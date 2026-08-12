BRPTO Announces Collaborative Examination Program With INDECOPI

On Tuesday, August 11, BRPTO’s Official Gazette #2901 announced the launch of a partnership between the BRPTO and INDECOPI, Peru's counterpart PTO, to carry out collaborative examinations. The initiative builds on a Bilateral Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2025.

The Collaborative Examination Project for Patent Applications covers applications in the fields of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and natural products. To qualify, applications must be PCT filings with correspondents in the patent families of both offices, having entered the national phase between October 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.

A number of applications have already been selected for the project and will receive expedited technical examination. No preliminary technical office actions will be issued for said applications.