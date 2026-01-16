CRA Cryptocurrency Tax Litigation Business Income vs Capital Gains (Part IV): Including CRA Tax Audits, And Tax Court Appeals

This article forms Part IV of our multi-part cryptocurrency tax litigation series. It examines how the Tax Court of Canada distinguishes cryptocurrency business income from capital gains following a CRA crypto tax audit and CRA tax reassessment, and why these determinations frequently become the central issue in cryptocurrency tax litigation.

CRA Tax Audit and CRA Tax Reassessment Exposure in Cryptocurrency Cases

Cryptocurrency taxpayers are increasingly exposed to CRA tax audits focused on trading activity, wallet records, exchange data, and on-chain analytics. These CRA tax audits often lead to CRA tax reassessments that recharacterize reported capital gains as fully taxable business income, significantly increasing tax, penalties, and interest.

How the Tax Court of Canada Determines Business Income Versus Capital Gains

When cryptocurrency tax disputes proceed to litigation, the Tax Court of Canada applies long-established commercial principles to determine whether gains constitute business income or capital gains. The Court's analysis is fact-driven and relies heavily on evidence developed during the CRA tax audit, the CRA tax reassessment process, and subsequent discovery.

Application of the Happy Valley Badges of Trade to Cryptocurrency Activity

The Tax Court of Canada applies the tests articulated in Happy Valley Farms Ltd. to assess whether cryptocurrency activity amounts to an adventure in the nature of trade. These badges of trade include the taxpayer's intention at the time of acquisition, the frequency and volume of transactions, the duration of ownership, the time and expertise devoted to trading, the method of financing, and the overall commerciality of the activity.

In cryptocurrency cases, patterns revealed during CRA tax audits and CRA tax reassessments are often determinative.

Time Limits for Appeals to the Tax Court of Canada

After the CRA confirms or varies a CRA tax reassessment following a notice of objection, a taxpayer generally has 90 days to file a notice of appeal with the Tax Court of Canada. Failure to meet this statutory deadline can permanently foreclose the ability to challenge the reassessment.

Representation in Cryptocurrency Tax Litigation

Individual taxpayers are permitted to represent themselves before the Tax Court of Canada, although this is generally not recommended in matters of cryptocurrency tax in Canada due to the technical, evidentiary, and procedural complexity involved. Corporations must be represented by legal counsel, and effective advocacy typically requires an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the Tax Court of Canada assess cryptocurrency business income versus capital gains?

The Court applies the Happy Valley badges of trade, focusing on intention, frequency of transactions, time devoted, and overall commerciality, often relying on evidence developed during CRA tax audits and CRA tax reassessments.

Does interest stop accruing during a CRA objection or Tax Court appeal?

No. Interest always continues to accrue on assessed amounts throughout the notice of objection and Tax Court litigation process.

Series Continuity

This article builds on Part III of our series, which addressed notices of objection in cryptocurrency tax disputes, and sets the foundation for Part V, which examines evidentiary strategy and trial considerations in cryptocurrency tax litigation.

