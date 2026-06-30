Deeds Of Company Arrangement (DOCAs) – Business Turnarounds, Restructuring And Insolvency Solutions

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There are several mechanisms in insolvency law that assist companies to turnaround and remain trading. This article takes a deep look into Deed of Company Arrangements (DOCA) the technical aspects and why industry experience matters to achieve the best outcome.

What is a Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA)?

A Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) is one of the most commonly used business restructuring mechanisms under Australian insolvency law. It is a central feature of how distressed companies are dealt with under Part 5.3A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

A DOCA is typically proposed during a voluntary administration and is designed to provide a better outcome to creditors than an immediate winding up or liquidation of the company. . It is the formal instrument by which creditors agree to depart from the default insolvency pathway in favour of an arrangement they consider commercially preferable.

In practical terms, a DOCA is a legally binding arrangement between a company and its creditors which may allow:

a business to continue operating;

creditors to receive a better return over time;

projects or contracts to be preserved;

the sale or recapitalisation of a distressed business;

disputes to be compromised; or

an orderly transition into a new business structure.

While DOCAs are often associated with insolvency, many successful DOCAs are fundamentally business rescue and restructuring exercises rather than simple insolvency outcomes.

A properly structured DOCA can preserve significant enterprise value, save jobs, maintain projects, preserve customer relationships and provide a pathway for viable businesses to survive periods of financial distress.

However, a poorly structured or poorly timed DOCA can fail quickly and expose directors, shareholders and related entities to substantial additional risk.

That is why obtaining commercially experienced legal advice early is often critical.

DOCAs are not “standard form” insolvency documents

One of the most common misconceptions is that a DOCA is simply a template document prepared by an insolvency practitioner.

The substantive content of a DOCA is bespoke and frequently the subject of significant negotiation between the company, the administrator, secured creditors and proponent stakeholders.

In reality, effective DOCAs are often highly strategic commercial restructures involving multiple areas of law and industry-specific risk.

A successful DOCA may require consideration of:

insolvency law shareholder disputes corporations law intellectual property construction law regulatory licensing property and leasing issues litigation exposure PPSR and secured creditor rights trust structures employment and workplace issues banking and finance arrangements taxation implications commercial transaction structuring

In many cases, the insolvency component is only one part of the broader legal and commercial picture.

The real work tends to lie in identifying the commercial levers, the legal exposures and the negotiating dynamics that will determine whether the arrangement actually delivers the outcomes its proponents intend.

Why industry experience matters in a DOCA

Different industries present very different restructuring risks.

A lawyer who understands insolvency law but does not understand the underlying commercial industry can inadvertently miss critical risks which may ultimately undermine the restructure.

At PCL Lawyers, we regularly act across construction, property, commercial litigation, business disputes and insolvency matters. That broader commercial experience is often highly important in distressed business situations.

Construction and property industry DOCAs

Construction and development-related DOCAs are often among the most legally and commercially complex.

Issues commonly encountered include:

Security of Payment claims;

subcontractor disputes;

retention monies;

bank guarantees;

project trust accounts;

defects claims;

liquidated damages exposure;

novation arrangements;

incomplete works;

superintendent certification disputes;

cross-claims between developers, builders and subcontractors;

project-specific insolvency risks; and

competing claims over project proceeds.

In many construction-related restructures, preserving ongoing projects is critical. A failed restructure can cause cascading impacts across subcontractors, developers, consultants and financiers.

By way of example, a civil contractor may need a DOCA to preserve major government infrastructure contracts where termination provisions would otherwise be triggered by the appointment of an administrator. A developer may need to restructure entities holding partially completed projects in order to maintain finance facilities and protect the value of the underlying real property. A subcontractor may require restructuring to preserve cashflow while disputes are resolved with a head contractor or principal. In other matters, a building company may require a transition DOCA which allows existing projects to be completed through a new entity structure while legacy liabilities are dealt with separately.

Understanding construction contracting and project risk is often just as important as understanding insolvency law itself.

Hospitality and retail DOCAs

Hospitality restructures often involve:

lease negotiations;

franchisor arrangements;

employee entitlements;

supplier arrears;

liquor licensing;

fit-out finance;

online delivery arrangements; and

brand preservation concerns.

In retail restructures, preserving trading continuity can be critical.

In retail and hospitality restructures, preserving trading continuity can be critical. A hospitality business that closes for even a short period may lose customer goodwill that has taken years to build, key staff who will quickly find work elsewhere, suppliers who are unwilling to extend credit on resumption of trade, bookings already secured, and the operational momentum that underpins day-to-day cashflow. The damage in these circumstances is rarely confined to the period of closure itself.

A well-structured DOCA may allow compromised rental arrangements with landlords, staged repayment plans for trade creditors, a business sale transaction that preserves trading, a recapitalisation by incoming investors, or operational restructuring while the business continues to trade. The most effective restructures in this sector are typically those that move quickly enough to avoid the cascading goodwill loss that tends to follow any interruption.

Professional services DOCAs

Professional service firms create different challenges again.

Potential issues may include:

trust account obligations;

regulatory and licensing requirements;

partner disputes;

client file ownership;

restraint issues;

work-in-progress ownership;

employee departures;

cyber and data risks; and

reputational concerns.

For accounting firms, law firms, engineering consultancies and financial service businesses, preserving goodwill and client confidence is often essential.

In some cases, a carefully managed restructure may preserve substantial value which would otherwise disappear almost immediately in a liquidation scenario.

Transport and logistics restructures

Transport and logistics companies often involve:

financed vehicle fleets;

secured lending arrangements;

cross-border supplier arrangements;

fuel supply contracts;

warehousing obligations;

chain-of-responsibility issues;

labour hire arrangements; and

high operational continuity requirements.

A DOCA in this sector may be used to restructure existing debt, negotiate fresh arrangements with financiers, preserve customer contracts that would otherwise be terminated on insolvency, or facilitate a business sale while operations continue. In these matters, timing is often critical, because any meaningful interruption to operations can rapidly destroy value — particularly where customers have ready alternatives in the market.

Manufacturing and industrial businesses

Manufacturing restructures may involve:

PPSR disputes;

retention of title claims;

supply chain issues;

plant and equipment finance;

environmental obligations;

labour issues;

cross-border suppliers; and

inventory ownership disputes.

A manufacturing business may remain commercially viable even while experiencing temporary financial distress. The cause is often external — delayed projects pushing out scheduled revenue, supply chain disruption affecting input availability, rising input costs squeezing margins, or significant disputed receivables that have not yet been resolved.

A DOCA may provide breathing room to stabilise operations and preserve long-term business viability.

Common types of DOCAs

No two DOCAs are identical. However, most fall into several broad categories.

Business Continuation DOCAs

The company continues trading while creditors are repaid over time under agreed arrangements.

These DOCAs are common where:

the underlying business remains viable;

the business has strong forward work or customer demand; and

short-term financial pressure can potentially be stabilised.

Creditors agree to accept a reduced return in exchange for:

certainty;

faster repayment; or

a better outcome than liquidation.

These arrangements may involve:

lump sum settlements;

staged payments;

external funding; or

investor recapitalisation.

Sale and Transition DOCAs

The business or assets transition into a new structure.

This may involve:

a sale to a third party purchaser;

a related entity restructure;

management buy-outs; or

investor-led recapitalisation.

These arrangements can be legally sensitive and require careful management of:

creditor interests;

director duties;

related party transactions; and

voidable transaction risks.

Project Completion DOCAs

Particularly common in construction and development industries.

The primary objective is preserving project continuity and avoiding collapse of partially completed works.

This may involve:

preserving licences;

retaining subcontractors;

maintaining financing arrangements; and

resolving project-specific disputes.

Why timing is critical

One of the biggest mistakes directors and business owners make is waiting too long before obtaining advice.

Early restructuring advice may preserve:

negotiating leverage;

business value;

project continuity;

employee stability;

customer relationships; and

restructuring options.

By contrast, once:

key staff leave;

projects terminate;

suppliers stop trading;

financiers enforce security; or

litigation escalates,

the available restructuring options can reduce significantly.

Importantly, directors must also remain conscious of:

insolvent trading risks;

director duties;

unfair preference exposure;

uncommercial transaction risks; and

personal guarantees.

What impacts the legal costs of a DOCA?

The legal costs associated with a DOCA vary significantly depending on the complexity and commercial context of the matter.

Relevant factors commonly include:

the number of creditors;

whether creditors are cooperative or hostile;

secured creditor involvement;

employee issues;

industry complexity;

court proceedings;

PPSR disputes;

urgency;

cross-border issues;

related entities;

shareholder disputes; and

ongoing trading operations.

As a broad guide:

smaller and more straightforward matters may commence from approximately $5,000 plus GST and disbursements; while

highly complex restructures, litigation-heavy matters or large multi-entity restructures can exceed $100,000 depending on the scope and complexity involved.

Importantly, restructuring advice should not be viewed purely as a cost exercise.

In many situations, effective restructuring advice can preserve: