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22 September 2026

Podcast: Coffee With CGW – Get To Know Jess Byrne

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Cooper Grace Ward

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Established in 1980, Cooper Grace Ward is a leading independent law firm in Brisbane with over 20 partners and 200 team members. They offer a wide range of commercial legal services with a focus on corporate, commercial, property, litigation, insurance, tax, and family law. Their specialized team works across various industries, providing exceptional client service and fostering a strong team culture.
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Special counsel Jess Byrne reflects on her decade-long career progression at Cooper Grace Ward, from law clerk to her current role in the insurance team. She discusses her work in workers' compensation and CTP matters, highlighting the diverse client base and advocacy opportunities that define her practice.
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Jessica Byrne and Scott Hay-Bartlem
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Join us for a coffee chat with special counsel Jess Byrne from our insurance team and private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem.

They discuss Jess’s ten-year journey at Cooper Grace Ward, from starting in the firm’s law clerk program in 2016 to her promotion to special counsel in the insurance team on 1 July 2026. Jess shares what she enjoys about working in the workers’ compensation and CTP space, including the variety of clients and the advocacy work she does at settlement meetings and mediations. She also gives a glimpse into her weekends, from playing hockey for a local Brisbane club to catching up with friends and family.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

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Jessica Byrne
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Scott Hay-Bartlem
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