Insights Into Scaling A Professional Insolvency Services Firm With Danny Chiha (Video)

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What does it actually take to build a professional services firm — and sustain its growth over time?

In this episode of The Cut, Andrew Blundell speaks with Danny Chiha about the realities of building and scaling a firm from the ground up.

From early beginnings working from a dining table to leading a 70-person team, Danny shares a practical perspective on growth — including the challenges of leadership, hiring and maintaining culture as a business expands.

The conversation also explores how technology is reshaping the accounting profession, and why human relationships remain central despite increasing adoption of AI.

More broadly, it highlights the role of mentorship, long-term thinking and consistency in building something sustainable.

What We Cover

Building a professional services firm from first principles

The challenges of scaling teams and maintaining culture

Leadership development and capability building

The role of AI in the future of accounting

Why long-term thinking underpins sustainable growth

Key Insights

1. Growth takes time

Building a sustainable business is typically the result of consistent effort over extended periods, rather than short-term acceleration.

2. Scaling is about people

Business growth often depends on developing leadership capability and building teams that can operate effectively at scale.

3. Technology and relationships must align

While AI and automation are reshaping the industry, client relationships and human judgement remain central to long-term success.

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