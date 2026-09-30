From Sustainability To Supply Chains: Rethinking Data Centre Risk In APAC

Asia-Pacific data centre expansion is creating unprecedented insurance challenges as rapid infrastructure growth strains regional water and power resources. Could intensive resource consumption by data centres generate environmental liability claims from affected communities and regulators? And are traditional property insurance models adequately capturing the contingent business interruption risks created by concentrated digital infrastructure dependencies?

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Emerging insurance risks in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific data centre growth is creating two connected insurance questions: whether pressure on water, power and local infrastructure may generate liability exposure, and whether dependency on upstream suppliers and downstream customers is adequately addressed through contingent business interruption cover.

A new risk landscape

Data centres have become some of the most important infrastructure assets in the Asia-Pacific economy. From Sydney and Melbourne to Singapore, Johor, Tokyo and Mumbai, investment is accelerating to support demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

The scale of the opportunity is significant. McKinsey estimates that Asia-Pacific could account for roughly 34% of global data centre demand by 2030. JLL expects 24 GW of additional regional capacity between 2025 and 2030, requiring as much as US$772 billion in capital across real estate, GPUs and networking infrastructure.1

Yet development may depend less on demand than on access to water, electricity and resilient infrastructure. For insurers and risk managers, this raises two questions: could large-scale development create new environmental liability exposures, and could concentrated digital infrastructure generate contingent business interruption risks beyond traditional property insurance models?

Sustainability us becoming a development constraint

Singapore now takes a measured approach to data centre growth because of land, power and water constraints, requiring new capacity to meet stringent sustainability and efficiency standards. 2

This has helped shift investment to Johor, one of Asia’s fastest-growing markets, where power, water and grid constraints may affect commissioning and future approvals. Wood Mackenzie estimates data centres could account for about 40% of Johor’s end-user electricity consumption by 2035. 3 4

Australia faces similar pressure from limited power, grid connections, construction costs and site availability. CBRE expects live capacity to rise from about 1.4 GW in 2025 to 1.8 GW within three years, while a supply gap remains likely by 2028. 5

For insurers, sustainability is therefore becoming an issue of operational resilience, resource security and potential liability—not simply ESG.

A new environmental liability question?

Environmental liability claims have traditionally involved pollution, contamination or harmful releases. Data centres present a different issue: intensive use of constrained water and electricity may affect local communities and infrastructure, attracting greater regulatory scrutiny.

Claims could arise where regulators, landowners or communities allege loss linked to resource consumption or infrastructure pressure. Liability would depend on the governing law, causation, alleged damage and facts.

Coverage would be wording-specific, including whether the claim falls within general or public liability cover; whether pollution or environmental exclusions apply; and whether environmental damage, regulatory-cost or stand-alone environmental impairment cover responds.

Singapore shows how resource use can become a strategic policy issue. As development expands across Southeast Asia, similar pressures may influence regulation, risk allocation and insurance programme design. 2

Although resource consumption is not necessarily insured environmental damage, these largely untested exposures may still generate disputes under conventional liability wording.

The overlooked contingent business interruption exposure

Contingent business interruption, or CBI, may be a key property exposure because data centres depend on upstream suppliers and downstream customers.

Typical dependency points

Upstream supply dependencies Downstream revenue dependencies Electricity generators and network utilities Cloud, colocation and managed-service customers Telecommunications and fibre providers Major anchor tenants or hyperscale customers Fuel and backup power suppliers Customers concentrated in particular sectors or regions Cooling-system vendors and specialist maintenance contractors Customers whose own physical damage reduces demand or revenue

Damage at a supplier can interrupt power, connectivity or cooling without affecting the data centre itself, while damage at a major customer can reduce demand and revenue. Either may engage supplier or customer extensions, depending on the wording.

Coverage may depend on whether the entity or location is specified, qualifying physical damage and peril, geographic or tier limits, waiting periods, sublimits, indemnity periods and proof of loss.

Aggregation also matters: a single event affecting shared power, connectivity or utility assets could trigger losses across multiple data centres and insureds, spanning property damage, business interruption, CBI and liability portfolios.

The regional development paradox

Regional and emerging locations may offer cheaper land, renewable energy and expansion capacity, but can also bring greater dependence on limited power, fibre, transport and specialist support, alongside location-specific natural hazards.

After a major loss, replacement equipment and technical expertise may also take longer to mobilise.

Neither remoteness nor urban concentration is inherently safer. Underwriters should assess infrastructure diversity, redundancy and recovery capacity beyond the data centre boundary. 6

Conclusion: from infrastructure risk to insurance risk

Asia-Pacific’s data centre sector is expanding rapidly, but its future will depend as much on sustainable, resilient infrastructure as on demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence. 1

For insurers and risk managers, two issues require particular attention: environmental liability linked to constrained water, power and local infrastructure, and contingent business interruption arising from reliance on utilities, telecommunications providers, specialist suppliers and major customers.

These exposures remain uncertain and wording-specific, but conventional property and liability programmes may not fully capture the wider consequences of disruption across increasingly concentrated digital infrastructure.

Careful review of environmental cover, supplier and customer dependencies, aggregation, sublimits and recovery assumptions is therefore essential before a major loss tests those programmes.

Footnotes

1 McKinsey & Company, “Asia-Pacific: The next engine of data center demand”, 22 June 2026; and JLL, “Asia Pacific Data Centre Report Year-end 2025”, 10 March 2026. McKinsey estimates APAC could represent roughly 34% of global data centre demand by 2030. JLL projects 24 GW of additional capacity between 2025 and 2030 and capital requirements of up to US$772 billion.

2 Reed Smith, “Navigating Singapore’s Data Centre Regulatory Framework”, 13 November 2025; and TechRepublic, “Five Singapore Firms Account for 98% of Southeast Asia Data Center Funding as Build-Out Spreads”, 2 September 2026. These sources describe Singapore’s selective approach to new capacity and sustainability requirements.

3 Xinhua, “Malaysia data center industry faces power, water constraints”, 7 September 2026; and The Star, “Singapore’s low data centre rate to propel demand in Johor”, 1 September 2026. Both report power and water constraints affecting the Johor market.

4 Wood Mackenzie, “Johor’s data centres could consume 40% electricity demand by 2035, testing grid expansion plans”, 18 June 2026. The release identifies transmission and distribution readiness as an emerging constraint.

5 CBRE Australia, “AI adoption drives Australia’s data centre investment and demand”, 1 September 2025; and Austrade, “AI and data centres”. CBRE forecasts Australian live capacity growth and identifies power, construction costs and site availability as challenges. Austrade identifies Sydney and Melbourne as top-ten Asia-Pacific markets.

6 Uptime Intelligence, “Annual outage analysis 2026: The causes and impacts of IT and data center outages”, May 2026. The report states that external infrastructure and connectivity failures are becoming more prominent; 57% of respondents said their most recent major outage cost more than US$100,000 and one in five said their most recent impactful outage cost more than US$1 million.

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