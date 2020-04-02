On March 17, 2020, Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) and AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) announced a teaming agreement for Draganfly's distribution of AeroVironment's Quantix Mapper systems to commercial markets worldwide.
Quantix Mapper is a simple to use drone. Users can immediately view high resolution imagery on the included Operating Tablet and can quickly and safely generate up-to-date maps for infield assessment. Whether assessing crop health during key stages, or damage from storm, flood or fire, Quantix Mapper makes it easy to gather accurate images across a large area, assess and react to the situation with precision and speed.
Under the teaming agreement, AeroVironment will provide Draganfly sales, marketing collateral, and product technical support for the Quantix Mapper system. Draganfly will provide e-commerce, enterprise and direct sales operations, and oversee development of a network of resellers and strategic distribution partners worldwide.
In advance of the approaching agriculture season in the Northern Hemisphere, Draganfly has procured a significant number of Quantix Mapper systems from AeroVironment. Draganfly plans to expand commercial distribution of Quantix Mapper to the Southern Hemisphere over the next year, and to other industries including environmental resource management, oil & gas, construction, insurance, and public safety.
Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS") and remotely piloted aircraft systems ("RPAS") sectors, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. AeroVironment is a global leader in UAS.
Gowling WLG advised Draganfly with respect to the negotiation of this agreement with a team led by Denis Silva and Tara Amiri.
Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com.
