ARTICLE
22 July 2026

STF Upholds Penalty On Companies That Distribute Profits While Having Outstanding Tax Liabilities

KL
KLA Advogados

Contributor

KLA Advogados logo
Founded on May 13th, 2002, in São Paulo, KLA has in its DNA the commitment to go beyond the services provided by traditional law firms and build long-term partnerships with its clients. KLA values a collaborative and development-oriented culture, investing in its professionals at every stage of their careers. The firm maintains a horizontal and barrier-free structure, where partners, lawyers, and interns sit side by side, engaged in a constant exchange of knowledge.
Explore Firm Details
The Brazilian Federal Supreme Court has reached a majority decision on the constitutionality of penalties for companies distributing profits while carrying outstanding tax debts. The ruling establishes specific conditions under which such distributions are prohibited, creating new compliance requirements for corporate profit distributions. Companies must now carefully evaluate their tax positions before approving dividend payments and bonuses to shareholders and managers.
Brazil Tax
Felipe Omori and Nathália São José
Felipe Omori’s articles from KLA Advogados are most popular:
  • in South America
KLA Advogados are most popular:
  • within Transport, Consumer Protection, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

The Brazilian Federal Supreme Court (STF) has resumed the judgment of ADI 5161, which discusses the constitutionality of the penalty imposed on legal entities that distribute profits, bonuses, or profit-sharing payments to shareholders and managers while they have outstanding debts with the Federal Government.

During the virtual session held between June 19 and June 26, 2026, a majority of the Court concluded that the penalty is constitutional. However, it may only be imposed when the tax debt has been definitively assessed and registered as active debt (dívida ativa), its enforceability has not been suspended, and it is not secured by a guarantee.

Although the decision was reached by majority vote, all Justices agreed on the constitutionality of the penalty. The divergence concerned only the wording of the legal thesis to be established and the specific circumstances under which the penalty should not apply. The case is still awaiting the formal announcement of the outcome and the publication of the court’s opinion (acórdão).

In light of this decision, it is important for companies to carefully review their tax position before formally approving the distribution of dividends and other bonuses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Felipe Omori
Felipe Omori
Person photo placeholder
Nathália São José
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More