From partner to principal – looking back on junior to partner in under 5 years

Ten years on from the release of Junior to Partner in Under 5 Years, Brad Postma takes a clear eyed look back at what he's learned and what still holds true today.

Over the years, Brad's book has become a trusted, practical guide to navigating the realities of professional services. His approach is pragmatic and unvarnished: focus on what matters, cut out what doesn't, and stay accountable to your own progress. His reflection below continues in that spirit – honest, concise and grounded in real experience.

Whether you're familiar with Brad's work or coming to it for the first time, we are proud to celebrate this milestone with him, and hope this piece offers useful insight into the mindset and habits that have helped many to shape stronger, more deliberate careers.

Looking back on Junior to Partner in Under 5 Years

It's been a decade since my book Junior to Partner in Under 5 Years was published.

I look back to see whether its promise is fulfilled, and answer some questions I get asked.

Why did I write my book?

The idea to write my book came from some sessions with a business coach.

I explored coaching with a view of finding my edge. Aiming to have another decade of meaningful experiences, rather than another year of the same old experience – ten times over.

I like to help others and I always did enjoy writing. I thought that the book might help other juniors to make partner, without making the same stupid mistakes I made?

But given the investment of time to write a book, I still needed some convincing to write it.

My coach asked, "If one junior reads the book and it helps with their career, would that be worthwhile?"

"Yes," I conceded, as I set about doing some soul searching with my pen in hand.

How did I find the time?

Threading a collection of random ideas and anecdotes, into a seamless and entertaining text, took a significant investment of my time and energy.

I chipped away at it for years. Writing an hour or two, here and there, as I put my young children down for a daytime nap on weekends.

Bit by bit, it came together.

Was it worthwhile?

Over the past decade, some firms have told me they buy copies for all their juniors. Some partners use it for industry training purposes, as do some university lecturers. For some juniors, it's been responsible for them changing firms. Juniors working for my competitors have also told me they found it useful.

I had a newly made partner thank me the other day. He said,

"Thanks so much for writing the book which I have read several times. It is exactly what I needed and what nobody tells you. I have given copies to all my juniors." So, was it worthwhile? Absolutely!

Is the book still relevant?

The service industry is always evolving. Two significant factors have influenced my industry since I wrote the book:

Firm ownership changes Covid – working from home

Firm ownership changes

I was a partner and co-owned a firm when I wrote the book, but now I'm a Principal of a firm owned by a listed entity (IPH). Same difference.

Historically, patent attorney firms primarily operated as traditional partnerships. Now, legislative changes include provisions allowing patent attorneys to practice through a corporate structure.

Yet, the more things change, the more they stay the same. At an operational level, I still serve the client, the firm, and then myself, in that order.

As explained in my book years ago, and which still holds true for career success, "we are all individuals and all firms are different. It follows that not all individuals and firms form a perfect match. Professionals who are well matched with their firms will do well and thrive, whereas professionals who are poorly matched will always struggle."

Covid – Working from home

One of my former partners used to growl, "there's no such thing as a part time partner," whenever anyone would hint at working from home. Even at that pre-covid time, his view was fast becoming obsolete.

As I told Lawyers Weekly in a pre-covid interview, working from home was always coming. Working from home is ok, provided that you are careful not to blur the boundaries between home and work life.

Post-covid, face to face meetings with clients have become less common, and the job can also effectively be done anywhere with a computer and an internet connection. So covid merely accelerated acceptance of working from home, which is here to stay.

What would I do differently?

My biggest regret is the book title – Junior to Partner in Under 5 Years.

In hindsight, I would have stuck with my original title – Making Partner Faster. It more accurately reflects the book's intention. But as my publisher correctly pointed out, the original title is not as sexy to Juniors.

However, in opting for the sexy title, I inadvertently alienated part of the market – existing partners.

Partners sometimes think and say to me, "Don't set that benchmark, 5 years is too soon!"

There is no timeline. Every professional's journey is individual, as are their particular circumstances in their firm. This book was merely intended to facilitate partnership for the benefit of both juniors and partners, which is why the original title may have been better.

Conclusion

My book has fulfilled its promise in helping many juniors (and their partners).

The slog was definitely worthwhile.

Would I write a book again? Never say never.

