What Happens If A Deceased Estate Is Insolvent

Alongside the emotional impact of a death, executors and family members are often faced with the practical task of administering the deceased’s estate.

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Losing a loved one is never easy.

Alongside the emotional impact of a death, executors and family members are often faced with the practical task of administering the deceased’s estate. While many estates have sufficient assets to pay all debts and leave a distribution for beneficiaries, this is not always the case.

Sometimes a person passes away owing more than they own. When the liabilities of a deceased estate exceed its available assets, the estate is considered insolvent.

What is an Insolvent Deceased Estate?

A deceased estate consists of everything a person leaves behind, including assets such as property, vehicles, bank accounts, and personal belongings, as well as any outstanding liabilities owing.

An estate is considered insolvent when the extent of its liabilities exceeds the value of the available assets. In practical terms, there are insufficient funds within the estate to pay all creditors in full.

The Executor’s Responsibility

The executor or administrator of a deceased estate has a duty to identify and secure estate assets, determine the extent of outstanding liabilities and ensure creditors are treated fairly.

Importantly, beneficiaries do not automatically inherit the debts of the deceased. However, executors can expose themselves to personal risk if they distribute estate assets before properly addressing creditor claims. For this reason, obtaining professional advice is critical where there are concerns about insolvency.

What Happens When There Are More Debts Than Assets?

The first step is establishing the deceased estate’s financial position. This usually involves:

Identifying and valuing all assets.

Investigating the deceased’s liabilities.

Determining whether sufficient assets exist to satisfy creditors’ claims.

Considering whether a formal insolvency administration is appropriate.

Where there are little or no assets available, creditors may ultimately receive no return. In other cases, assets may need to be sold, and the proceeds distributed to creditors.

Can an Insolvent Estate Be Administered Like a Bankruptcy?

Yes.

Part XI of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 provides a framework for the administration of insolvent deceased estates. Under these provisions, a court may appoint a registered bankruptcy trustee to administer the estate in a manner similar to a personal bankruptcy.

An application may be made by:

The legal personal representative (such as an executor); or

A creditor of the deceased estate.

The appointment of an independent trustee can be particularly beneficial where the estate is complex, there are competing stakeholder interests, or further investigations may be required.

Why Appoint a Trustee?

While some insolvent estates can be dealt with under State and Territory succession laws, a formal administration under the Bankruptcy Act 1966 may offer several advantages, particularly in more complex estates.

An independent trustee can:

Act impartially between creditors, beneficiaries and family members.

Relieve executors from the burden of dealing directly with creditors.

Conduct investigations into the deceased’s affairs.

Realise and distribute assets in accordance with the Bankruptcy Act 1966.

Pursue potential recoveries that may increase the funds available to creditors.

For executors who are also beneficiaries, the appointment of an independent trustee can provide comfort that the estate is being administered appropriately and that personal liability risks are minimised.

What About the Beneficiaries?

Beneficiaries rank behind creditors when an estate is insolvent.

Before any distribution can be made to beneficiaries, valid debts and administration costs must be paid first. In many insolvent estates, there is no surplus remaining after creditors have been paid, meaning beneficiaries would not receive a distribution from the deceased estate.

A Challenging Situation That Requires Careful Management

The administration of an insolvent deceased estate can raise difficult legal, financial and emotional issues. Executors must balance their obligations to creditors while managing the expectations of family members and other stakeholders.

Where insolvency is suspected, early professional advice is essential. Prompt action can help identify the most appropriate pathway, protect executors from personal risk and ensure that creditors and beneficiaries are treated fairly and in accordance with the law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.