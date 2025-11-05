David Gonski AC On Advice For Australian Boards (Video)

Article Insights

David Gonski AC shares practical and timely advice for Australian boards navigating today's fast-changing landscape. From fighting complacency to unlocking productivity, Gonski urges directors to stay curious, challenge assumptions, and embrace continuous learning.

Hear rare and strategic perspectives on what makes boards truly effective and how they can lead with purpose, resilience, and impact.

