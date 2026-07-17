Insights Into Strengthening Your Business Before Crisis

Former insolvency lawyer Matthew Kelly joins Simon Cathro to reveal why thousands of Australian business owners unknowingly leave their personal investments unprotected when lending money to their own companies. They explore how proper documentation of director loans and PPSR registrations can dramatically improve restructuring options and provide greater control during financial distress.

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Most small business owners invest their own money long before a bank ever backs them. But when financial hardship strikes, many discover that their personal investment isn’t protected. In this episode of Season 5 of “The Cut”, Simon Cathro sits down with former insolvency lawyer and Krodok founder Matthew Kelly to explain why thousands of Australian business owners unknowingly leave themselves exposed when lending money to their own companies.

They discuss director loans, PPSR registrations, business restructuring, insolvency, and why getting the legal foundations right early can make the difference between surviving financial distress and losing everything. Whether you’re starting a business, growing one, or simply want to better protect what you’ve built, this episode offers practical advice every business owner and advisor should understand.

Key Points:

Why documenting director loans properly can dramatically improve restructuring options. How secured loans give business owners greater control during insolvency. Why prevention is significantly cheaper than trying to fix problems later.

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