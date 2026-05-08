Creditors' Petitions - The Clock Doesn't Stop While You Wait

Under the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth), the timeframe within which a creditor may present a petition is strict and unforgiving. Section 44(1)(c) requires presentation within six months of the relevant Act of Bankruptcy, and unlike most procedural deadlines, this one cannot be extended by the Court once it has expired.

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Under the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth), the timeframe within which a creditor may present a petition is strict and unforgiving. Section 44(1)(c) requires presentation within six months of the relevant Act of Bankruptcy, and unlike most procedural deadlines, this one cannot be extended by the Court once it has expired.

There are two mechanisms that can affect the compliance clock on a bankruptcy notice itself:

s 41(6A) Court Order Extension

The Court may extend time for compliance where the debtor has applied to set aside the notice or the underlying judgment. This mechanism is discretionary and requires an application and an order.

s 41(7) Automatic Statutory Extension

The other is where the debtor has applied to set aside the notice on the ground of a counter‑claim, set‑off or cross‑demand (s 40(1)(g)), time is automatically deemed extended, by statute, with no court order required, until the Court determines the question.

In circumstances of a genuine set‑off argument, the moment that set‑aside application is filed within time, s 41(7) is already working for you.

However, here is the trap that even experienced insolvency practitioners can miss: extending the compliance window on the notice is not the same as preserving the right to petition. Meaning, even where s 41(7) is operating, or where consent orders under s 41(6A) push the compliance deadline forward, the creditor must still present the petition within six months of the act of bankruptcy crystallising. The creditors petition clock is separate and it cannot be wound back.

But what should I do if the debtor is contesting the bankruptcy notice you ask? I would refer you to a case handed down by Justice Colier in the Federal Court of Australia on 21 April 2026 (Doyle v Cooper as Liquidator of NQ Minerals PLC (in liq), in the matter of Doyle (No 3) [2026] FCA 472) (Doyle v Cooper No 3). In Doyle v Cooper No3, we acted for the debtor opposing the creditors’ application to vary Justice Collier orders in an earlier judgment given on 18 February 2026 (Doyle v Cooper No 2) in reliance on the Slip Rule. This case would suggest that you must present the creditor’s petition within the time period, notwithstanding the orders to set aside the bankruptcy notice. A petition presented with a non‑compliant or missing verifying affidavit is a mere irregularity, not a nullity, and can be remedied at the hearing stage.

In Doyle v Cooper No 2, the liquidators successfully opposed the debtor’s application for an extension of time to comply with a bankruptcy notice. The Court refused any extension under s 41(6A) and dismissed the originating application. As Justice Collier records in Doyle v Cooper No 3 in, that meant the six‑month period in s 44(1)(c) to present a creditor’s petition on the act of bankruptcy expired on 25 December 2025.

Only after judgment did the creditors appreciate that, by running a “no extension” position and not seeking any protective orders of their own, they had lost the ability to present a petition based on non‑compliance with that notice.

They returned to Court with a “slip rule” application, asking the Court to vary Order 2 made in Doyle v Cooper No 2 so that time for compliance with the notice would be extended for their benefit, thereby reviving the petition window.

Justice Collier dismissed that application with costs, and held that - Order 2 in Doyle v Cooper No 2, accurately reflected the Court’s intention at the time, to refuse an extension of time to comply with the notice, and was not the product of any “accidental slip or omission” within r 39.05(h).

The respondents’ failure to seek an extension in their own favour was, at best, a late realisation; the slip rule cannot be used to re‑exercise a discretion already exercised on a fully argued issue, or to reverse a deliberate forensic stance once its consequences become apparent.

Even if the slip rule were technically enlivened, the Court stated that it would not be exercised, having regard to the High Court’s guidance in Hunt Leather Pty Ltd v Transport for NSW [No 2] [2026] HCA 4, which states the power to correct errors is narrow, to be used sparingly, and not to re‑agitate arguments already determined, especially where doing so would prejudice the opposing party.

Takeaways:

creditors must preserve their position by actively seeking to extend time for compliance when time is nearly up; although it is likely that time for compliance would be granted, if you find yourself in a position where for some reason there is no extension of time and time is nearly up, file the creditor’s petition within the s 44(1)(c) window and seek to remedy any procedural issues at the hearing stage (for example, defects in the verifying affidavit). A petition with such defects is a mere irregularity, not a nullity. If you take a strong strategic position opposing any extension of time for the debtor, but forget to protect your own position (by seeking your own extension or presenting a petition within time), that is not a “slip”. Orders you obtain on that basis cannot be varied simply because the strategy later proves inconvenient. The mechanics of bankruptcy notice work look simple. The machinery underneath, and the consequences of getting it wrong, are not.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.