Regional Report: Energy And Natural Resources Trends In The CEE, Central And Southeast Asia For The Year 2026

April 2026 – We are excited to release the second edition of the Report | Energy and Natural Resources Trends in the CEE, Central and Southeast Asia for the year 2026.

This report provides an overview of the latest and upcoming developments in the energy and natural resources sector, with a particular focus on opportunities and advances in renewable energy, battery energy storage systems, hydrogen, nuclear energy, and oil and gas. It is tailored to the specific energy landscape of Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Through this report, we aim to provide both new and existing investors in our markets with an overview of evolving trends and the most significant developments across the energy and natural resources sector in the regions we cover, drawing on the expertise and insights of our team of professionals and practitioners.

Click on the image below or use the following link to read the full overview in English.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.