Decree No. 12,689/25 And The Extension Of The Deadline For Georeferencing Rural Properties

On Tuesday, October 21, Brazil's Acting President Geraldo Alckmin issued Federal Decree No. 12,689, extending the final deadline for mandatory georeferencing certification of rural properties.

The requirement for georeferenced identification in cases of subdivision, partition, consolidation, or any transfer of rural properties has existed since 2002, when Federal Decree No. 4,449 was published.

The previous rule — which has been amended several times — set staggered deadlines according to the size of the property. For example, rural properties of up to 25 hectares would have to be duly georeferenced and certified before INCRA by November 20, 2025.

Under the new rule, property size has been fully disregarded, and the final deadline for mandatory georeferencing has been postponed to October 21, 2029.



São Paulo, October 28, 2025

*This content was produced with the participation of law clerk Afonso Alves de Siqueira Neto.

