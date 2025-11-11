ARTICLE
11 November 2025

David Gonski On Becoming A Financial Review BOSS Director Honouree (Video)

AM
In this video, David Gonski AC reflects on being named a Financial Review BOSS Director Honouree.
In this video, David Gonski AC reflects on being named a Financial Review BOSS Director Honouree.

Often referred to as "the chairman of everything," David draws on decades of experience across Australia's most influential boards.

