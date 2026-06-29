Trucking Industry Insights:

Emerging Insolvency Risks, Asset Recovery Challenges and Potential Widespread Fraud Indicators

The trucking industry is and will remain for some time, the critical backbone of the Australian economy. Supply chains depend on it. Businesses depend on it. Without it, the country stops. Yet despite this dependence, or perhaps because of it, the sector has long operated under significant pressure and those pressures are intensifying with a perfect storm of structural challenges including:

Driver shortages and an ageing workforce, driven by perceptions of poor work-life balance

Increasing environmental obligations requiring costly fleet replacements

Fatigue monitoring regulations and insufficient infrastructure, reducing operational hours

Low barriers to entry, which intensify competition and compress margins

Sham contracting arrangements, where ABN-only structures allow non-compliant operators to undercut those meeting their legal obligations around safety, fair pay, payroll and superannuation

Fuel cost volatility and limited ability to pass through fluctuations — a risk heightened by ongoing instability in the Middle East

Over the past 12 months, our team at Cathro & Partners has seen a marked increase in formal insolvency appointments across the trucking sector. What has been particularly striking is not just the volume of appointments, but the consistency of the patterns we are observing across these matters. This article sets out those patterns, the challenges they create and what lenders and industry participants need to be aware of.

What We Are Seeing: A Consistent Pattern

In our recent appointments, a strikingly similar profile has emerged across multiple insolvent trucking entities. These companies had typically ceased trading prior to our appointment and shared the following characteristics:

Financing and Structure

Finance obtained from multiple lenders across both first and second-tier participants

Fuel financing arranged through multiple providers

No employees with drivers providing their services through an ABN contractor model

No formal freight contracts, with work sourced through brokers only

Asset and Registration Issues

Vehicles not registered in the name of the insolvent company with the relevant transport authority, despite security interests registered on the PPSR, making identification and tracing extremely difficult

Multiple PPSR registrations over the same vehicle

Overvalued acquisition costs, suggesting possible fraud against lenders

Conduct Indicators

Potential phoenix activity through multiple related entities

Vehicles that have disappeared and cannot be recovered

Asset Recovery: Why It Is So Difficult

Even when vehicles can be located, realising value from them is fraught with complexity. We have encountered the following specific issues in recent matters:

INFLATED ACQUISITION PRICES: We have identified a pattern of second-hand vehicles being acquired at prices inflated by tens of thousands of dollars above market value, financed by lenders, with the vendor potentially known/associated to the acquirer. While each individual transaction may not trigger suspicion, when replicated across an entire fleet, the aggregate potential fraud becomes significant — yet each lender’s exposure is limited to their own vehicles.

QUESTIONABLE VENDOR BONA FIDES: In one recent matter, a CreditorWatch search revealed that a vendor who had sold multiple vehicles to the company in liquidation had a default judgment entered against it in April 2025, just one month before the acquisition of vehicles in May 2025.

MARKET VALUE COLLAPSE: Vehicle values have fallen sharply from the inflated levels seen during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Assets financed at peak prices are now worth substantially less, crystallising significant shortfalls for secured creditors. However, we understand that Kenworth and Volvo continue to attract good prices in the market.

VEHICLES BEING PARTED OUT: Through conversations with our network of recovery agents, we have become aware of near-new vehicles being systematically dismantled and sold for parts — rendering tracing and recovery virtually impossible.

REGISTRATION RECORDS THAT DO NOT MATCH: In one recent Victorian matter, the majority of information received from VicRoads did not align with the PPSR — vehicles showing registered encumbrances in the insolvent company’s name were not registered to that company. VicRoads will not disclose the registered owner, citing privacy obligations under Part 7B of the Road Safety Act 1986. To obtain ownership details, a practitioner must apply for a notice of discovery from the Magistrates Court which adds further delay to what is already an urgent recovery exercise.

The Outcome for Creditors

The compounding effect of these issues — overinflated acquisition values, collapsed market prices, missing or dismantled vehicles and inconsistent registration records — is that shortfalls crystallise quickly and can become substantial depending on the size of the fleet. Priority and unsecured creditors receive little to nothing from the realisation of hard assets, even in cases where assets can be located and recovered.

We have also encountered situations where vehicles we have located, which appear to have been abandoned, are registered to related-party companies through common directorships — and those related entities have obtained finance from the same lenders. This not only multiplies the misappropriation of assets across multiple insolvency estates, but also raises serious concerns about coordinated phoenix activity.

Conclusion

What we are observing in the trucking sector is not a series of isolated insolvencies driven by ordinary commercial misfortune. The consistency of the patterns — across financing arrangements, operational structures, asset registration and conduct — points to systemic issues that lenders, financiers and industry participants cannot afford to ignore.

For lenders with exposure to this sector, the message is clear: by the time a formal appointment is made, the window to recover value has often already closed. Proactive due diligence at the point of lending, robust PPSR practices and early engagement with experienced insolvency practitioners when warning signs emerge are essential.