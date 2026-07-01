A High-Leverage And Reliable Jurisdiction For Chinese Patent Owners

As China and Brazil reach fifty years of diplomatic relations, the two nations operate within a strategic and stable partnership that continues to advance across technology, industry and legal cooperation. What began in 1974 as a diplomatic opening evolved into one of the most consequential cross-regional relationships. For Chinese companies, Brazil now stands out not only as a key consumer market, but as a jurisdiction where patents, especially standard-essential patents (SEPs), can be effectively acquired and enforced, with no bias, prejudice or geopolitical limitation.

Brazil’s pro-China patent system is rooted in a combination of political stability, legal predictability, and a unified federal patent framework. It is a jurisdiction where rights granted by the Brazilian Patent Office translate into practical and enforceable exclusivity. For Chinese innovators operating globally in telecommunications, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and other standard-driven industries, Brazil offers what few large markets do: fast, nationwide injunctions; operational enforcement at the border; and appellate discipline that preserves the integrity of exclusivity.

China’s Expanding Technology Footprint in Brazil

The scale of Chinese participation in Brazil’s technology and innovation ecosystem has reached unprecedented levels. TikTok counts 98.5 million users in the country, making Brazil its third-largest market globally outside China and second in time spent on the platform. Alibaba identifies Brazil as its second international market, and close to 90% of Brazilian consumers recognize the brand – in November 2025, AliExpress recorded a 300% increase in sales volume for branded merchants during the "Double 11" (Singles' Day) event, setting a new single-day record for the country. Huawei has operated locally for twenty-six years and built Brazil’s first smart manufacturing facility. In March 2026, the company released new reports on Fully Connected Industrial Networks, positioning its Brazilian facilities as a global blueprint for 5G-integrated factory architecture. Tencent is a principal investor in Nubank, currently expected to be valued at approximately USD 100 billion, driven by a 42% year-over-year revenue increase (reaching USD 4.2 billion in Q3 2025 alone), recognized as Brazil’s most valuable startup.

Chinese automotive manufacturers have also consolidated their position in the Brazilian market, which is the 5th largest importer of Chinese vehicles globally. Imports of Chinese vehicles increased 46.4% and reached USD 1.5 billion in 2025, representing around 40% of total vehicle imports. Following the strong penetration of BYD, GWM, JAC and Chery, 2024 was marked by a new wave of Chinese automakers formalizing operations in Brazil. GAC announced a USD 1 billion investment plan for factories, R&D centers and parts distribution, announcing in May 2025 its “Brazil Action Plan”, debuting five core models and confirming that its local manufacturing plant is scheduled to follow in 2026.

The breadth and diversification of this presence create a natural demand for local patent protection and a legal environment capable of supporting innovation-driven operations.

Patent Acquisition in Brazil: High Allowance Rates and Streamlined Procedures for Chinese Applicants

Brazil’s patent system delivers a high allowance rate and a low killing rate, with all patents examined and granted by the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (BRPTO). In this environment, Chinese applicants perform exceptionally well. More than 27% of ICT patent applications filed before the BRPTO belong to Chinese entities, reflecting the country’s technological leadership in telecommunications and electronics.

The BRPTO’s allowance rate for Chinese applicants reaches 91%, higher than the average of 78%. Chinese innovators also benefit from superior performance in fast-track programs: their average allowance rate reaches 88.1%, compared to 64.3% for all foreign applicants under the same acceleration mechanisms since 2019. These metrics demonstrate that Brazil offers efficiency and predictability for Chinese patent owners, especially in information and communication technologies.

A Legal Framework Built on Uniformity, Predictability and Patent Stability

Brazil’s legal system is grounded in civil-law tradition, with intellectual property regulated entirely at the federal level. This structure eliminates regional inconsistencies and ensures uniform examination standards, litigation procedures and enforcement mechanisms.

Patent invalidation is difficult and requires overcoming a high evidentiary threshold. Federal courts treat granted patents with deference, and invalidity challenges tend to advance cautiously. This is reflected in the Brazilian case law: to date, courts have not invalidated a single patent in ICT cases involving infringement claims and related challenges to patent validity. This creates a protective environment for patentees, reducing uncertainty during enforcement.

The judicial structure reinforces this protection. Infringement actions are handled by state courts, while validity challenges proceed before federal courts. Both systems apply the same statutory framework, and their judgments have nationwide effect. Over the past two decades, Brazilian courts, particularly those in Rio de Janeiro, have developed substantial specialization in handling complex technological disputes. Rio de Janeiro hosts specialized business chambers within the state judiciary and a concentration of federal judges dedicated to intellectual property matters. This combination of specialization and national uniformity results in consistent and technically informed patent adjudication.

Brazil as a Strategic Venue for SEP Enforcement

The strength of Brazil’s patent system becomes particularly clear in the enforcement of standard-essential patents. Chinese SEP owners have recently obtained fast, effective and operationally meaningful measures against global implementers.

In the dispute involving ZTE and Samsung, ZTE asserted Brazilian patent BR112015017291-1, directed to 256-QAM modulation used in 5G processing. After securing a preliminary injunction in early 2025, enforcement was temporarily suspended during an interlocutory appeal. In February 2026, the 14th Chamber of Private Law of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Appeals reinstated the injunction.

The appellate decision confirmed that patent exclusivity requires the availability of urgent relief once evidence of infringement is presented. It rejected the possibility of replacing the injunction with a bond, as doing so would undermine the legal structure of exclusive rights. The court further also found no evidence of an unjustified refusal to license under FRAND terms and therefore dismissed the allegation of abusive conduct by the owner of a patent essential to the technological standard.

The ruling reinforced Brazil’s commitment to preserving meaningful exclusivity in standard-related disputes, preventing urgent measures from devolving into monetary substitutions.

The Huawei v. MediaTek Cases: Dual Injunctions and Effective Enforcement

Huawei’s enforcement actions against MediaTek further illustrate Brazil’s capability to convert judicial decisions into operational measures. In the first case, involving an EVS patent (BR 112015013088-7), the Rio de Janeiro State Court granted a preliminary injunction only eight days after the infringement suit was filed. In the second case, concerning the assertion of a LTE/4G patent (BR 122014030928-7, the injunction was granted fifteen days after filing. In the EVS case, the order included directives to the Federal Revenue Service, enabling customs officials to identify and detain infringing chipsets, while in the LTE case the court ordered that the customs authority be notified of the injunction.

Customs authorities at the Port of Manaus detained shipments following the court orders, demonstrating that Brazilian injunctions can be executed directly at critical logistics points. By October 2025, the pressure generated by this enforcement environment contributed to a settlement approved by the court under the Brazilian Code of Civil Procedure.

These cases show a coordinated system in which judicial orders and administrative agencies work together to ensure compliance, generating leverage in industries with rapid product cycles.

A Jurisdiction Where Patent Rights Become Market Outcomes

For Chinese companies investing in R&D, technical standards and global commercialization, Brazil offers a jurisdiction where patent rights are strengthened throughout the entire lifecycle: acquisition, maintenance and enforcement.

High allowance rates, the difficulty of invalidation, specialized courts and the possibility of nationwide injunctions with border enforcement combine to create an environment where patents retain real commercial value. For Chinese SEP owners in particular, Brazil has become a forum capable of delivering fast and decisive relief, preserving negotiation dynamics grounded in strong technical evidence and FRAND-aligned conduct.

As Chinese technology, automotive and digital platforms continue expanding in Brazil, the country stands out as a jurisdiction where patent protection is not only legally robust but strategically relevant. It is a system designed to transform exclusive rights into enforceable results, making Brazil an essential component of the global enforcement strategies of Chinese innovators, where patent law is applied without bias, geopolitical interference, or discriminatory burdens against Chinese patent owners.