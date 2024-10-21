Professional Negligence: Key elements to establishing a claim explained.

In the latest episode of our "Legally Briefed" podcast, brought to you by PCL Lawyers, we delve into the complexities of professional negligence. Joanna Shaft, Senior Associate, discusses the issues for anyone relying on professionals such as accountants, or financial advisors.

Understanding Professional Negligence

What is professional negligence?

Professional negligence occurs when a professional fails to meet the expected duty of care, leading to loss or damage for a client. Whether you are a professional being accused of negligence or a client seeking justice, it's important to understand the legal intricacies involved. Our podcast explains what qualifies as professional negligence, the steps involved in pursuing a claim, and the challenges that often come up in these cases.

Key elements of a professional negligence claim.

In this episode, you can listen to the overview of key elements in the early stages of establishing professional negligence:

What constitutes professional negligence and how it differs from general negligence.

The elements required to establish a professional negligence claim.

The role of expert witnesses in proving negligence.

The costs and courts typically involved in pursuing such claims.

Different outcomes sought by clients eg fairness, justice, and

Resolving claims effectively and commercially.

