Uruguay’s Tax Holiday 2.0: A Longer, Clearer Welcome For Global Wealth

For two decades, Uruguay has been Latin America’s safe harbour for internationally mobile families: politically stable, institutionally predictable, and governed by a tax system that leaves most foreign-source income untouched. On 1st January 2026, the country recalibrated that proposition.

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For two decades, Uruguay has been Latin America’s safe harbour for internationally mobile families: politically stable, institutionally predictable, and governed by a tax system that leaves most foreign-source income untouched. On 1st January 2026, the country recalibrated that proposition. Budget Law 20.446, the National Budget for 2025 - 2029, renewed Uruguay’s tax-residency regime. It preserves the central benefit that newcomers already enjoyed, adds a structured set of preferential phases, and redefines what it takes to qualify.

What has changed for international families considering Uruguay?

The centrepiece is unchanged. Individuals who establish Uruguayan tax residency may elect to be taxed as non-residents on qualifying foreign income for the year of the move plus the following ten: an eleven-year holiday that has applied since 2020 and that Law 20.446 leaves intact. What the reform adds is what comes after it, and what it now takes to reach it.

For the first time, the newcomer who completes the eleven-year holiday is no longer returned abruptly to the ordinary regime. They may elect a further five years taxed at half the standard rate on foreign passive income (an effective 6%), provided a qualifying investment is maintained. Beyond that, a fixed-amount option can extend preferential treatment year-by-year for up to twenty fiscal years from the original election. The genuine headline is not a longer holiday but a longer welcome: a structured glide-path that can keep families in a benign, predictable regime for the better part of two decades.

What are the main routes to qualification?

One distinction we often clarify for clients is that establishing tax residency in Uruguay and qualifying for the holiday are two separate questions.

Tax residency itself can still be configured through several routes, all left untouched by the reform: spending more than 183 days a year in the country; centring one’s economic or vital interests here; investing in real estate above 15 million UI (approx. US$2.5 million) with no minimum-presence requirement; or, more modestly, investing in real estate from roughly US$575,000 (approx. 3.5 million UI) combined with at least sixty days of annual presence each year. A business-investment route also remains available, broadly from 15 million UI where the project creates at least fifteen jobs, or 45 million UI for a venture of declared national interest.

Access to the eleven-year holiday, however, follows its own conditions. From 2026, only the newcomer who qualifies through genuine presence, more than 183 days in each year of the holiday, reaches the exemption without investing. Anyone qualifying on another basis must commit capital: either real estate above 12.5 million UI (approx. US$2 million), or an annual contribution of at least 625,000 UI (approx. US$100,000) to funds financing productive, technology and innovation projects. The former light-touch combination of a modest property and sixty days a year, which once opened the holiday, no longer does so: it still earns residency, but not the exemption.

A different path to the tax holiday:

For many families, the innovation-fund route may be the most attractive pathway. An annual contribution of approx. 625,000 UI (US$100,000) to funds financing productive, technology and innovation projects unlocks the full eleven-year regime, and the same commitment keeps the door open to the additional five-year phase that follows.

Entrepreneurs and investors who would rather deploy capital into the real economy than into a single trophy property - and who value keeping their physical footprint light - preserve access to the holiday at a materially lower commitment, while aligning private wealth with Uruguay’s innovation agenda.

What happens to existing holders or those outside the holiday?

Individuals who already held the tax holiday as of 31 December 2025 retain their original terms in full; the new rules do not reach back to erode acquired positions.

Uruguay’s appeal also extends beyond the holiday itself. A resident who does not hold the exemption is taxed on foreign-source capital income, which since the reform includes real-estate income and certain capital gains, at a standard rate of just 12%, with a credit for tax already paid abroad. For families arriving from jurisdictions with far heavier personal tax burdens, that headline rate is attractive in its own right.

Why is this especially relevant for Brazilian families?

Nowhere is this recalibration more consequential than for Brazilian families. Brazil’s Law 14.754/2023 dismantled long-standing deferral on offshore entities and trusts, subjecting Brazilian-resident individuals to current taxation on the income of their controlled foreign structures. Overnight, holdings that had quietly compounded abroad became annual taxable events. Uruguay’s eleven-year holiday, reinforced by the Uruguay-Brazil double-taxation treaty, offers a coherent and treaty-protected destination, provided the move is structured with genuine substance and proper sequencing.

Beyond personal residency, what can Uruguay offer businesses?

For many families, relocation is also a question of where to build. Companies that develop software in Uruguay may access an exemption of up to 100% from corporate income tax (IRAE) on the resulting income, calculated under a nexus ratio aligned with the OECD’s BEPS Action 5. For larger operations and technology or shared-service centres, the free-zone regime offers a broad exemption from national taxes in exchange for genuine local employment.

Uruguay’s general investment-promotion framework under Law 16.906 also remains relevant. A promoted project may earn a credit against IRAE, together with relief from net-worth tax on project assets, exemptions from duties on imported capital goods and recovery of VAT on locally sourced equipment, works and services. That package reinforces a foreign investor’s ability to align personal and corporate planning under a single roof.

What should families consider before making the move?

This is precisely where good guidance turns an opportunity into a smooth landing. A move of this kind is an integrated exercise spanning immigration, real-estate or fund investment, corporate structuring, succession planning and ongoing compliance across two or more jurisdictions. Choosing between the property route and the innovation-fund pathway, sequencing the change of residency around an existing structure and coordinating with the home-country exit all reward a multidisciplinary, anticipatory approach. Four decades of integrated legal, notarial, fiscal and accounting practice - including welcoming international families and corporations to Uruguay - allow us to design and execute that transition end to end.

Uruguay is not closing its doors; it has opened them wider and for longer. For families seeking stability, a benign tax environment and a genuine home in the region, Tax Holiday 2.0 is among the most compelling propositions Latin America has offered in a generation and, with the right guidance, a remarkably attainable one.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.