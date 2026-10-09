TikTok Was Fined R$153.7 Million By ANPD Over Failures To Protect Children’s And Adolescents’ Personal Data.

On August 25, 2026, the Brazilian National Data Protection Authority (“ANPD”) imposed a fine of BRL 153.7 million on ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, for violations of the Brazilian General Data Protection Law – Law No. 13,709, of August 14, 2018 (“LGPD”) related to the processing of personal data of children and adolescents.

According to ANPD, the platform processed children’s and adolescents’ personal data without a valid legal basis under the LGPD. ANPD also concluded that the company had failed to adopt effective measures to prevent the processing of this group’s personal data through the logged-out feed or to prevent users belonging to this group from registering for the logged-in feed. In addition, in both modalities, the company would not have presented sufficient evidence of the effectiveness of the technical and organizational measures adopted to ensure compliance with its operations with the LGPD.

In addition to the application of the fine, ByteDance committed to implementing a compliance plan aimed at strengthening the protection of children and adolescents on TikTok. The measures to be implemented include automatically applying stricter privacy settings to accounts of users under 16, which may only be changed with the authorization of their parents or legal guardians, strengthening parental supervision tools and implementing stricter content filters.

The decision is also part of the new regulatory scenario for the protection of children and adolescents in the digital environment. Established by Law No. 15,211/2025, the Digital Statute of the Child and Adolescent (“ECA Digital”) establishes specific obligations for digital platforms, including risk prevention and mitigation measures, parental supervision and age measurement mechanisms.

The decision is still subject to appeal to ANPD’s Board.