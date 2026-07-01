Voidable Transactions And Director Risk What Can Be Reversed

Voidable transactions allow liquidators to reverse pre-liquidation dealings that unfairly reduced creditor assets or improperly benefited certain parties. Under Part 5.7B of the Corporations Act 2001, liquidators can investigate unfair preferences, uncommercial transactions, and creditor-defeating dispositions—potentially years after they occurred—exposing directors, creditors, and related entities to repayment claims, examinations, and regulatory scrutiny.

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Article Summary

Voidable transactions are transactions entered before liquidation that can later be reversed by a liquidator because they unfairly reduced the assets available to creditors or improperly benefited particular parties.

Under Part 5.7B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), liquidators can investigate and recover unfair preferences, uncommercial transactions, unreasonable director-related transactions, and creditor-defeating dispositions, often years after the transaction occurred.

Directors, creditors, suppliers, and related entities may face repayment claims, public examinations, compensation proceedings, or regulatory scrutiny where insolvency indicators existed at the time of the transaction.

In practice, related-party dealings, poor record keeping, informal asset transfers, and repayments made during financial distress attract particularly close attention.

The article explains how Australian courts assess insolvency, the statutory look-back periods that apply, the defences available to creditors and recipients, and the practical risks businesses commonly encounter when trading during periods of financial pressure.

What Are Voidable Transactions in Company Liquidation?

A voidable transaction is a transaction entered by a company before liquidation that may later be reversed by a liquidator because it unfairly reduced the assets available to creditors. The issue matters because directors, related parties, suppliers, and creditors can all face recovery claims years after payments or transfers were made.

In practice, one of the most significant risks is that ordinary-looking commercial dealings undertaken during financial distress may later become the subject of litigation under Part 5.7B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), particularly where insolvency existed at the time of the transaction.

If you are a director of a company currently in liquidation proceedings or require general legal assistance, contact one of our experienced team of insolvency professionals and let us help you protect your rights.

Why Corporate Voidable Transactions Exist Under the Corporations Act

The voidable transaction regime is designed to preserve the fundamental insolvency principle that creditors should generally share equally in a company’s remaining assets upon liquidation. Part 5.7B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) empowers liquidators to investigate and recover transactions that improperly depleted the company’s asset pool before external administration.

The statutory framework targets several distinct categories of transactions, including:

The commercial rationale behind these provisions is not to punish every failed business decision. Australian courts have consistently recognised that companies experiencing financial distress may continue trading while attempting to restructure, refinance, or sell assets. The focus, instead, is on whether particular transactions unfairly advantaged one party or improperly diminished the pool available to creditors as a whole.

This distinction is important in practice. Directors frequently assume that payments made to long-standing suppliers, related entities, or the Australian Taxation Office are insulated from challenge because they were made for genuine commercial reasons. That assumption is often incorrect. A transaction may still be recoverable even where there was no dishonesty, no intention to defeat creditors, and no formal insolvency appointment at the time.

In Airservices Australia v Ferrier [1996] HCA 54; (1996) 185 CLR 483, the High Court examined whether payments made during the statutory preference period produced a preference, priority, or advantage over other creditors. The decision remains central to understanding how courts assess the practical effect of transactions in insolvency litigation.

Voidable Does Not Mean Automatically Invalid

A common misconception is that transactions automatically become unlawful once a company later enters liquidation. That is not how Part 5.7B operates.

A transaction is generally not void merely because the company subsequently fails. Instead, a liquidator typically must pursue recovery through:

court proceedings;

negotiated settlements;

formal recovery demands;

or applications under s 588FF of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

This distinction becomes commercially significant when businesses continue trading during periods of cash flow pressure. Many transactions later challenged by liquidators were entirely ordinary at the time they occurred, including supplier payments, director loan repayments, asset transfers, or refinancing arrangements.

Can a transaction entered before liquidation still be challenged years later?

Yes. If the transaction falls within the statutory relation-back periods under Part 5.7B and satisfies the relevant statutory tests, a liquidator may seek recovery even where the transaction occurred well before formal liquidation or administration commenced.

Courts also distinguish between a merely poor commercial decision and a voidable transaction. As Palmer J observed in Lewis v Doran [2004] NSWSC 608, at [192–193], questions concerning insolvency and commercial justification must be assessed in their practical commercial context rather than through hindsight analysis alone. In practice, this means recovery proceedings often turn less on hindsight criticism and more on documentary evidence showing the company’s actual financial position at the relevant time.

Voidable Transactions in Liquidation vs Bankruptcy

Voidable transaction claims can arise in both bankruptcy and corporate insolvency, but the legal framework and commercial risks are different. In bankruptcy, the focus is generally on transactions made by an individual before they become bankrupt. In company liquidation, the focus is on transactions entered into by a company before liquidation and whether those dealings unfairly reduced the asset pool available to creditors. This distinction matters because corporate claims often create additional exposure for directors, related entities, suppliers and creditors who received payments or benefits before the company collapsed.

Voidable Transactions Explained: What Gets Reversed in Liquidation?

Understanding which transactions can be reversed in liquidation is critical for directors, creditors, and business owners because payments or asset transfers made during financial distress may later be challenged by a liquidator, even when the transaction initially appeared to be commercially ordinary.

The following infographic summarises the main categories of voidable transactions commonly examined during liquidation investigations and highlights the practical commercial effect of each category under Part 5.7B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Unfair Preferences as Voidable Transactions

An unfair preference arises when an insolvent company pays or benefits one creditor in a way that gives that creditor more than it would likely receive in a winding-up. The regime is designed to preserve the pari passu principle of insolvency law by preventing certain creditors from effectively “jumping the queue” before liquidation.

The statutory framework appears primarily in:

In practical terms, unfair preference claims commonly involve:

repayment arrangements with particular creditors;

overdue supplier payments;

lump sum reductions of director loan accounts;

payments made after threats of legal action;

ATO payment arrangements entered during cash flow distress.

A common commercial mistake is assuming that ordinary supplier payments cannot be challenged later. In practice, liquidators frequently investigate routine trading payments made during periods of insolvency, particularly where payment pressure escalated shortly before liquidation.

In Airservices Australia v Ferrier [1996] HCA 54; (1996) 185 CLR 483, at [497–498], the High Court examined whether the payments had the practical effect of conferring a preference, priority, or advantage over other creditors in the winding up.

The decision remains central to the assessment of continuing business relationships and running account transactions.

Can ordinary trade payments become unfair preferences?

Yes. A payment does not avoid scrutiny merely because it was made during ordinary trading. If the company were insolvent and the creditor ultimately received more than it would likely recover in liquidation, the transaction may still be challenged.

One of the most heavily litigated issues is the “continuing business relationship” defence under s 588FA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). In Airservices Australia v Ferrier [1996] HCA 54; (1996) 185 CLR 483 at [502–503], the High Court recognised that courts may assess the commercial substance of an ongoing trading relationship rather than isolating individual payments artificially. This often becomes decisive in long-term supplier arrangements where ongoing supply continued after payments were made.

Proving insolvency at the relevant time is also critical. Liquidators commonly rely on:

overdue taxation liabilities;

unpaid superannuation;

dishonoured payments;

extended creditor terms;

deteriorating cash flow records.

As Mandie J observed in ASIC v Plymin, Elliott & Harrison [2003] VSC 123; (2003) 46 ACSR 126, insolvency is assessed by reference to commercial reality and the company’s actual ability to meet debts as they fall due.

Uncommercial Transactions

Section 588FB targets transactions that a reasonable person in the company’s circumstances would not have entered, having regard to:

the benefits received by the company;

the detriment suffered;

the respective benefits to other parties.

Typical examples include:

selling assets below market value;

forgiving substantial debts;

transferring business assets for nominal consideration;

entering transactions with little or no commercial benefit to the company.

Importantly, hindsight alone is insufficient. Courts do not invalidate transactions merely because they later proved unsuccessful. Distressed companies often enter commercially difficult arrangements while attempting to survive. The question is whether the transaction was objectively unreasonable at the time it was entered.

This distinction becomes particularly important in restructuring environments. Directors frequently negotiate urgent asset sales, refinancing arrangements, or intra-group transfers under substantial commercial pressure. Not every poor decision will amount to an uncommercial transaction, but inadequate valuations, undocumented transfers, and related-party dealings substantially increase the risk of litigation.

In Lewis v Doran [2004] NSWSC 608, Palmer J considered whether transactions within a corporate group could nonetheless be commercially justifiable in context. The case illustrates that courts assess the practical commercial circumstances surrounding the transaction rather than applying hindsight in isolation.

Director-Related Voidable Transactions

Section 588FDA specifically targets transactions benefiting directors or their associates where the benefit received is unreasonable in the circumstances.

Common examples include:

excessive director remuneration;

repayment of related-party loans shortly before collapse;

transferring company assets to related entities;

forgiving debts owed by directors or associates.

Unlike unfair preference and uncommercial transaction claims, an unreasonable director-related transaction does not require proof that the company was insolvent at the time of the transaction. That distinction materially broadens potential recovery exposure for directors and related parties.

In practice, liquidators scrutinise these transactions closely because they frequently occur during deteriorating financial conditions and often involve poor documentation or conflicts of interest.

Creditor-Defeating Dispositions as Voidable Transactions

Recent illegal phoenixing reforms have introduced additional scrutiny of transactions designed to move assets beyond creditors’ reach before insolvency appointments.

These reforms substantially expanded ASIC’s enforcement powers, including administrative recovery mechanisms in some circumstances.

Regulatory scrutiny concerning illegal phoenix activity increased substantially following the introduction of creditor-defeating disposition provisions under s 588FDB of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and related ASIC administrative recovery powers. In practice, investigations frequently focus on repeated corporate failures, labour hire structures, related-party asset transfers, and transactions involving the movement of assets shortly before external administration.

Importantly, these transactions may expose directors not only to recovery proceedings, but also to:

breaches of directors’ duties;

ASIC disqualification proceedings; and

civil penalties.

Director Risk When Company Voidable Transactions Are Investigated

Directors can face personal risk where voidable transactions overlap with insolvent trading, related-party dealings, asset transfers, or decisions made while the company was experiencing financial distress. The issue is not limited to whether the company later entered liquidation, but whether directors authorised or benefited from transactions that may have reduced recoveries available to creditors.

Director Liability for Voidable Transactions

Liquidator investigations rarely focus only on the transaction itself. In practice, attention commonly turns to the conduct of directors and officers who authorised, approved, or benefited from the transaction.

Liquidators frequently investigate:

who approved the payment or transfer;

whether directors understood the company’s financial position;

whether warning signs of insolvency existed at the time;

whether related-party interests influenced the decision-making process.

This overlap between voidable transactions and broader director liability is commercially significant. A transaction challenge under Part 5.7B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) may sit alongside allegations involving:

insolvent trading under s 588G;

breaches of the duty of care and diligence under s 180;

improper use of position under s 182;

misuse of information under s 183;

failures to act in good faith in the best interests of the company under s 181.

In more serious cases, investigators may also examine whether the conduct resembles illegal phoenix activity, particularly where assets were transferred to related entities shortly before collapse.

These issues also highlight the importance of understanding when the corporate veil protects investors and when insolvency-related claims may expose individuals to greater scrutiny. Our article on shareholder liability and corporate structure protections explains the distinction in more detail.

One recurring issue in practice is that directors often focus narrowly on keeping the business operating while underestimating the evidentiary significance of related-party dealings. Payments to directors, family entities, or associated companies frequently attract disproportionate scrutiny because they create obvious conflicts of interest and preference concerns upon liquidation.

In Hall v Poolman [2007] NSWSC 1330; (2007) 65 ACSR 123, Palmer J stated at [3] that insolvency is “a question of fact”.

The principle remains central to director liability disputes because courts assess the company’s actual financial position and trading capacity at the relevant time rather than relying solely on hindsight or balance sheet presentation.

Transactions Entered Before Formal Insolvency Can Still Be Investigated

A common misconception is that only transactions entered after administration or liquidation are vulnerable to challenge. That is incorrect.

A company does not need to have already entered administration or liquidation for transactions to become voidable later. Courts instead assess the company’s solvency at the time the transaction occurred and whether the statutory requirements under Part 5.7B are satisfied.

This distinction is critical because many challenged transactions occur months before formal insolvency appointments. In practice, liquidators routinely analyse:

historical bank records;

director loan accounts;

refinancing arrangements;

asset transfers;

taxation arrears;

creditor payment patterns.

Short answer: Can directors be investigated for transactions made before liquidation?

Yes. Liquidators commonly review transactions entered well before formal liquidation if there are indicators that the company was insolvent, approaching insolvency, or engaging in transactions that prejudiced creditors.

The timing issue frequently becomes contentious, with directors continuing to trade while attempting restructurings or refinancings. Courts generally avoid hindsight analysis, but directors cannot rely solely on optimism unsupported by objective financial evidence.

Personal Recovery Risk for Directors and Related Parties

Directors and related parties may face significant personal exposure where transactions are successfully challenged.

Potential outcomes include:

repayment orders;

compensation claims;

public examinations under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth);

freezing orders over assets;

ASIC disqualification proceedings;

contribution claims between directors.

Related-party transactions attract particularly close scrutiny because Part 5.7B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), including s 588FDA, specifically targets unreasonable director-related transactions. In practice, liquidators commonly examine whether the transaction was properly documented, commercially justified, supported by valuation evidence, and genuinely undertaken for the company’s benefit rather than personal protection.

In practice, poorly documented intra-group transfers and informal director loan repayments frequently become central recovery targets because they leave clear evidentiary trails while offering limited commercial justification once insolvency is established.

How Far Back Can Liquidators Investigate Company Transactions?

The timing of voidable transactions is critical because liquidators do not only examine payments or transfers made immediately before liquidation. Depending on the transaction type, the parties involved, and whether there was an intent to defeat creditors, liquidators may review dealings that occurred months or even years before the company formally entered liquidation.

Relation-Back Periods Under the Corporations Act

One of the most commercially important questions in liquidation disputes is how far back a liquidator can review transactions. The answer depends on the type of transaction involved and the statutory relation-back periods contained in s 588FE of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

In broad terms, the legislation permits liquidators to investigate and potentially recover transactions entered during specified periods before liquidation.

Transaction type Typical look-back period Unfair preferences and other insolvent transactions 6 months Uncommercial transactions that are also insolvent transactions 2 years Insolvent transactions involving a related entity 4 years Unreasonable director-related transactions 4 years Transactions involving actual intent to defeat, delay or interfere with creditors 10 years Unfair loans Any time before winding up

These periods are commercially significant because many directors incorrectly assume that transactions become “safe” merely because they occurred before formal insolvency appointments. In reality, liquidators regularly investigate dealings that extend for years before liquidation, particularly where related-party transfers or asset restructuring occurred.

Does liquidation need to occur immediately after the transaction?

No. Transactions entered years before liquidation may still be recoverable if they fall within the statutory relation-back periods under s 588FE.

The applicable period also depends on whether the transaction involved a related party, a director benefit, or an actual intent to defeat creditors. Related-party dealings typically attract substantially longer review periods and closer scrutiny.

Liquidators Commonly Review Earlier Conduct

Importantly, statutory recovery periods do not prevent broader investigations into earlier conduct.

Even where a transaction ultimately falls outside a formal recovery window, liquidators commonly review:

bank statements;

accounting software;

director loan accounts;

related-party ledgers;

asset transfers;

refinancing arrangements;

email correspondence and internal approvals.

In practice, modern electronic banking and accounting systems frequently provide detailed transaction histories that extend for many years before insolvency. Liquidators, therefore, often reconstruct historical cash flow patterns and asset movements long before commencing formal proceedings.

One recurring issue in practice is that directors underestimate how visible informal transactions become once liquidators obtain full access to accounting records. Undocumented intercompany transfers, shareholder drawings, and irregular repayments frequently become focal points in insolvency investigations because they are difficult to justify on commercial grounds after the company collapses.

How Liquidators Prove Company Insolvency in Voidable Transactions Claims

In many disputes over voidable transactions, proving insolvency at the relevant time is one of the most important issues. Liquidators usually examine the company’s cash flow, creditor pressure, tax arrears, payment history, bank records, and director communications to determine whether the company could pay its debts as and when they fell due.

Insolvency Is a Question of Fact

Under s 95A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), a company is insolvent if it is unable to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable. Australian courts apply a practical cash-flow test rather than simply examining balance-sheet asset values.

This distinction is critical. A company may possess substantial assets yet remain insolvent if it cannot meet its current liabilities when required.

In Hall v Poolman [2007] NSWSC 1330; (2007) 65 ACSR 123, Palmer J observed that insolvency is “a question of fact”. Courts therefore assess the company’s actual financial position at the relevant time rather than relying on hindsight or isolated accounting figures.

In practice, insolvency disputes often become heavily evidence-driven. Liquidators commonly analyse:

cash flow forecasts;

overdue creditor balances;

taxation arrears;

banking conduct;

payment histories;

director communications.

Common Indicators of Insolvency

Courts frequently assess insolvency by reference to a combination of commercial indicators rather than any single decisive event. In ASIC v Plymin, Elliott & Harrison [2003] VSC 123; (2003) 46 ACSR 126 at [386–387], Mandie J identified multiple recurring indicators relevant to determining whether a company was able to pay its debts as and when they fell due.

Common indicators include:

overdue taxation liabilities;

creditor payment arrangements;

dishonoured payments;

Australian Taxation Office recovery pressure;

inability to obtain further finance;

special payment arrangements with suppliers;

chronic cash flow shortages;

unpaid superannuation obligations.

In ASIC v Plymin, Elliott & Harrison [2003] VSC 123; (2003) 46 ACSR 126, the Court considered numerous indicators of insolvency arising from the companies’ deteriorating financial position and inability to meet obligations as they fell due.

A practical difficulty for directors is that insolvency rarely emerges through a single catastrophic event. More commonly, courts identify a gradual pattern of financial deterioration evidenced through increasingly irregular payment behaviour, mounting taxation liabilities, and reliance on creditor forbearance to continue trading.

Defences and Practical Limitations on Recovery Claims

Not every claim involving voidable transactions will result in recovery by a liquidator. Recipients may have statutory defences, and liquidators must also consider evidence, litigation funding, recoverability, commercial prospects, and whether the likely recovery justifies the cost of pursuing proceedings.

Good Faith Defences

Not every transaction challenged by a liquidator will ultimately be recoverable. Section 588FG of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) provides statutory protections in certain circumstances for parties who received payments or benefits in good faith and without reasonable grounds for suspecting insolvency. However, the defence does not operate in the same way across all categories of voidable transactions, and particular care is required where the claim involves an unfair loan or an unreasonable director-related transaction.

Broadly speaking, a recipient may resist recovery where it can demonstrate:

it acted in good faith;

it gave valuable consideration;

it had no reasonable grounds for suspecting insolvency;

and a reasonable person in its position would not have suspected insolvency.

These disputes are often highly fact-sensitive. Courts commonly examine:

payment histories;

creditor communications;

dishonoured payments;

unusual collection pressure;

repayment arrangements;

and the overall commercial relationship between the parties.

In practice, the defence becomes more difficult where there were obvious warning signs of financial distress. Creditors who demanded urgent repayments, altered trading terms, threatened legal action, or received irregular lump sum payments shortly before liquidation may struggle to establish a lack of suspicion.

Can a creditor keep a payment received before liquidation?

Sometimes. A creditor may retain the benefit of a payment if it can establish the statutory good faith defence under s 588FG, including the absence of reasonable grounds for suspecting insolvency.

Commercial Reality and Litigation Risk

Importantly, not every potential voidable transaction claim proceeds to litigation.

Liquidators must typically assess:

the likely recoverability of the claim;

available evidence;

litigation costs;

funding availability;

and the commercial utility of pursuing proceedings.

This becomes particularly important in smaller liquidations where asset recoveries may not justify complex litigation. In practice, many claims are resolved through negotiated settlements rather than final court determinations.

Litigation funding frequently affects whether recovery proceedings are pursued commercially, as many liquidators administer asset-deficient estates with limited cash available. In practice, recoverability, available insurance, documentary evidence, and the financial position of defendants commonly influence whether proceedings are commenced or resolved commercially. Some liquidators pursue aggressive recovery strategies with external funding support, while others prioritise claims involving:

identifiable defendants;

documentary evidence;

recoverable assets;

or insurance-backed exposure.

A recurring practical reality in insolvency litigation is that liquidators often prioritise claims involving identifiable assets, solvent defendants, or readily provable accounting records. Technically arguable claims may not proceed where the anticipated recovery is outweighed by evidentiary complexity, funding constraints, or enforcement uncertainty. Conversely, directors and related parties with identifiable assets frequently attract closer scrutiny because enforcement prospects are commercially viable.

Common Director Mistakes in Corporate Voidable Transactions Matters

Many voidable transactions claims arise from practical decisions made during financial pressure rather than deliberate misconduct. In practice, the most common problems include repaying directors ahead of creditors, transferring assets between related entities without proper valuation, ignoring insolvency indicators, and failing to document the commercial basis for disputed transactions.

Directors Repaying Themselves First

One of the most common issues I encounter is directors repaying director loan accounts while ordinary trade creditors, tax liabilities, or employee entitlements remain outstanding.

Many directors incorrectly assume that internal approval or shareholder consent protects the transaction from challenge. It usually does not. Once insolvency becomes an issue, liquidators commonly scrutinise repayments to directors and related entities before examining ordinary third-party transactions.

This risk increases substantially where repayments occurred shortly before external administration or where supporting loan documentation is incomplete.

Informal Asset Transfers Between Entities

Another recurring issue involves the informal movement of assets between related companies without proper valuation or documentation.

Common examples include:

transferring vehicles between entities;

moving plant and equipment;

assigning intellectual property informally;

reallocating business income streams.

In practice, directors frequently move assets, staff arrangements, or trading functions between related entities during periods of financial distress without obtaining independent valuations or documenting the commercial basis for the transfer. Once liquidation occurs, those informal restructuring decisions often become difficult to justify where creditors suffered prejudice or the transaction materially reduced recoverable assets. The absence of proper valuations and formal transfer documentation can then become a significant evidentiary problem.

Insolvency Warning Signs in Voidable Transaction Disputes

Many directors focus heavily on balance sheet asset values while overlooking cash flow insolvency.

In practice, directors frequently say:

“the business had assets”;

“we expected future contracts”;

or “the company would recover if given more time”.

Those considerations may be commercially understandable, but they do not necessarily answer the statutory test under s 95A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), which focuses on the ability to pay debts as and when they fall due.

Poor Records in Voidable Transaction Claims

Poor record-keeping regularly becomes one of the most damaging issues in voidable transaction disputes.

Undocumented related-party transactions, vague loan arrangements, and unexplained accounting entries often create adverse inferences once liquidators reconstruct the company’s financial position. Electronic banking records usually reveal the transaction itself, but the commercial justification is often missing.

Why Ordinary Business Dealings Can Still Be Voidable Transactions

A further misconception is that longstanding supplier arrangements automatically defeat unfair preference claims.

They do not.

While continuing business relationship principles may assist in some cases, ordinary trading history alone will not necessarily prevent recovery where the company was insolvent, and the payments ultimately advantaged one creditor over others.

Key Takeaways on Voidable Transactions for Directors, Creditors and Suppliers

Voidable transaction claims remain one of the most significant risks arising from corporate insolvency because liquidators possess extensive investigative and recovery powers under Part 5.7B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Transactions entered months or even years before liquidation may still be challenged if they fall within the statutory relation-back periods and unfairly diminish the assets available to creditors.

In practice, related-party dealings attract particularly close scrutiny. Director loan repayments, informal asset transfers, intercompany arrangements, and undocumented transactions commonly become focal points during insolvency investigations because they raise obvious conflict and evidentiary concerns.

A recurring commercial reality is that many disputes are determined less by the transaction itself and more by the surrounding documentation, financial records, and evidence of the company’s solvency at the relevant time. Directors who maintain proper records, obtain contemporaneous financial information, and approach restructuring decisions with clear commercial justification are generally better positioned if transactions are later examined by a liquidator or regulator.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following frequently asked questions address common issues involving voidable transactions, including liquidator recovery powers, director liability, look-back periods, unfair preference claims, related-party transfers, insolvency indicators, good faith defences, and what may happen when payments or asset transfers are investigated after liquidation.

Can a liquidator recover payments made before liquidation?

Yes. A liquidator may seek to recover certain payments or asset transfers made before liquidation where they constitute voidable transactions under Part 5.7B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). This can include unfair preferences, uncommercial transactions, and unreasonable director-related transactions entered during the applicable statutory relation-back periods

Can directors be personally liable for transactions made before insolvency?

Potentially. Directors may face personal exposure where transactions involve insolvent trading, breaches of directors’ duties, phoenix activity allegations, or improper related-party dealings. Liquidators commonly investigate who approved the transaction, what the directors knew, and whether insolvency indicators existed at the time.

How far back can a liquidator investigate voidable transactions?

Depending on the type of transaction, liquidators may investigate transactions occurring between six months and ten years before liquidation. Related-party transactions and transactions intended to defeat creditors generally attract longer statutory review periods under s 588FE of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

What happens if I received a payment from a company that later went into liquidation?

You may receive a demand from the liquidator seeking repayment if the payment is alleged to be an unfair preference or another voidable transaction. However, statutory defences may exist, including good faith protections under s 588FG where there were no reasonable grounds to suspect insolvency.

Can ordinary supplier payments become unfair preferences?

Yes. Even routine trade payments may be recoverable if they gave one creditor an advantage over others while the company was insolvent. Courts examine the commercial effect of the payments, the surrounding trading relationship, and whether a continuing business relationship existed.

What is an unreasonable director-related transaction?

This generally involves payments, transfers, or benefits provided to directors or their associates that a reasonable person would not regard as appropriate in the circumstances. Common examples include excessive remuneration, informal asset transfers, or repayment of director loans shortly before insolvency.

What should directors do if a company is struggling to pay debts?

Directors should closely monitor cash flow, maintain accurate financial records, and carefully document major financial decisions. In practice, many insolvency disputes later focus on whether directors properly understood the company’s financial position and responded appropriately to emerging solvency concerns.

Can a liquidator recover assets transferred to related companies?

Potentially. Related-party asset transfers frequently attract close scrutiny, particularly where assets were transferred below market value or shortly before liquidation. Liquidators commonly investigate whether the transaction diminished the assets available to creditors or involved unreasonable director-related dealings.

Does a company need to be in liquidation when the transaction occurred?

No. A transaction can still become voidable even if the company had not yet entered liquidation or administration at the time. Courts assess the company’s solvency and the nature of the transaction when it occurred, not only the formal appointment date.

Can directors be examined publicly during a liquidator investigation?

Yes. Liquidators may apply for public examinations requiring directors and other individuals to answer questions and produce documents about the company’s affairs. These examinations are commonly used to investigate asset transfers, related-party dealings, and the company’s financial position before liquidation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.