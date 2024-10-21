ARTICLE
21 October 2024

Professional Negligence: Key elements to establishing a claim explained.

P
PCL Lawyers

Contributor

PCL Lawyers logo
We are committed to providing a quality legal service and the best advice to our clients. We strive for excellence in all that we do. One of our goals is to become our clients’ trusted legal advisors and we appreciate that this respect and trust is earned over time by providing consistently outstanding legal representation. You should expect your matter to be handled professionally and skilfully. Your lawyer should be not only knowledgeable but personable and understanding of your situation. We have a strong internal focus on our clients’ outcomes and maintaining a very high standard of work. As a team we work together to ensure that our clients have the best possible legal representation and customer service.
Explore Firm Details
This offers you a valuable insight into what professional negligence is, its legal elements.
Australia Law Department Performance
Photo of Joanna Shaft
Authors

In the latest episode of our "Legally Briefed" podcast, brought to you by PCL Lawyers, we delve into the complexities of professional negligence. Joanna Shaft, Senior Associate, discusses the issues for anyone relying on professionals such as accountants, or financial advisors.

Joanna shares her expertise in litigation, dispute resolution, and how professional negligence lawyers work with you to establish and pursue claims.

This offers you a valuable insight into what professional negligence is, its legal elements, and what you can do if you've been affected by negligent advice.

Understanding Professional Negligence

What is professional negligence?

Professional negligence occurs when a professional fails to meet the expected duty of care, leading to loss or damage for a client. Whether you are a professional being accused of negligence or a client seeking justice, it's important to understand the legal intricacies involved. Our podcast explains what qualifies as professional negligence, the steps involved in pursuing a claim, and the challenges that often come up in these cases.

Key elements of a professional negligence claim.

In this episode, you can listen to the overview of key elements in the early stages of establishing professional negligence:

  • What constitutes professional negligence and how it differs from general negligence.
  • The elements required to establish a professional negligence claim.
  • The role of expert witnesses in proving negligence.
  • The costs and courts typically involved in pursuing such claims.
  • Different outcomes sought by clients eg fairness, justice, and
  • Resolving claims effectively and commercially.

Seeking expert representation in professional negligence claims

If you're seeking a better understanding of professional negligence—whether as a business owner, a professional, or someone who believes they've suffered due to negligent advice—this episode is essential listening.

We are experts in litigation providing quality advice on complex matters such as professional negligence. Our lawyers provide clarity to clients and robust representation to protect your rights and guidance on navigating complex legal pathways. During your matter you will have a clear understanding of what to expect in terms of costs and outcomes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joanna Shaft
Joanna Shaft
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More