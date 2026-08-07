The Debt Behind The Demand: Insolvency Is Procedural, Debt Is Evidential

When a statutory demand leads to a winding up order, many assume the debt amount is beyond challenge. A recent case involving an invoice factor demonstrates how forensic payment analysis can uncover substantial discrepancies in claimed debts, potentially saving companies tens of thousands of dollars and changing the outcome of insolvency proceedings.

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A statutory demand remains one of the most powerful debt recovery mechanisms available to creditors. If a company fails to comply with a demand or apply to set it aside within the statutory timeframe, a presumption of insolvency arises. From there, a winding up order can follow quickly — often with serious immediate consequences, particularly for small to medium-sized enterprises.

It is sometimes assumed that, once those procedural checkpoints have been crossed, the amount claimed by a petitioning creditor is beyond challenge.

A recent matter demonstrates why that assumption can be dangerous.

The background

An invoice factor issued a six-figure statutory demand.

Invoice factors purchase receivables from suppliers and then recover them directly from debtors, earning fees and interest. Once assigned, the factor generally acquires the original creditor’s rights.

The company’s sole director did not apply to set aside the statutory demand. So, the company was presumed insolvent and was subsequently wound up.

Although the company ultimately proved solvency, the key issue became whether the petitioning creditor was entitled to the full amount claimed in the statutory demand.

Following the evidence

The case turned on a detailed reconstruction of the payment history. The company adduced its transaction statements, and the petitioning creditor’s financial records were subpoenaed.

Comparing those records revealed that a substantial portion of the alleged debt had been paid before effective notice of assignment. Consequently, those amounts were not capable of assignment — despite having been claimed as owing in the demand.

Another portion of the alleged debt had already been paid and didn’t exist — yet it, too, was claimed as owing.

This exercise also revealed apparent inconsistencies between the supplier’s representations to the invoice factor, suggesting the factor had advanced funds against invoices that had already been wholly or partly discharged – further supporting submissions as to commercial morality, consistent with the Warbler principles (see: Re Warbler Pty Ltd (1982) 6 ACLR 526).

The remaining amounts were complicated by inconsistent payment references and partial payments, making reconciliation ambiguous at best. A Court is not required to embark on the same substantive analysis of entitlement to an alleged debt in a s 482 application as it would otherwise be in a regular claim proceeding.

Why it mattered

Ordinarily, where the petitioning debt is genuinely disputed, the disputed debt is paid into Court — subject to liquidator’s consent — enabling parties to litigate entitlement separately while the wind-up is still terminated.

The Corporations Act requires a Court to consider the protection of creditors’ interests when exercising its discretion to terminate a winding up.

While that may be orthodox, it can be commercially brutal. Where margins are tight and liquidity is low, paying a disputed sum into Court can leave a company, and its officeholders, funding further litigation while its practical working capital is locked away.

By leveraging a litigated proceeding and testing the evidentiary arguments in open Court, the company was able to negotiate an outcome that had not been available before hearing.

The parties ultimately agreed that a substantially lower sum would be paid to the petitioning creditor from the company’s liquidation accounts, reflecting only the portions of the disputed debt that remained ambiguous and not capable of clear summary reconciliation. The balance of the disputed debt was not paid into Court. The Court, then, was persuaded that orders in those terms adequately protected creditors’ interests without impeding the termination of the winding up.

The commercial result was material: the wind-up terminated and approximately $90,000 returned to the company’s balance sheet, rather than remaining tied up as a payment into Court or forcing the client to litigate for its release.

Practical lessons

First, failing to set aside a statutory demand does not prove every dollar claimed. Procedural consequences should not be confused with proof of the underlying debt. That said, the ideal course remains to move quickly to set a demand aside, rather than later managing the consequences of presumed insolvency.

Second, the nature of the parties and their business activity can create space for practical resolutions that are not always available through a rigid application of usual statutory pathways, particularly where the Court’s discretionary powers allow flexibility.

Knowing your client, your opponent and the commercial pressure points in a dispute can be the difference between a technically correct outcome and a commercially just one.

Finally, financial records are often decisive. Forensic reconciliation can be onerous, but ‘following the money’ may materially change both the legal posture and the commercial outcome.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.