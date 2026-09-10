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KNOETZL partners Patrizia Netal, Florian Haugeneder, Jurgita Petkute and Natascha Tunkel authored the Austria chapter of the 2026 edition of GAR Know-how: Commercial Arbitration, published by Global Arbitration Review.
The guide provides a concise, practical overview of Austria’s commercial arbitration framework, covering key issues practitioners need to navigate when considering arbitration or enforcement of an arbitral award in Austria.
For those working with Austrian-seated arbitrations, or considering Austria as a seat, it offers a useful reference to the legal framework and practice in one of Europe’s established arbitration jurisdictions.
To view the full article please click here.
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]