Safe Harbour, The Silent Partner Behind Director Protection

As the economy in Australia faces headwinds, we are seeing an increase in directors and advisors seeking advice on restructuring options.

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As the economy in Australia faces headwinds, we are seeing an increase in directors and advisors seeking advice on restructuring options.

Particularly with larger entities, the prospect of going into Voluntary Administration can be challenging due to the publicity of such an appointment and the resultant loss of confidence amongst suppliers, customers, and employees.

However, directors who continue to trade and incur debt when insolvent will be exposed to liability under the insolvent trading provisions of the Corporations Act 2001. Section 588G of the Act imposes a positive obligation on directors to prevent a company from incurring debts while insolvent. Breaches can expose directors to personal liability, civil penalties, and disqualification.

Against that backdrop, the introduction of Safe Harbour almost a decade ago marked a significant shift in Australian insolvency law. It recognises that early, well governed restructuring efforts can in some cases produce better outcomes than immediate formal insolvency.

Properly understood, Safe Harbour is not simply a legal defence (to insolvent trading). It is a governance framework that allows directors to pursue genuine restructuring options while managing personal exposure.

Why Safe Harbour Matters

Historically, directors facing financial distress often felt forced into a choice:

Continue trading and risk personal liability; or

Appoint an administrator immediately to protect themselves.

Safe Harbour was introduced to encourage earlier engagement when faced with financial stress, and to support restructuring over liquidation.

What Is Safe Harbour

Safe Harbour, contained in section 588GA of the Corporations Act, protects directors from personal liability for insolvent trading if, after suspecting insolvency, they develop and implement a course of action that is reasonably likely to lead to a better outcome than immediate administration or liquidation.

To access the protection, directors must be able to demonstrate that they:

Properly informed themselves of the company's financial position

Obtained appropriate professional advice

Developed and implemented a restructuring plan

Paid employee entitlements when due

Substantially complied with tax reporting obligations

Continuously monitored the plan and its viability

The regime is designed to promote proactive governance, not reckless trading.

It is also important to note that entry into Safe Harbour is not a formal insolvency appointment and does not require notification to ASIC, creditors, or other stakeholders of the company. Confidentiality of the Safe Harbour process, therefore, minimises any disruption to the business operations that can occur in other formal insolvency appointments. This aspect of confidentiality is highlighted in the case of ASX listed companies, where entry into Safe Harbour does not require notification under the Continuous Disclosure requirements. Thus, Safe Harbour can provide valuable breathing space for the directors to pursue a restructuring strategy while protecting the company's commercial position.

Safe Harbour as a governance tool encourages early intervention

Safe Harbour only applies once insolvency is suspected. This requires directors to confront financial stress early rather than defer difficult decisions.

Early action preserves optionality. It may allow time to explore:

Refinancing or injection of capital

Asset sales

Informal creditor arrangements

Operational restructures

Strategic divestments

As financial pressure increases, flexibility reduces, and outcomes deteriorate.

Supports business rescue

Where a realistic turnaround exists, Safe Harbour enables directors to pursue recovery in a controlled and responsible manner. This can result in improved returns for creditors and preserve employment.

Promotes structured decision making

Safe Harbour is evidence-based. Directors should expect to substantiate their decisions through:

Cash flow forecasts, typically 13 weeks or more

A clearly articulated restructuring strategy

Defined milestones and review points

Contemporaneous board minutes

Ongoing reassessment as circumstances evolve

Even where formal insolvency ultimately becomes necessary, this discipline often improves outcomes.

Reduces fear-driven decisions

The personal consequences of insolvent trading can create paralysis or panic. Safe Harbour provides measured protection for directors who act honestly, obtain qualified advice, and implement a credible plan.

It creates space for rational decision-making rather than reactive appointments driven solely by liability concerns.

What Safe Harbour Does Not Protect

Safe Harbour is not available where directors:

Take a passive approach

Allow ongoing losses without a restructuring plan

Fail to pay employee entitlements

Fail to lodge required tax returns

Engage in reckless or dishonest conduct

Protection will cease if the restructuring plan is no longer reasonably likely to produce a better outcome.

Regulatory Expectations

While the law itself has not changed, regulatory expectations have evolved. ASIC has emphasised the importance of documentation, active monitoring, and disciplined implementation.

Directors should assume that, if Safe Harbour is later scrutinised, the quality of process and evidence will be central.

Director checklist: Safe Harbour readiness

When financial stress emerges, directors and their advisors should consider:

Early solvency assessment

Is financial information current and reliable?

Have cash flow assumptions been tested?

Board resolution

Has the board formally resolved to pursue a restructuring course?

Is the decision clearly documented?

Rolling forecasts

Is a 13-week cash flow in place?

Are assumptions stress tested?

Professional advice

Have appropriately qualified advisers been engaged?

Is the advice documented and implemented?

Milestones and review points

Are targets clearly defined?

Is progress reviewed regularly?

Employee and tax compliance

Are wages and superannuation paid on time?

Are BAS, IAS, and income tax returns lodged?

Escalation triggers

What happens if milestones are missed?

When would formal insolvency be reconsidered?

A structured framework strengthens both commercial outcomes and legal protection.

Final reflections

Safe Harbour reflects a modern policy shift towards business rescue rather than liquidation.

For directors, it provides:

A lawful pathway to restructure

Time to explore recovery options

Protection where disciplined governance is demonstrated

Alignment between accountability and responsible decision-making

It is critical that clients experiencing financial distress seek advice early. Engaging experienced restructuring advisers at the first signs of difficulty allows directors to assess Safe Harbour eligibility and pursue an appropriate restructuring pathway. To protect your clients and help them take control of the situation, contact your local Worrells Principal for more information.

Originally published 26 Mar 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.