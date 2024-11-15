Podcast: TaxLand with Fletch and Sarah – Challenging asset betterments and default assessments

In this episode of TaxLand, Fletch and Sarah discuss the challenges for taxpayers trying to meet their burden of proof when seeking to set aside default assessments raised from asset betterment statements and industry standard reports. Travel to TaxLand with us to learn more.

