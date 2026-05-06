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6 May 2026

Interview With The CEO Of ARITA (Video)

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John Melluish, CEO of ARITA, discusses the evolution of Australia's insolvency landscape from the 1980s boom to today's post-COVID environment. The conversation examines the increasing role of the ATO, stakeholder expectations, modern regulatory challenges including AML obligations, and the future direction of insolvency reform and practitioner education.
Australia Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Simon Cathro
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John Melluish, CEO of ARITA, joins The Cut to unpack the current state of Australia’s insolvency landscape.

From his early experience during the insolvency cycles of the 1980s to now leading the industry’s peak body,

John shares perspectives on how the profession has evolved — and where it is heading. The discussion explores the post-COVID rebound in insolvency activity, the increasing role of the ATO and the potential for further pressure in the personal insolvency space.

John also reflects on the role of insolvency practitioners, including areas where their responsibilities are not always well understood, and how this intersects with stakeholder expectations. The conversation also covers insolvency reform, education pathways and the challenges of modern regulation, including AML obligations.

Key Points

  • Why insolvency activity is rising again
  • The role of liquidators and common areas of misunderstanding
  • What’s next for insolvency reform in Australia
  • The ATO’s influence on market dynamics

Timestamps:

  • [00:00:00] The core AML problem: who is the “client”?
  • [00:01:00] John Melluish’s appointment as AITA CEO
  • [00:02:00] Career beginnings and insolvency boom in the 80s
  • [00:03:10] Borders collapse and the impact of online retail
  • [00:04:45] AITA’s role and industry coverage
  • [00:05:30] Revenue model: membership, events, education
  • [00:06:20] Shift to Registered Training Organisation (RTO)
  • [00:09:00] Insolvency reform: challenges and opportunities
  • [00:11:30] Post-COVID insolvency trends and ATO impact
  • [00:16:00] Complaints, creditors, and public misunderstanding

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