Pay Equality Report – Deadline: February 28

Companies with 100 or more employees must submit, by February 28, the complementary information on remuneration and pay criteria to the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MTE), through the Emprega Brasil Portal. This is the 5th edition of the report established by the Equal Pay Act (Law No. 14,611/23).

After the information is submitted, the reports will be made available on the Emprega Brasil Portal and must be disclosed by the companies on their social media channels, websites, and/or in a visible location, with broad publicity and easy access for their employees and the general public.

Failure to comply with the obligation to disclose the report may result in the application of an administrative fine equivalent to 3% of the employer's payroll, capped at 100 minimum wages, without prejudice to the sanctions applicable in cases of pay discrimination and discriminatory remuneration criteria between women and men.

