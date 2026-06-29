Note On Mexican Federal Copyright Law Reform 2026

On May 15, 2026, one day after its publication in the Official Federal Gazette, the amendment to the Federal Copyright Law (LFDA) regarding the rights of performing artists entered into force. The reform arrived with a politically attractive narrative: shielding dubbing voice actors —and artistic talent in general— from the cloning of image and voice through artificial intelligence (AI).

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On May 15, 2026, one day after its publication in the Official Federal Gazette, the amendment to the Federal Copyright Law (LFDA) regarding the rights of performing artists entered into force. The reform arrived with a politically attractive narrative: shielding dubbing voice actors —and artistic talent in general— from the cloning of image and voice through artificial intelligence (AI). The demand was legitimate. The result, however, is a provision that treats the symptom without understanding the disease, one that symbolically protects the artist from the machine but, in the process, leaves them —along with every non-artist individual— unprotected against other persons.

Worse still, in its eagerness to become a pioneer country in regulating AI, the legislature acted without even defining the technology it purports to regulate and without equipping the legal system with the instruments needed to produce certainty. In the pages that follow, we analyze four of the most pressing problems with this reform.

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