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10 September 2026

GAR Know-How: Commercial Arbitration

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KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH

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KNOETZL is Austria’s first large-scale legal powerhouse providing the highest quality of advocacy in dispute resolution and corporate crisis. The firm’s specialists litigate in Austrian and regional courts, mediate and arbitrate across the CEE region and globally.
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The guide provides a concise, practical overview of Austria’s commercial arbitration framework, covering key issues practitioners need to navigate when considering arbitration or enforcement of an arbitral award in Austria.
Austria Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Patrizia Netal,Florian Haugeneder,Jurgita Petkutė
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KNOETZL partners Patrizia Netal, Florian Haugeneder, Jurgita Petkute and Natascha Tunkel authored the Austria chapter of the 2026 edition of GAR Know-how: Commercial Arbitration, published by Global Arbitration Review.

The guide provides a concise, practical overview of Austria’s commercial arbitration framework, covering key issues practitioners need to navigate when considering arbitration or enforcement of an arbitral award in Austria.
For those working with Austrian-seated arbitrations, or considering Austria as a seat, it offers a useful reference to the legal framework and practice in one of Europe’s established arbitration jurisdictions.

To view the full article please click here.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/knoetzl/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Patrizia Netal
Patrizia Netal
Photo of Florian Haugeneder
Florian Haugeneder
Photo of Natascha Tunkel
Natascha Tunkel
Photo of Jurgita Petkutė
Jurgita Petkutė
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