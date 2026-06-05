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5 June 2026

Insights Into Scaling A Professional Insolvency Services Firm With Danny Chiha (Video)

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Cathro & Partners

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Cathro & Partners are experts in providing insolvency and restructuring services that help to create and preserve business value. With a reputation for delivering high quality results, we can assist your business to overcome strategic and financial challenges. You can rely on our team to find the right solution for you and protect the interests of stakeholders. We pride ourselves on identifying tailored solutions for your business.
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What does it actually take to build a professional services firm and sustain its growth over time? Andrew Blundell speaks with Danny Chiha about the realities of scaling a firm from the ground up, exploring the challenges of leadership, hiring, maintaining culture, and how technology is reshaping the accounting profession while human relationships remain central.
Australia Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Andrew Blundell
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What does it actually take to build a professional services firm — and sustain its growth over time?

In this episode of The CutAndrew Blundell speaks with Danny Chiha about the realities of building and scaling a firm from the ground up.

From early beginnings working from a dining table to leading a 70-person team, Danny shares a practical perspective on growth — including the challenges of leadership, hiring and maintaining culture as a business expands.

The conversation also explores how technology is reshaping the accounting profession, and why human relationships remain central despite increasing adoption of AI.

More broadly, it highlights the role of mentorship, long-term thinking and consistency in building something sustainable.

What We Cover

  • Building a professional services firm from first principles
  • The challenges of scaling teams and maintaining culture
  • Leadership development and capability building
  • The role of AI in the future of accounting
  • Why long-term thinking underpins sustainable growth

Key Insights

1. Growth takes time
Building a sustainable business is typically the result of consistent effort over extended periods, rather than short-term acceleration.

2. Scaling is about people
Business growth often depends on developing leadership capability and building teams that can operate effectively at scale.

3. Technology and relationships must align
While AI and automation are reshaping the industry, client relationships and human judgement remain central to long-term success.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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