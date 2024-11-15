ARTICLE
15 November 2024

Podcast: TaxLand with Fletch and Sarah – Challenging asset betterments and default assessments

The challenges for taxpayers trying to meet their burden of proof when seeking to set aside default assessments.
Australia Tax
In this episode of TaxLand, Fletch and Sarah discuss the challenges for taxpayers trying to meet their burden of proof when seeking to set aside default assessments raised from asset betterment statements and industry standard reports. Travel to TaxLand with us to learn more.

Listen now via Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Fletch Heinemann
Sarah Lancaster
