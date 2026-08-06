ARTICLE
6 August 2026

Ukraine Approves A Civil Aviation Strategy And Creates A Coordination Centre To Prepare For The Resumption Of Flights

K
Kinstellar

Contributor

Kinstellar logo
Kinstellar acts as trusted legal counsel to leading investors across Emerging Europe and Central Asia. With offices in 11 jurisdictions and over 350 local and international lawyers, we deliver consistent, joined-up legal advice and assistance across diverse regional markets – together with the know-how and experience to champion your interests while minimising exposure to risk.
Explore Firm Details
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved a comprehensive civil aviation strategy and established an Interagency Coordination Centre to prepare for the eventual resumption of flights across the country. The strategy, outlined in Order No. 677-r and Resolution No. 888, sets out a phased approach for post-war reactivation of Ukrainian air traffic and integration into the EU aviation system, with implementation spanning 2026-2030.
Ukraine Transport
Oleg Matiusha and Yulia Eismont
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Oleg Matiusha’s articles from Kinstellar are most popular:
  • in Europe
  • in Europe
  • in Europe
Kinstellar are most popular:
  • within Transport, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and International Law topic(s)

August 2026 – New moves by Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers are readying the country for the eventual resumption of flights across Ukraine. Specifically, Order No. 677-r and Resolution No. 888, issued on July 8, set out a vision for the eventual post-war reactivation of Ukrainian air traffic, along with a wider process of integration into the EU aviation system. Implementation comes via a formal Strategy for the Development of Civil Aviation and the establishment of an Interagency Coordination Centre and will comprise two phases: the first covering 2026-2028, and the second spanning 2029-2030.

Click on the image below or use this link to read the overview in English.

1827536a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Oleg Matiusha
Oleg Matiusha
Photo of Yulia Eismont
Yulia Eismont
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More