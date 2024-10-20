In this episode of TaxLand, Fletch and Sarah catch up on the recent developments for tax agents, who now need to comply with the Tax Agent Services (Code of Professional Conduct) Determination 2024. They journey through the new provisions regarding how tax agents need to deal with false or misleading statements and consider whether Sarah's support of the Brisbane Broncos might 'substantially influence' the decision of a client to engage Sarah for tax agent services ... lucky she's not a tax agent! Travel to TaxLand with us to learn more.

Listen now via Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast

© Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers

Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.