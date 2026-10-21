The Undervalue Trap: Why Disclosure, Not Valuation, Is The Real Test For Target Boards

When a target board tells shareholders that a takeover offer materially undervalues the company, it must do more than state an opinion. Australian takeover law requires boards to explain their reasoning...

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When a target board tells shareholders that a takeover offer materially undervalues the company, it is doing more than recommending rejection of the offer. It is asking shareholders to accept that the board has undertaken an evaluative process capable of supporting that conclusion. Australian takeover law does not require that process to produce a number or an independent valuation. It does require the board to explain its reasoning sufficiently for shareholders to assess it.

That requirement reflects the architecture of Chapter 6. Section 602(b)(iii) requires shareholders to receive enough information to assess the merits of a proposal. Section 638 gives that principle practical effect in the target's statement. Alongside both sits the prohibition on misleading or deceptive conduct. ⁠Guidance Note 22: Recommendations and Undervalue Statements is best understood as giving practical expression to those overlapping principles. When a board says a bid undervalues the company, the real question is not whether the opinion is correct, but whether the board has explained it sufficiently for shareholders to evaluate it themselves.

This understanding also explains why seemingly different decisions such as Brickworks, Origin, Tully Sugar, Gulf Alumina and Spotless can be understood as applications of the same underlying principle in different factual settings.

Accent Group Limited is the latest and clearest illustration of the principle. Accent's Independent Board Committee rejected Frasers Group's $0.65 offer largely on the strength of its 2030 Strategic Growth Plan, which targeted at least $1.9 billion in sales, at least a 9 per cent EBIT margin and around 950 stores by 2030.

The Panel accepted that directors may rely on a strategic plan in assessing value. The issue was not whether the Board was entitled to hold that view. It was whether shareholders had been given sufficient information to understand why the Board considered the offer materially undervalued the company.

The Panel raised that concern with Accent informally, short of a declaration, and Accent responded with a supplementary target's statement explaining the basis for its assessment. On that basis the Panel declined to conduct proceedings. It also declined to compel an independent expert's report, applying the same test it had applied in Sirtex: nothing suggested Accent's board was too beholden to Frasers to assess the offer on its own. The bid itself remains open: Accent's board continues to recommend rejection and Frasers has since extended the offer to January 2027. The Panel's reasons reinforce that an undervalue statement is not self-proving. The reasoning connecting the material relied upon with the conclusion reached must itself be capable of scrutiny.

The IBC had given eight reasons for recommending rejection. The Panel's concern was that they had not been presented, or even understood, as a single cumulative case for the undervalue statement itself: reason eight, for example, that Frasers' interests might not be aligned with those of Accent shareholders, supported the recommendation to reject the offer but said nothing about whether the offer undervalued the company. Accent's supplementary disclosure went on to specify that reasons one to five carried that particular weight; the rest did not. Boards assembling a list of reasons for rejecting a bid should draw the same distinction before the Panel draws it for them: not every reason in the target's statement is doing the same job, and only the ones that actually bear on value need to meet GN22's standard.

Recent ASX practice reflects the same evolution. Target boards rarely rely on a bare assertion that an offer materially undervalues the company. Instead, they typically seek to substantiate the statement by reference to strategic plans, control premium analysis, historical trading prices, independent expert's reports or underlying asset values. The issue is increasingly not whether reasons are provided, but whether those reasons adequately support the conclusion.

Unlike the United Kingdom, Australian law does not generally require target directors to obtain an independent expert's report before recommending rejection of a bid. Directors remain free to form their own opinion about value. What they cannot do is assert undervalue without adequately explaining the reasoning supporting that conclusion.

The authorities reveal two complementary obligations. First, shareholders must receive sufficient information to assess the merits of the recommendation, reflecting the policy in s 602(b)(iii) and the disclosure obligation in s 638. Secondly, once a board positively asserts that an offer undervalues the company, it must avoid creating the misleading impression that the conclusion rests on an analysis which either does not exist or has not been fairly communicated. GN22 sits at the intersection of those obligations.

Not every recommendation attracts the same level of scrutiny. There is a crucial difference between saying that shareholders should reject an offer and saying that the offer undervalues the company. The former is a recommendation. It may rest on a range of considerations including timing, conditionality, strategic alternatives or risk. The latter carries an implied representation that the directors have undertaken an evaluative process capable of supporting that conclusion. Shareholders are therefore entitled to ask not simply what the directors think, but why they think it. That distinction explains why the Panel's concern has never been with directors expressing opinions. It has been with ensuring that opinions about value are sufficiently explained to allow shareholders to decide for themselves whether they deserve to be accepted.

The seeds of the doctrine appear in Brickworks, the Panel accepted that an authoritative statement that an offer "undervalues" the target may mislead unless shareholders understand what lies behind it. Although the application failed on its facts, the Panel recognised the central concern that has shaped every later case: the market may infer the existence of a valuation or analytical process which has never actually occurred.

Goodman Fielder, applied the same principle to comparative disclosure. The issue was not the comparison itself but the undisclosed methodology said to support it.

In Origin Energy the Panel made the implication explicit. The Panel observed that saying an offer "undervalues" a target necessarily implies the directors have undertaken an assessment of value. It was not enough simply to cite broker reports and comparable transactions. The directors needed to explain why those matters supported their conclusion.

Later, in Tully Sugar, the Panel accepted that directors need not quantify value at all if they genuinely have no quantification to give, provided what they do say is properly reasoned. Unlike Brickworks and Origin, Tully did not involve an undervalue statement at all. Its significance lies in demonstrating that the obligation to provide shareholders with sufficient information operates independently of any misleading implication arising from an opinion on value.

In Gulf Alumina1, a bald assertion that an offer "materially undervalues" the target, with nothing behind it, forced the Panel's hand: comparative disclosure against the merged entity, or an independent expert's report.

Then, in Spotless, a board that provided a great deal of information, a strategy reset, earnings guidance, a page-by-page account of operational improvements, was still required to correct its disclosure. Not because the volume was insufficient. Because one inferential step failed. Spotless implied that if brokers updated their forecasts in light of its guidance, their valuations would rise to meet its own view that the offer was inadequate. It had never actually shown that. The Panel required the implication removed. It required neither a valuation nor an expert's report nor withdrawal of the underlying statement.

Spotless is often read as evidence that a strategic narrative can substitute for a valuation. That overstates the decision. The Panel separately observed that a board relying on a medium to long term strategic plan is unlikely to have reasonable grounds for the kind of quantification GN22 might otherwise expect, given how far out the numbers reach. That observation, and the correction actually ordered, are two different things. The first says something about how much precision a long-dated plan can fairly be asked to carry. The second says that whatever a board does put forward, each link in it has to hold under scrutiny. Neither retreats from Gulf Alumina's insistence on a disclosed basis, or from Tully Sugar's acceptance that the basis need not be a number.

The need for these disciplines is particularly acute because takeover recommendations are made in circumstances where directors are not disinterested commentators. Directors may be substantial shareholders, favour one strategic outcome over another, expect to remain with the company or simply have a natural commitment to the strategy they have pursued. None of this prevents directors expressing views about value. It does explain why shareholders are entitled to expect those views to be reasoned, honestly held and properly explained.

Accent confirms that the Panel is not requiring boards to commission formal valuations or independent expert's reports whenever they reject a bid. It is policing something different. A board may rely on strategic plans, management forecasts and other forward-looking material. What it cannot do is ask shareholders to accept an undervalue statement without demonstrating how that material supports the conclusion.

The scarcity of Panel challenges should not be mistaken for an absence of discipline. Rather, it probably reflects the extent to which advisers have internalised the expectations reflected in Guidance Note 22.

The United Kingdom does not put the question to a regulator after the fact at all. Rule 3 of the Takeover Code requires every offeree board to obtain independent advice on the financial terms of an offer, in every case, and Rule 25 requires the substance of that advice to appear in the offeree circular alongside the board's own opinion. There is no scenario, under the Code, in which a board rejects a bid as inadequate on its own unaided assessment. The UK has not developed a body of law testing whether a board's reasoning holds up, because the reasoning is never the board's alone to begin with.

Canada asks less. A directors' circular must recommend acceptance or rejection and state reasons, or explain why no recommendation is made, but there is no general obligation to obtain or disclose a formal valuation for an arm's length bid. That obligation is confined to insider bids and related party transactions. No equivalent of "soundly based and reasonable" has developed through the Canadian cases. The obligation is to explain, not to satisfy any defined standard of reasoning.

The United States produces the sharpest contrast and it runs the opposite way to what reputation would predict. There is no front-end regulator testing an undervalue statement before it is made. Exposure arises only afterwards, through fiduciary duty litigation over the recommendation statement filed with the SEC, and specifically through Delaware's "fair summary" doctrine, which requires disclosure of the methodology and inputs behind a fairness opinion a board actually obtained. A target board that obtains no opinion at all faces markedly less exposure than one that obtains a thin one and summarises it poorly. In Australia, the position is the reverse. An unsupported assertion is itself the exposure, whether or not any opinion was ever sought.

The pattern is this. Australia regulates the boardroom's own reasoning, testing not whether an opinion exists but whether each step a board actually took can bear the weight placed on it, the same test Gulf Alumina and Spotless apply on vastly different facts. The United Kingdom removes the boardroom's discretion to reason alone. The United States regulates the adviser's disclosure, not the board's and only once an adviser has been engaged at all. Accent illustrates why the Australian approach is distinctive.

The comparison highlights what is distinctive about the Australian approach. The United Kingdom relies heavily on mandatory independent advice. The United States focuses on disclosure of advice that has been obtained. Australia places greater emphasis on the board's own reasoning. The recurring question is whether shareholders have been given enough information to assess that reasoning for themselves.

Four fact patterns turn up across these matters often enough to be worth naming on their own, separate from any single decision.

A board relies on a forward-looking plan rather than anything tested externally, then treats the plan's existence as if it were itself the valuation work GN22 calls for. Spotless shows this does not automatically fail, but it shows the risk clearly: the more strategic and long-dated the plan, the more exposed any inferential leap built on top of it becomes.

A board points to the bidder's own historical purchase price, or a related transaction, as though the comparison alone proves the current offer inadequate, without showing why that earlier price remains a fair reference point now. Gulf Alumina turned partly on exactly this kind of unexplained comparison.

A board defers its reasoning to the target's statement, consistent with GN22, but the deferral outruns any genuine work still to be done and starts to look tactical rather than necessary.

A board discloses a great deal, correctly, and still fails, because one specific link in the chain of reasoning does not hold. Spotless is the clearest illustration: extensive disclosure, and a correction ordered anyway, because a single inference from broker forecasts to increased valuation was never actually shown.

Recent market practice

Recent ASX practice confirms that target boards rarely rely on a bare assertion that an offer materially undervalues the company.

Most listed entities seek to substantiate the statement through one or more recurring forms of analysis: an independent expert's report, control premium analysis, strategic plans, trading history, prior acquisition prices or comparisons with underlying asset values. The interesting question is no longer whether boards provide reasons. It is whether the reasons they choose are capable of supporting the conclusion they invite shareholders to accept.

Board checklist

Before making, or repeating, an undervalue statement, a board should be able to answer five questions with more than instinct.

Has anyone assessed the value of the company, even informally, or is the board relying entirely on its own view.

If the reasoning rests on a forward-looking plan, does the plan actually connect to the conclusion that the offer is inadequate, or does it ask the reader to make a leap the board has not shown.

Where the offer is compared to a bidder's own past price or a related transaction, has the board explained why that comparison remains a fair one, rather than left it to speak for itself. Accent shows the same issue on the other side of the ledger: the Panel required context for Frasers' own earlier purchases of Accent shares, at prices well above the Offer, before they could fairly be used to support a rejection recommendation.

If disclosure of the full reasoning is being deferred to the target's statement, is that deferral genuinely necessary, or would a bidder be entitled to say it looks tactical.

Would the board be better protected, whatever GN22 strictly requires, by commissioning external input voluntarily? Sirtex Medical was not about an unsupported undervalue statement; Sirtex's board had recommended acceptance. But the Panel treated an independent expert's report as a valuable protection in principle, even though it declined to compel one because there was no evidence the target board's independence was compromised.

Accent confirms that lesson rather than changing it. The decision does not require directors to commission valuations every time they reject a bid. It reinforces a more fundamental proposition: if directors ask shareholders to accept an opinion about value, they must show enough of their reasoning for shareholders to decide whether that opinion deserves to be accepted.

Viewed in that way, the authorities are not really about valuation. They are about substantiation. Guidance Note 22 does not create a new principle. It gives practical effect to the policy in s 602(b)(iii) through the disclosure obligations in s 638 and the prohibition on misleading or deceptive conduct. Whether the reasoning is expressed through financial analysis, strategic plans or some combination of the two, the question remains the same: has the board shown shareholders enough of its reasoning for them to evaluate the conclusion for themselves?

Footnote

1 One of the authors was a member of the sitting Panel in Gulf Alumina Limited [2016] ATP 4. The discussion of that matter below is drawn entirely from the Panel's published reasons for decision, not from any information arising from the author's participation in it.

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