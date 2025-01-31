Brazilian Patent Office Updates Criteria For Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) Requests In 2025

Effective January 1, 2025, the INPI/DIRPA Ordinance No. 26/2024 established new guidelines for submitting requests under Phase V of the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) project. This initiative introduces significant updates designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in the processing of patent applications by the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (BPTO).

Highlights of the 2025 PPH Program:

Expanded Quota System: A total of 3,200 PPH requests will be available in 2025, divided quarterly as follows:

o 800 slots available as of January 1, 2025.

o 800 additional slots to open on April 1, July 1, and October 1, respectively. First Come, First Served: Requests will be processed based on the date and time of submission. Suspension Upon Quota Reaching Capacity: Once the quarterly quota has been reached:

o Further PPH requests will be temporarily suspended for patent applications across all sections of the International Patent Classification (IPC).

o Any already-submitted patent application will continue its regular processing, but any amendments submitted with the PPH request will not be considered. Restrictions on IPC H04 Applications: During the first quarter of 2025, PPH requests for applications with a primary classification under IPC H04 (covering electronic communication technologies) are not being accepted. The acceptance of these requests will be reassessed on a quarterly basis. Non-Admissible Requests: For PPH requests that fail to meet specific requirements:

o The application will continue its standard processing.

o But modifications submitted alongside the PPH request will not be considered.

o Refunds may be requested for non-admitted prioritized processing fees. Weekly Updates: The BPTO will publish weekly summaries of the total number of PPH requests submitted during the current year on its official website.

This updated framework provides companies and inventors with expanded opportunities to fast-track their patent applications and with clear submission rules. As of January 10, 2025, 79 PPH requests have already been submitted— 9.7% more than in the same period last year—signaling strong interest in this year's program.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.