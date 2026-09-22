Podcast: Coffee With CGW – Get To Know Jess Byrne

Join us for a coffee chat with special counsel Jess Byrne from our insurance team and private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem.

They discuss Jess’s ten-year journey at Cooper Grace Ward, from starting in the firm’s law clerk program in 2016 to her promotion to special counsel in the insurance team on 1 July 2026. Jess shares what she enjoys about working in the workers’ compensation and CTP space, including the variety of clients and the advocacy work she does at settlement meetings and mediations. She also gives a glimpse into her weekends, from playing hockey for a local Brisbane club to catching up with friends and family.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.