Ukraine Approves A Civil Aviation Strategy And Creates A Coordination Centre To Prepare For The Resumption Of Flights

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Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved a comprehensive civil aviation strategy and established an Interagency Coordination Centre to prepare for the eventual resumption of flights across the country. The strategy, outlined in Order No. 677-r and Resolution No. 888, sets out a phased approach for post-war reactivation of Ukrainian air traffic and integration into the EU aviation system, with implementation spanning 2026-2030.
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August 2026 – New moves by Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers are readying the country for the eventual resumption of flights across Ukraine. Specifically, Order No. 677-r and Resolution No. 888, issued on July 8, set out a vision for the eventual post-war reactivation of Ukrainian air traffic, along with a wider process of integration into the EU aviation system. Implementation comes via a formal Strategy for the Development of Civil Aviation and the establishment of an Interagency Coordination Centre and will comprise two phases: the first covering 2026-2028, and the second spanning 2029-2030.
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