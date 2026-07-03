Article Summary

Bankruptcy does not automatically prevent a person from running a business in Australia, but it does impose significant legal and commercial restrictions that can create serious consequences if misunderstood. While a bankrupt individual can generally continue working and operating as a sole trader, restrictions under the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth) and Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) may affect access to credit, ownership of business assets, income reporting obligations, and the ability to act as a company director. Trustees may investigate assets, transactions, and business income, and non-compliance can lead to recovery proceedings, penalties, or an extension of the bankruptcy period. For business owners, the key issue is not whether business activity can continue, but understanding the restrictions that apply and avoiding common mistakes that can significantly increase financial and legal exposure.

Can I Run a Business While Bankrupt?

Yes, you can generally run a business while bankrupt in Australia, but significant restrictions apply. Bankruptcy does not automatically prevent a person from earning income, operating as a sole trader, or continuing to work in their chosen industry. However, many business owners underestimate the legal consequences that accompany bankruptcy. The most serious risks often arise from company director disqualification, disclosure obligations when obtaining credit, and trustee claims over business assets.

The distinction between operating a business personally and managing a company is particularly important. A bankrupt person may be able to continue trading in some circumstances while being prohibited from acting as a company director. In addition, bankruptcy trustees have broad powers to investigate assets, income, and transactions that affect creditors.

Understanding these restrictions is critical. Breaches can result in penalties, criminal consequences, trustee enforcement action, or even an extension of the bankruptcy period. The question is therefore not simply whether you can run a business while bankrupt, but how you can do so without creating further legal and financial problems.

If you are facing bankruptcy and require legal advice to navigate it, reach out to one of our experienced insolvency professionals today and let us help protect your rights.

Can You Run a Business While Bankrupt in Australia?

One of the biggest misconceptions about bankruptcy is that it prevents all business activity. In reality, Australian bankruptcy law allows many forms of work and business activity to continue while imposing targeted restrictions in specific areas. The table below provides a practical overview of what business owners can generally do, what they can do subject to conditions, and what activities create significant legal risk.

Activity Generally Allowed? Key Limitation Work as an employee Yes Income reporting obligations apply Operate as a sole trader Yes Trustee oversight and contribution obligations may apply Start a new business Yes Must comply with bankruptcy restrictions Own shares in a company Yes Share ownership differs from company management Act as a company director No, unless court leave is obtained Undischarged bankrupts are automatically disqualified from managing corporations under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Obtain business credit Sometimes Disclosure obligations may apply Purchase business assets Sometimes Trustee and ownership issues may arise Manage a corporation behind the scenes High Risk Potential de facto or shadow director exposure

The short answer is yes. Australian bankruptcy law does not generally prevent a person from working, earning income, or operating a business. Many bankrupt individuals continue to trade, provide professional services, or operate small businesses throughout the bankruptcy period.

However, the ability to run a business is subject to important restrictions. These restrictions arise from the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth), the powers of the bankruptcy trustee, disclosure obligations imposed on bankrupt individuals, and separate corporate law provisions that affect company management. In practice, the legal issue is rarely whether a person can continue working. The more important question is whether they can do so without breaching their obligations or exposing business assets to trustee claims.

Can You Run a Business While Bankrupt as a Sole Trader?

A bankrupt person can generally continue operating as a sole trader. Business income remains relevant for bankruptcy purposes and may be assessed when determining whether compulsory income contributions are payable. Trustees may also require access to financial records, bank statements, invoices, tax documents, and other information needed to assess the bankrupt’s financial position.

A person may be able to run a business while bankrupt as a sole trader, but that does not mean the business operates outside the bankruptcy regime. Business income, financial records, assets, invoices and ongoing trading activity may still be reviewed by the trustee when assessing contributions, asset ownership and compliance obligations.

Can You Run a Business While Bankrupt Through a Company?

Different considerations apply where a business operates through a company.

Although bankruptcy does not automatically prevent a person from owning shares, restrictions under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) can prevent an undischarged bankrupt from acting as a company director or participating in corporate management. For many business owners, these corporate restrictions create the most significant practical consequences of bankruptcy.

Restrictions When You Run a Business While Bankrupt

Bankruptcy does not impose a blanket ban on business activity. Instead, it creates targeted restrictions designed to protect creditors and ensure transparency in commercial dealings. Many bankrupt individuals can continue trading, but they must comply with ongoing disclosure obligations and accept that certain business assets may fall under trustee control.

Restrictions on Obtaining Business Credit

One of the most commonly overlooked restrictions concerns the ability to obtain credit.

Under the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth), an undischarged bankrupt must disclose their bankrupt status before obtaining credit above the prescribed statutory threshold. This obligation applies regardless of whether the credit is sought for personal or business purposes.

In practice, this issue frequently arises when business owners:

open supplier accounts;

obtain equipment finance;

negotiate trade credit arrangements;

apply for business loans; or

seek extended payment terms from creditors.

Where disputes later arise concerning unpaid supplier accounts or informal commercial arrangements, creditors may still have legal recovery options even where no formal written agreement exists.

Can a Bankrupt Obtain Business Credit?

Yes, but disclosure obligations may apply.

Failing to disclose bankruptcy when required can expose a person to criminal penalties and may create additional difficulties with the trustee and creditors. A common mistake is assuming that ordinary supplier arrangements do not constitute credit. In many cases, they do.

Restrictions on Business Assets

Business owners must also understand that bankruptcy can affect ownership of business assets. Under the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth), divisible property generally vests in the trustee for the benefit of creditors. Whether a business asset forms part of the bankrupt estate depends on the nature of the asset and whether any statutory exemption applies.

This distinction is critical. Some assets used in a business may remain protected, while others may be available to the trustee. Equipment, stock, intellectual property, receivables, and goodwill can all raise complex ownership questions. In practice, one of the most costly assumptions business owners make is believing that an asset is protected simply because it is used to generate income.

Anyone seeking to run a business while bankrupt should carefully distinguish between using an asset for work and legally owning that asset. The fact that equipment, stock, receivables or goodwill are connected to a business does not automatically protect them from trustee scrutiny if they form part of divisible property.

Can a Bankrupt Person Be a Company Director?

The most significant restriction affecting many business owners is not the ability to work, but the inability to continue managing a company. This infographic simplifies the distinction between operating a business and managing a corporation, a distinction that frequently causes confusion and legal exposure.

For many business owners, the most significant consequence of bankruptcy is not the ability to earn income, but the loss of the ability to act as a company director.

Bankruptcy is only one circumstance in which personal exposure can arise, and directors should also understand the situations in which company debts may become personal liabilities.

Unlike many business restrictions discussed in this article, the prohibition on acting as a director arises primarily under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), not the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth). While a bankrupt person may continue operating a business in some circumstances, they generally cannot manage a company as a director while they remain an undischarged bankrupt.

Importantly, the restriction is not limited to holding the formal title of director. In some circumstances, it can also extend to people who effectively control or manage a corporation behind the scenes.

Automatic Disqualification Under the Corporations Act

Section 206B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) automatically disqualifies an undischarged bankrupt from managing corporations unless the Court grants leave. This prevents the person from acting as a director, alternate director or secretary of a company while the disqualification remains in force. The company should notify ASIC of any change to its officeholders within the applicable statutory timeframe, and the bankrupt person must not continue to manage the corporation, directly or indirectly.

The ability to run a business while bankrupt is very different from the ability to manage a company. A bankrupt person may still be able to earn income or trade personally, but acting as a director or continuing to control a company behind the scenes can create serious Corporations Act risks.

Do I Have to Resign as a Director If I Become Bankrupt?

Generally, yes. An undischarged bankrupt is ordinarily disqualified from managing corporations under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Continuing to act as a director after bankruptcy can result in significant legal consequences.

Risks of Acting Behind the Scenes

A common mistake I see in practice is where a bankrupt business owner formally resigns as a director but continues making management decisions through a spouse, family member, or trusted employee.

This approach can create substantial risk.

In Grimaldi v Chameleon Mining NL (No 2) [2012] FCAFC 6, the Full Federal Court confirmed that courts will look beyond formal titles when assessing who is actually directing a company’s affairs. The law recognises both de facto directors and shadow directors where a person effectively exercises managerial control.

Finn, Stone and Perrem JJ found at [68-69]:

Whether a person has acted in the position of a director is a question of substance and not simply of how that person has been denominated in, or by, the company: see s 9 ‘director’ (a). The fact that a person has been designated a ‘consultant’ for the performance of functions for a company will not as of course mean that person cannot be found to be a director. Whether or not he or she will be a director will turn on the nature and extent of the functions to be performed (both in and beyond the consultancy) and on the constraints imposed thereon. A limited and specific consultancy is unlikely on its own to be caught by the s 9 definition. Not so, a general and unconstrained one which permitted taking an active part in directing the affairs of the company even if not necessarily on a full-time basis…

Though the point seems not to have been authoritatively settled in Australia, we agree with Lord Collins in Holland (at [91]) that, with the extension of the de facto director concept to persons who have never purportedly been appointed directors, a rigid distinction between a de facto and a shadow director cannot be maintained.

A practical example is a bankrupt business owner who transfers the directorship to a family member but continues to negotiate contracts, approve payments, direct staff, and make strategic decisions. In substance, that person may still be managing the corporation despite no longer appearing on ASIC records.

Courts and regulators are generally concerned with the reality of corporate control rather than the label attached to an individual’s role. For that reason, attempting to manage a company indirectly can create risks that are often greater than the original bankruptcy restrictions themselves.

What Happens to Business Assets When You Become Bankrupt?

Whether a trustee can claim a business asset is often the most commercially important issue for a bankrupt business owner. The answer depends on ownership, statutory exemptions, and the nature of the asset itself. This table simplifies the categories that commonly cause confusion and helps readers understand where further legal analysis may be required.

Asset Type Potential Trustee Interest Key Issue Business equipment Often Ownership and exemption rules Trading stock Often Usually forms part of business assets Accounts receivable Often May constitute recoverable property Intellectual property Often Ownership structure critical Business goodwill Often Depends on business structure Tools of trade Sometimes Statutory exemptions may apply Personal household items Less likely May fall within protected categories Assets owned by separate entities Depends Ownership documentation critical

One of the most important questions for business owners facing bankruptcy is whether they will lose the assets used to operate their business.

The answer depends on the nature of the asset, how it is owned, and whether it falls within the property that vests in the bankruptcy trustee. Under the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth), most divisible property of a bankrupt becomes available for the benefit of creditors. As a result, ownership structures often become more important than the asset itself.

Assets That May Vest in the Trustee

Business assets commonly exposed to trustee claims may include:

business equipment;

trading stock and inventory;

accounts receivable;

intellectual property rights;

business goodwill; and

shares in business entities.

Whether a trustee can claim a particular asset frequently depends on who legally owns it. This distinction becomes particularly important where business operations are conducted through multiple companies, trusts, or corporate groups because asset ownership and liability do not always follow commercial control. A sole trader operating in their personal capacity will often face greater exposure than a person operating through a separate legal structure.

Can a Trustee Take Business Assets?

Potentially, yes. If a business asset forms part of the bankrupt’s divisible property, the trustee may have the power to realise that asset for the benefit of creditors. The fact that the asset is used to generate income does not automatically protect it.

Assets That May Be Protected

Not all property vests in the trustee.

The Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth) contains exemptions for certain categories of property, including some tools of trade used to earn income. However, these exemptions are subject to statutory limits and qualifications.

A practical issue I frequently encounter is business owners assuming that all work-related assets are exempt. That assumption can be costly. The relevant question is not whether an asset is used in the business, but whether it falls within a recognised exemption under the legislation. Careful analysis of ownership arrangements and asset categories is often required before any conclusions can safely be reached.

The relevant exemption is limited. Tools of trade may be protected only up to the applicable indexed amount, and the threshold should be checked at the time advice is given because bankruptcy indexed amounts change over time.

Bankruptcy, Business Income, and Contribution Obligations

Bankruptcy does not prevent a person from earning income through employment, self-employment, or business activities. In fact, many bankrupt individuals continue operating profitable businesses throughout the bankruptcy period. However, ongoing income brings additional obligations under the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth).

Where a bankrupt’s income exceeds the applicable statutory threshold, compulsory contributions may become payable to the trustee for the benefit of creditors. These obligations apply regardless of whether the income is earned through wages, consulting work, contracting arrangements, or a sole trader business.

How Income Is Assessed If You Run a Business While Bankrupt

Assessing business income is often more complex than assessing salary income. Sole traders and business owners frequently have fluctuating earnings, variable expenses, and irregular cash flow. For that reason, trustees commonly scrutinise financial records, tax returns, business accounts, invoices, and bank statements to determine a bankrupt’s actual income position.

A practical issue I regularly encounter is business owners focusing on withdrawals from the business rather than overall earnings. The trustee will generally be concerned with the substance of the financial position rather than the way income is characterised.

Business owners who run a business while bankrupt need to keep clear records of income, expenses, invoices, bank transactions and tax documents. Trustees will usually look at the substance of the business activity, not merely how income is described or withdrawn from the business.

Consequences of Underreporting Income

Failing to accurately disclose income can create serious problems. Trustees have investigative powers and may seek further information where reported income appears inconsistent with business activity. Underreporting can result in recovery actions, formal investigations, and objections to discharge that extend the bankruptcy period.

Can Bankruptcy Last Longer Than Three Years?

Yes. Where a bankrupt fails to comply with their obligations, including income reporting requirements, a trustee may lodge an objection to discharge. This can significantly extend the practical consequences of bankruptcy beyond the ordinary discharge period.

Common Mistakes When People Run a Business While Bankrupt

After advising business owners through bankruptcy matters, I have found that the most serious problems rarely arise from the bankruptcy itself. More often, they arise from misunderstandings about what bankruptcy does and does not prohibit.

Assuming You Cannot Run a Business While Bankrupt

One of the most common misconceptions is that bankruptcy automatically prevents a person from continuing to trade. Many clients are surprised to learn that they can often continue operating as a sole trader. For directors facing insolvency pressure before bankruptcy occurs, responding appropriately to a statutory demand can be critical to preserving restructuring options.

As a result, some business owners unnecessarily shut down viable businesses, terminate customer relationships, or abandon income-generating opportunities that could have helped stabilise their financial position.

Remaining Involved in Company Management

Another recurring issue arises when a bankrupt director formally resigns but continues to control the business in practice.

I frequently see situations where a spouse, family member, or employee is appointed as a director while the bankrupt individual continues to make strategic decisions, approve expenditures, negotiate contracts, and direct staff. This creates significant regulatory risk because courts and regulators are generally concerned with actual control rather than corporate paperwork.

Failing to Disclose Credit Arrangements

Disclosure obligations are also regularly overlooked. Business owners often focus on bank loans while forgetting that supplier accounts, equipment finance arrangements, trade credit facilities, and extended payment terms may also involve credit. Failure to comply with disclosure requirements can create avoidable legal exposure.

Moving Assets Before Bankruptcy

The transactions that attract the greatest scrutiny from trustees are often those completed shortly before bankruptcy. Examples include transferring equipment to family members, moving business assets into related entities, assigning goodwill to a spouse, or restructuring ownership without genuine commercial justification.

Many people view these steps as sensible asset protection. In practice, trustees routinely investigate such transactions and may seek to recover property where permitted by law. What appears to be a simple transfer on paper can ultimately become one of the most expensive issues in the bankruptcy administration.

A person planning to run a business while bankrupt should be cautious about moving business assets shortly before or during bankruptcy. Transfers to family members, related entities or new business structures may attract trustee scrutiny, particularly where the transfer lacks proper documentation, market value, or a genuine commercial explanation.

Risks of Breaching Rules When You Run a Business While Bankrupt

Breaching bankruptcy restrictions can have consequences that extend well beyond the original bankruptcy itself. In practice, the outcome will depend on the nature of the breach, whether creditors have been affected, and how the trustee responds. Even seemingly minor compliance failures can trigger investigations that become expensive and time-consuming to resolve.

Even where a person is permitted to run a business while bankrupt, compliance failures can quickly lead to broader legal problems. Breaches involving credit disclosure, income reporting, asset transfers, company management, or trustee information requests may lead to investigations, recovery actions, penalties, or an objection to discharge.

Trustee Investigations

Trustees have extensive powers to investigate a bankrupt’s financial affairs. An investigation may involve requests for bank records, accounting documents, tax returns, business records, contracts, and correspondence. Trustees may also conduct formal examinations to obtain information about assets, income, transactions, and business activities. Where concerns arise about asset transfers or undisclosed property, trustees may commence recovery proceedings to bring assets back into the bankrupt estate for the benefit of creditors.

Criminal and Civil Consequences

Certain conduct may constitute an offence under the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth). Examples can include failing to disclose required information, concealing assets, providing misleading information, or failing to comply with statutory obligations. Depending on the circumstances, breaches may result in prosecution, financial penalties, court proceedings, or orders affecting property and income.

Objections to Discharge

One of the most significant practical consequences is an objection to discharge.

Can Bankruptcy Be Extended?

Yes. A trustee may object to a bankrupt’s discharge where there has been non-compliance with bankruptcy obligations. This can extend the restrictions and consequences of bankruptcy well beyond the ordinary discharge period. For business owners, this often creates longer-term commercial consequences than the original bankruptcy itself, affecting access to finance, business opportunities, and future corporate involvement for years after the initial insolvency event.

Key Takeaways If You Run a Business While Bankrupt

Bankruptcy does not automatically prevent a person from running a business. Many bankrupt individuals continue working, operating as sole traders, and generating income throughout the bankruptcy period.

The more important issue is understanding the restrictions that accompany bankruptcy. While self-employment is generally permitted, significant limitations apply to company directorships and corporate management. Business owners must also recognise that trustees may have extensive powers over certain assets, income, and transactions.

Disclosure obligations remain critical. Requirements relating to credit arrangements, financial records, and income reporting continue throughout the bankruptcy period and should not be treated as administrative formalities.

In practice, the most serious problems often arise from misunderstandings rather than deliberate misconduct. Business owners who incorrectly assume that assets are protected, that informal management arrangements are permissible, or that disclosure requirements do not apply frequently encounter avoidable legal difficulties.

Understanding the restrictions early can significantly reduce compliance risks and help preserve viable business operations during bankruptcy.

Frequently Asked Questions About How to Run a Business While Bankrupt

The following frequently asked questions address common concerns about whether you can run a business while bankrupt, including sole trader activity, company director restrictions, business assets, income reporting, credit disclosure obligations, trustee investigations, and the risks of managing a company behind the scenes.

Can I be liable as a director if I was never formally appointed?

Yes. Under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), a person may be treated as a de facto or shadow director if they effectively participate in directing the company’s affairs. Courts focus on what you actually do, not the title you hold.

What is a shadow director?

A shadow director is a person whose instructions or wishes the company’s directors are accustomed to follow. Even without a formal appointment, a shadow director may owe duties and face liabilities similar to those of appointed directors.

Can I be sued for insolvent trading if I am a de facto director?

Potentially, yes. If a court finds that you acted as a de facto director and the company traded while insolvent, you may face claims for compensation, penalties, or other consequences under the Corporations Act.

What happens if I regularly make management decisions for a company?

Regular involvement in major business decisions may increase the risk of being characterised as a de facto director. The court will consider the nature, extent, and influence of your involvement in the company’s affairs.

Can a consultant be treated as a director?

Yes. A consultant who goes beyond providing advice and becomes actively involved in directing the company’s affairs may be treated as a de facto director, regardless of the title used in contracts or company records.

Are family members of company directors at risk of being treated as shadow directors?

Possibly. If a family member effectively controls decision-making or the board routinely follows their instructions, a court may examine whether they are acting as a shadow director.

Can shareholders become shadow directors?

Yes. While shareholders may influence company decisions through their voting rights, a shareholder whose instructions or wishes the directors are accustomed to follow may be characterised as a shadow director and exposed to the associated legal responsibilities.

What penalties can apply to de facto or shadow directors?

Depending on the circumstances, liability may include civil penalties, compensation orders, disqualification from managing corporations, and exposure to claims arising from breaches of directors’ duties.

How do courts determine whether someone is a de facto director?

Courts examine the substance of the person’s conduct, including their decision-making role, authority, involvement in management, and influence over corporate affairs. Formal titles are not decisive.

What should I do if I am concerned I may be acting as a de facto or shadow director?

Seek legal advice immediately. Early advice can help assess your exposure, clarify your role, address governance risks, and reduce the likelihood of personal liability arising from company decisions.