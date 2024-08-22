Launch Of The Licensed Register Of Carriers

On August 12, 2024, the Ministry of Community, Territory and Infrastructure Development and in cooperation with the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety, launched the Licensed Register of Carriers...

On August 12, 2024, the Ministry of Community, Territory and Infrastructure Development and in cooperation with the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety, launched the Licensed Register of Carriers on the Unified State Open Data Portal (data.gov.ua).

The Register contains a list of enterprises holding valid licences for the transportation of passengers, dangerous goods, or waste, as well as for the international transportation of passengers and cargo by road. The data covers the period from 2010, during which time 57,067 licences were issued. The dataset contains various details, such as the name and code of the unified state educational standard.

Purpose of the Access to the Register: It enables a more comprehensive analysis of the status of issued and revoked licences and helps reduce the presence of unscrupulous carriers in the market. Online platforms can leverage this data to create services for finding service providers, verifying licences and the legality of transport operations, and integrating it with other registers, such as the Register of International Routes.

Significance for Businesses. The Register offers several advantages for business actors, including:

more effective business activity planning;

identification of new market opportunities;

the ability to locate licensed carriers in specific regions;

verification of carriers' current licences;

monitoring of newly issued licences and the revocation of old ones;

analysis of the transportation market and its trends.

Conclusion: The launch of the Register not only contributes to increasing the transparency in the transportation sector and accessibility of information to public, but promotes fair competition and reduces the prevalence of illegal operations in Ukraine.

