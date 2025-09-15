ARTICLE
15 September 2025

Tariff Tracker Brazil Tariffs

40% tariff (plus 10% Reciprocal Tariff, for a total effective minimum tariff of 50%), effective as of 12:01 a.m. (EST) on August 7, 2025.
Brazil International Law
Legal basis:International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Effective date:7 August 2025

Tariff rate

  • 40% tariff (plus 10% Reciprocal Tariff, for a total effective minimum tariff of 50%), effective as of 12:01 a.m. (EST) on August 7, 2025.
  • The 50% rate is additive, ie, apart from the exceptions noted for Reciprocal Tariffs (eg, Section 232 tariffs), the 50% duty rate applies on top of existing duties payable for any given article from Brazil

Carve-outs

Exceptions for (i) articles that are exempt under 50 U.S.C. § 1702(b); and (ii) articles listed in Annex I to EO 14323, including "certain silicon metal, pig iron, civil aircraft and parts and components thereof, metallurgical grade alumina, tin ore, wood pulp, precious metals, energy and energy products, and fertilizers".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

