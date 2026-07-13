GECEX Resolution No. 938/2026: Maintenance Of The 12% Export Tax Rate On Crude Petroleum Oils And Bituminous Minerals

On July 10, 2026, the Federal Official Gazette (Diário Oficial da União—DOU) published GECEX Resolution No. 938/2026 issued by the Executive Management Committee of the Chamber of Foreign Trade (GECEX/Camex), establishing a 12% Export Tax rate on crude petroleum oils or oils obtained from bituminous minerals, classified under heading 2709 of the Mercosur Common Nomenclature (NCM), for a 60-day period counted from the date on which it entered into force.

GECEX Resolution No. 938/2026 entered into force on July 10, 2026.

The publication of the Resolution occurs in the context of the expiry of the effective term of Provisional Measure No. 1,340/2026 (PM No. 1,340/2026), published on March 12, 2026, which, among other measures, had established a 12% Export Tax rate on crude petroleum oils or oils obtained from bituminous minerals, classified under heading 2709 of the NCM, levied on the total value of exports.

PM No. 1,340/2026 had also authorized the granting of an economic subsidy for the commercialization of diesel oil for road use in the national territory and established a 50% Export Tax rate on diesel oil, classified under NCM code 2710.19.21, for as long as the economic subsidy provided for in that Provisional Measure remained in effect.

Considering that PM No. 1,340/2026 was not converted into law by the National Congress within the constitutional 120-day period, its effectiveness expired on July 9, 2026. Accordingly, GECEX Resolution No. 938/2026 was issued shortly after the expiry of the Provisional Measure’s effectiveness, with the purpose of reinstating, by act of the Executive Management Committee of the Chamber of Foreign Trade (GECEX/Camex), the 12% Export Tax rate on products classified under heading 2709 of the NCM.