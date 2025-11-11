David Gonski On Becoming A Financial Review BOSS Director Honouree (Video)

Alvarez & Marsal’s articles from Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:

In this video, David Gonski AC reflects on being named a Financial Review BOSS Director Honouree.

Often referred to as "the chairman of everything," David draws on decades of experience across Australia's most influential boards.

self

Originally published [copy-paste date here and remove brackets].

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.