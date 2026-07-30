Meritas Reconfirmed As An Elite Global Legal Network By Chambers And Partners

Meritas has been named an Elite Global Legal Network by Chambers and Partners, the world’s leading legal rankings organisation and the definitive guide to professional services providers across global markets.

Bennett & Philp are lawyers who understand the real world. We offer practical legal solutions across every stage of life and business and with multi-disciplinary experts across five practice areas – Business Advisory, Intellectual Property, Disputes and Litigation, Property and Real Estate and Wills and Estates.

Meritas has been named an Elite Global Legal Network by Chambers and Partners, the world’s leading legal rankings organisation and the definitive guide to professional services providers across global markets.

This highest designation reflects the strength and consistency of the Meritas network, comprising 172 independent, full‑service law firms across 244 markets worldwide. Each member firm brings deep local expertise, enabling clients to navigate complex cross‑border matters with confidence, insight and continuity of service.

For clients, this recognition matters because Chambers rankings are underpinned by rigorous independent research, including client feedback, peer review and detailed market analysis. Firms are assessed on the factors clients value most, including technical legal ability, service delivery, commercial awareness and professional conduct, reinforcing the quality and reliability of the Meritas network globally.

Bennett & Philp Lawyers has been a proud member of Meritas since 2017, and this ongoing recognition reflects the shared commitment across the network to high professional standards, trusted collaboration and delivering practical outcomes for clients wherever their business takes them.

To read the full Meritas announcement click here.

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