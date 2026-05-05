Petitioning Creditors And Protection Of Their Secured Position

A petitioning creditor is a person or entity to whom a debtor owes money and who takes legal action by filing a creditor’s petition with the court to have the debtor declared bankrupt.

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A petitioning creditor is a person or entity to whom a debtor owes money and who takes legal action by filing a creditor’s petition with the court to have the debtor declared bankrupt. This is a formal process to recover a debt that has not been paid, usually after the expiry of a Bankruptcy Notice. The creditor then petitions the court to issue a sequestration order, which makes the debtor bankrupt.

This article considers the circumstances in which a petitioning creditor who has valid security over a debtor’s real property loses their secured position following the bankruptcy of the debtor.

Section 44 of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (“the Act”) is the relevant provision that governs the circumstances under which a creditor may present a petition for a sequestration order against a debtor.

While the provision seems straightforward in setting out the formal requirements for a creditor’s petition, petitioning creditors that hold security over the debtor’s property must proceed with caution.

Failure to strictly comply with the requirements of the above provision may invalidate the creditors’ security. Importantly, section 44 reaffirms a central principle of bankruptcy law: secured creditors cannot “double dip” by petitioning as if unsecured while retaining their security.

Specifically, the requirements that the petitioning creditors must observe are set out below:

a secured creditor must state in the petition whether they are willing to surrender their security for the benefit of all creditors and thereby proceed on the basis they are an unsecured creditor;

a petitioning creditor that holds security must set out the particulars of their security;

where a secured creditor has presented a creditor’s petition as if they were an unsecured creditor for the whole of their debt, they shall, upon request in writing by the bankruptcy trustee within 3 months after the making of a sequestration order, surrender their security to the trustee for the benefit of creditors generally.

These requirements reflect the equitable underpinning of bankruptcy law: equal treatment of unsecured creditors and prevention of unjust enrichment by secured creditors who already enjoy proprietary protection. When considering bankruptcy proceedings against a debtor, it is important that the secured creditor have regard to the following key issues which have been raised in previous judicial decisions:

Disclosure is mandatory – Any security held must be accurately disclosed in the petition. Election must be clear – Creditors must elect whether to surrender their security or petition only for the unsecured balance. Judicial scrutiny – Courts remain vigilant against attempts by secured creditors to gain an unfair advantage over unsecured creditors.

A separate but related issue arises where a Bankruptcy Trustee fails to send a written request to the petitioning creditor to surrender their security within the legislative time frame. In these circumstances the Court has discretionary powers to grant an extension to the trustee and will consider the following issues when exercising these powers:

When the trustee became aware of the breach; Whether the petitioning creditor would suffer a loss as a result of the trustee’s failure to give notice within the prescribed three months; and Whether the petitioning creditor had taken steps to enforce its security.

Previous judicial decisions demonstrate the Court’s reasonableness in balancing the policy of strict compliance with the need to avoid undue prejudice where procedural lapses are curable. It should be noted that the availability of an extension is not a licence to ignore the legislative requirements; rather, it is a discretionary safety option to be invoked only in exceptional circumstances.

Section 44 of the Act reflects one of the most important policy principles in insolvency law, being the equitable treatment of creditors. The message from the courts is clear – secured creditors who pursue creditor petitions must do so with precision, transparency, and an appreciation for the fine balance the Act maintains.

Thoughtful compliance with section 44 is not merely procedural, it is integral to maintaining the integrity and fairness of Australia’s bankruptcy regime.

Key Takeaways

The petitioning creditor must accurately disclose the details of their security in their petition.

In addition, they must elect whether to surrender their security in its entirety or petition only for the unsecured component of their debt.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.