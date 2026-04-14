Who, What, Where, With William Head (Video)

Who, what, where with lawyer William Head. Hear how long he's been at Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers, what he would be doing if he wasn't working in law and what he loves about his job.

Established in 1980, Cooper Grace Ward is a leading independent law firm in Brisbane with over 20 partners and 200 team members. They offer a wide range of commercial legal services with a focus on corporate, commercial, property, litigation, insurance, tax, and family law. Their specialized team works across various industries, providing exceptional client service and fostering a strong team culture.

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Who, what, where with lawyer William Head. Hear how long he's been at Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers, what he would be doing if he wasn't working in law and what he loves about his job.

Click below for who, what, where with lawyer William Head. Hear how long he’s been at Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers, what he would be doing if he wasn’t working in law and what he loves about his job.

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