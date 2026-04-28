Bergevin v. The Queen – Missed A Tax Deadline? Disaster! The Courts Are Very Strict With Procedural Rules

The case of Bergevin v. The Queen deals with an appeal before the Federal Court of Appeal concerning a missed deadline in a GST tax dispute. The central issue was whether the appellant, Alexandre Bergevin, should be allowed extra time to file an appeal against a tax assessment under the Excise Tax Act.

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Introduction: Missed the Tax Deadline? The Tax Court May Not Give You a Second Chance

The case of Bergevin v. The Queen deals with an appeal before the Federal Court of Appeal concerning a missed deadline in a GST tax dispute. The central issue was whether the appellant, Alexandre Bergevin, should be allowed extra time to file an appeal against a tax assessment under the Excise Tax Act.

This case highlights how strictly courts apply procedural rules, especially when it comes to deadlines in tax matters.

Facts of the Case in Bergevin v. The Queen

Alexandre Bergevin received a GST tax assessment under the Excise Tax Act. He filed a Notice of Objection to challenge the assessment, and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) later issued a Notice of Confirmation, dismissing his objection and upholding the assessment.

Pursuant to subsection 306 of the Excise Tax Act, Bergevin then had 90 days to appeal the CRA’s decision to the Tax Court of Canada. He did not file the appeal within that time. Instead, he asked the Tax Court for an extension to allow a late appeal.

A judge of the Tax Court (Justice St-Hilaire) refused the request. Bergevin appealed that decision to the Federal Court of Appeal.

Issue for Determination in Bergevin v. The Queen

The main issue before the Federal Court of Appeal was:

Did the Tax Court judge make an error in refusing to grant an extension of time to file the appeal?

The Relevant Law in Bergevin v. The Queen

The case turns on subsection 305(5) of the Excise Tax Act. This provision sets out specific conditions that must be met before a court can grant extra time to file an appeal.

These conditions are cumulative. This means that all of them must be satisfied. If even one condition is not met, the extension cannot be granted.

Decision of the Court in Bergevin v. The Queen

The Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal.

The Court found that the Tax Court judge properly applied the law and carefully reviewed the evidence. There was no error serious enough to justify overturning the decision.

The Reason for the Court’s Decision in Bergevin v. The Queen

1. Proper Standard of Review

The Court applied the standard from Housen v. Nikolaisen. Questions of fact and mixed fact and law are reviewed for “palpable and overriding error,” while legal questions are reviewed for correctness.

This means the Court would only interfere if there was a clear and serious mistake.

2. No Error in Applying the Law

Bergevin argued that fairness and justice supported granting the extension. However, the Court emphasized that the legal criteria in subsection 305(5) must be satisfied first.

The Tax Court judge had already reviewed these criteria and found that Bergevin did not meet them. The Federal Court of Appeal agreed with this conclusion.

3. No Reassessment of Evidence

The Court made it clear that it is not its role to re-evaluate the evidence. Bergevin was essentially asking the Court to reconsider the facts, which is not allowed unless there is a clear error.

Since no such error was found, the Court refused to intervene.

Analysis of the Court’s Decision in Bergevin v. The Queen

This case shows how strict courts are when it comes to procedural deadlines in tax law. Even if a person believes the outcome is unfair, the court will not grant relief unless all legal conditions are met.

The decision reinforces two important principles:

Deadlines matter : Missing a filing deadline can have serious consequences.

: Missing a filing deadline can have serious consequences. Legal tests must be satisfied: Courts cannot rely on general fairness alone if statutory requirements are not met.

The Court also emphasized judicial restraint. Appellate courts do not retry cases or reassess evidence unless there is a clear mistake.

Conclusion: Follow the Rules or Face the Consequences

The Federal Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Tax Court and dismissed Bergevin’s appeal. The case confirms that extensions of time in tax matters are not easily granted and must strictly meet the legal criteria set out in the legislation.

For the average taxpayer, the lesson is simple: immediately consult with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer and act quickly and follow deadlines carefully, because courts are unlikely to excuse delays without strong legal justification.

Pro Tax Tip: Respect Filing Deadlines Without Exception

Missing a tax deadline can completely block access to justice, even if a taxpayer believes the case has merit. In this case of Bergevin v. The Queen, the Court refused to extend time because the legal conditions were not met. A taxpayer should therefore treat every filing deadline as final and non-negotiable.

It is advisable to track all tax-related dates carefully, set reminders, and act early. Waiting until the last minute increases the risk of losing the right to challenge an assessment, regardless of how strong the underlying argument may be.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Can an Appellate Court Reassess the Weighing of Evidence Conducted by a Trial Judge?

An appellate court generally cannot reassess the weighing of evidence conducted by a trial judge. The standard of review for findings of fact or mixed fact and law (where there is no extricable question of law) is “palpable and overriding error,” which is a highly deferential standard. This means that an appellate court will only intervene if there is an error that is obvious (“palpable”) and that affects the outcome of the case (“overriding”). The appellate court does not simply substitute its own view of the evidence for that of the trial judge. The trial judge is presumed to have considered all the evidence and is in the best position to make findings of fact, given the exposure to the testimony and the overall context of the case.

What legal criteria must be satisfied before the court can grant an extension of time to file an appeal under subsection 305(5) of the Excise Tax Act?

Before the Tax Court can grant an extension of time to appeal under subsection 305(5) of the Excise Tax Act (or section 167 of the Income Tax Act), the following legal criteria must be satisfied:

Timeliness of Application:

The application for an extension must be made within one year after the expiration of the time otherwise limited for appealing. If the application is made after this one-year period, the Court has no jurisdiction to grant the extension. Demonstration by the Applicant:

The applicant must demonstrate all of the following: Inability or Bona Fide Intention:

Within the original time limit for appealing, either: The applicant was unable to act or to give a mandate to act in their name, or

The applicant had a bona fide (genuine) intention to appeal. Just and Equitable:

Given the reasons set out in the application and the circumstances of the case, it would be just and equitable to grant the application. Promptness:

The application was made as soon as circumstances permitted it to be made. Reasonable Grounds:

There are reasonable grounds for appealing from the assessment.

If any of these criteria are not met, the Court cannot grant the extension. The requirements are cumulative and must all be satisfied for the application to succeed.

What is the general timeline to file an appeal to the Tax Court of Canada under the Excise Tax Act?

Under the Excise Tax Act, the general timeline to file an appeal to the Tax Court of Canada is as follows:

A person who has filed a notice of objection to an assessment may appeal to the Tax Court to have the assessment vacated or a reassessment made after either: The Minister has confirmed the assessment or has reassessed, or 180 days have elapsed after the filing of the notice of objection, and the Minister has not notified the person that the Minister has vacated or confirmed the assessment or has reassessed.

However, no appeal may be instituted after the expiration of 90 days after the day notice is sent to the person under section 301 that the Minister has confirmed the assessment or has reassessed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.