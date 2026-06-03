Support-first Pathways For Those Experiencing Vulnerability

When it comes to financial stress, there are always unspoken burdens that affect a person’s well-being.

As the pressures of the economy trickle down, whether from the rising interest rates, fuel, and everyday living costs, the associated mental load and anxiety have increased. In our roles as insolvency practitioners, we are continually forced to be mindful of how we not only interact with bankrupt individuals or directors, but also with creditors, stakeholders, and peers.

The release of the ATO’s Vulnerability Framework and AFSA’s Practitioner Vulnerability Toolkit gives us a good indication of how the Regulators are moving forward. These key developments are insights into how those who are experiencing some form of vulnerability should be treated as they engage within the insolvency and tax systems.

This article takes a look at Australia’s evolving regulatory approach to financial distress and explains what these changes mean in practice for businesses, individuals, and other stakeholders in the tax and insolvency industry.

Vulnerability in insolvency

Australia’s insolvency laws are full of deadlines, disclosure requirements, and “do this now” letters. Those who might be considered vulnerable people might find these steps harder, such as missing appointments, ignoring notices, or freezing when asked for information. That can lead to:

escalating enforcement action

poorer cooperation and record production

more disputes and complaints

longer and increasingly expensive administrations

further harm to individuals and families

AFSA’s own Vulnerability Strategy spells it out plainly. The system should not create harm or increase barriers but explicitly recognise that practitioners and financial counsellors deal with this on a day-to-day basis.

The ATO Vulnerability Framework

The ATO describes its Vulnerability Framework as a “principle-based guide” to provide understanding and support for those experiencing vulnerability. This seeks to shape the processes, strategies, and culture to guide the ATO in how they engage with the community overall.

But the Framework is not a blank cheque to waive tax debts or change tax obligations, and the ATO remains upfront that the law does not allow this. As the ATO is more often than not a key creditor in an insolvency appointment, a rigid approach to compliance could unintentionally penalise the vulnerable, especially where a person’s vulnerability may affect their capacity to comply.

The point of the Framework is to improve how the ATO listens, communicates, and connects with people in an effort to support them, but remain clear about what is and is not possible. So, a move to vulnerability-aware taxpayer engagement could make all the difference to outcomes before they become unmanageable, such as:

allowing a director or sole trader to re-engage with their compliance obligations

keeping payment arrangements realistic based on the financial circumstances

communicating information and requests that can be understood from the start

de-escalating potential issues during the process that might cause further stress

(ATO Vulnerability Framework)

AFSA’s Practitioner Vulnerability Toolkit

AFSA’s toolkit is a practical viewpoint, designed to bring existing vulnerability resources into one simple guide. Recognising that insolvency practitioners frequently works with those in vulnerable circumstances, it aims to support practitioners, their staff and clients to manage wellbeing, recognise vulnerability and provide safe, consistent services in an empathic but professional manner. (AFSA Practitioner Vulnerability Toolkit)

AFSA’s Vulnerability Strategy uses a bell-curve model showing that most people sit in the middle, where the system should be efficient. However, the highest harms occur at the edges, with those needing increased support (system vulnerability) or intentionally avoiding compliance for personal gain (system misuse) on either side of the spectrum. This framing leads to directly supporting people who genuinely need help, while also managing deliberate non-compliance. (AFSA Vulnerability Strategy)

AFSA’s consultation draft of its “Helping Vulnerable People” resource forms part of the toolkit, detailing what actually works when communicating with the vulnerable, providing a focus on how to:

listen to them vent their emotions

slow down the interaction

invite them to take a single step collaboratively

guide them using plain language

break down information or tasks into small, manageable steps

provide referral and support pathways

(AFSA Helping Vulnerable People)

What this means for advisers and insolvency practitioners

For Advisers and Insolvency Practitioners, a strong strategy with vulnerability in mind can not only lead to supportive internal governance but also to an empathic service for individuals. A practical strategy and approach could usually include:

early triage of potential compliance issues, detailing clear escalation points

simplification of letters and requests

“safe communications” protocols

file notes that record what adjustments were made and why

referral pathways for support services

Ultimately, the aim is to improve effective client engagement, allowing insolvency administrations to run better with improved outcomes for debtors, creditors, and other stakeholders.

What businesses and individuals can do now

If you are dealing with ATO debt, insolvency, restructuring, or bankruptcy, vulnerability support works best when it is raised early and safely. This can be as simple as: