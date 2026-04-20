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20 April 2026

Economic Crisis And Insolvencies

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The Global Financial Crisis (GFC) remains the clearest example. While the crisis itself peaked in 2008/2009, corporate and personal insolvency numbers continued to rise for several years afterwards...
Australia Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Hayden Asper
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Insolvency statistics function as a rear‑view mirror on economic shocks.

The Global Financial Crisis (GFC) remains the clearest example. While the crisis itself peaked in 2008/2009, corporate and personal insolvency numbers continued to rise for several years afterwards as deferred failures ultimately surfaced. The insolvency curve lagged the economic event, reflecting the time it takes for financial stress to result in formal appointments.

In contrast, the COVID‑19 period produced a historically unusual outcome. Despite a sharp economic contraction, insolvency numbers fell to record lows. Government stimulus, creditor forbearance and extraordinary legislative interventions temporarily suppressed insolvency activity across the economy. Once those measures were withdrawn, insolvency numbers rose sharply, with post‑COVID data showing a clear reversion.

The charts below illustrate these cycles: the post‑GFC rise in insolvencies, the COVID‑era trough, and the subsequent rebound. Against that historical backdrop, what will the current crisis mean for the Australian business landscape?

Liquidation appointments [1]

The following chart plots the total number of provisional liquidations, court liquidations, and creditors' voluntary liquidations against the 20-year average:

1774748.jpg

As readers will observe from the above, our 2 most recent crises have resulted in increases in insolvency numbers after the initial flash points. Post-GFC liquidations peaked in the 2012 & 2013 financial years and trended down until the 2025 financial year when they hit a historic high.

[1] Excluding members' voluntary liquidations

Restructuring appointments

The numbers for voluntary administrations reveal a different trend. The following chart examines the total number of voluntary administrations and small business restructures, against the 20-year average. I note that SBRs are a "new" type of appointment, so there are no figures prior to the 2021 financial year. It's generally accepted that SBRs have "eaten" into the voluntary administration market, as it provides a lower cost method for companies to compromise debt with creditors whilst the director/s remain in control day-to-day.

1774748a.jpg

Readers will observe that voluntary administrator appointments consistently decreased from the start of the 20-year period examined above until the 2022 financial year, when that downward trend reversed. SBRs gained traction in 2023 with material increases in the number of appointments in the two subsequent financial years. The popularity of the SBR regime has been driven by:

  • A cheaper method of compromising debt with creditors than a voluntary administration and a Deed of Company Arrangement.
  • The debtor in possession model, which means that director/s do not relinquish day to day control of the Company.
  • The success rate: the ATO is the largest creditor in Australia. The ATO's attitude towards SBRs has been a key factor in their adoption and growth.
  • A method of resolving non-lockdown director penalty notices, which have increasingly been relied upon by the ATO as part of the debt collection toolkit.

Finance appointments

The following chart plots the total number of receiver, controller, managing control, and receiver manager appointments against the 20-year average. In general, these appointments are driven by secured creditors calling upon their security after a default.

1774748b.jpg

Unlike the liquidation figures, lenders were quicker to act during the GFC as 2009 FY to 2014 FY saw high numbers of lender appointments. 2025 FY was the first year where appointments exceeded the 20-year average since 2015.

The delayed effect of crisis

As depicted above, the effect of the GFC and COVID-19 on insolvencies were felt in the wake of the events for liquidations. Voluntary Administrations appear to have fallen out of favour between 2006 and 2022, despite the GFC, there was a historic trend downwards.

The increase in liquidations post-event is consistent with the pattern of behaviour we observe in companies:

  • Companies defer paying tax in favour of other creditors that allow trading to continue to occur (landlord, staff, suppliers & services)
  • Companies get behind on those tax obligations and then attempt to "trade out" of the hole.
  • Many companies are unable to recover. By nature, taxes and financials are backwards-facing. Companies then seek to use a formal insolvency appointment to resolve the solvency issue.

Fuel as an economy‑wide cost multiplier

Fuel is an input cost that cascades through virtually every part of the economy. Rising fuel prices directly increase transport costs, but the broader impact is felt through second‑ and third‑order effects across entire supply chains.

The current situation is fluid (pun intended). At the time of writing, the price of diesel has increased from approximately $1.80/L in February 2026 to $3.09/L. The reduction in the fuel excise has limited impact on some businesses, depending on the level of fuel tax relief they were receiving.

Government response will shape the insolvency path

As history demonstrates, government intervention plays a decisive role in how insolvency numbers ultimately move. Policy settings around taxation, debt collection, assistance programs, and regulatory enforcement can either dampen or amplify insolvency outcomes.

However, there is a crucial distinction between the current environment and the COVID‑19 crisis. During COVID, governments-imposed restrictions on movement and trading that necessitated extreme countermeasures. Insolvent trading moratoria, statutory demand relief, temporary safe harbours, and widespread payment deferrals were politically and economically unavoidable responses to mandated shutdowns.

That dynamic does not exist in a fuel‑driven cost crisis. There are no restrictions on trade or movement. Businesses are not being prevented from operating; rather, they are being squeezed by higher input costs in an open economy. As a result, the extraordinary insolvency protections seen during COVID are unlikely to be repeated.

This distinction matters. Without legislative shields delaying creditor action or transferring risk to the public balance sheet, an economic downturn is more likely to result in creditors pursuing recovery through court winding-ups, ATO enforcement, secured creditor action, and director‑initiated appointments.

Reading the crystal ball

History suggests that insolvency numbers rarely react instantly to a crisis or shock. Rising fuel prices may not trigger an immediate insolvency spike but will increase input costs in multiple sectors simultaneously. If there is a general slowdown or contraction in economic growth (or a recession) it's unlikely that we will see an immediate increase in insolvencies but likely see rising numbers in the years to come.

For advisers, lenders, and directors alike, insolvency forecasts should not focus solely on headline fuel prices. The more telling indicators will be margin erosion, tax arrears, elongated creditor days, and increasing reliance on short‑term liquidity.

Companies should also exercise caution before extending too much credit to customers. While they may tighten credit controls during a crisis, a customer is potentially more likely to go "under" after the crisis has passed.

Insolvency numbers:

Liquidations

Financial Year

Provisional wind-up

Court wind-up

Creditors
wind-up

Total

Appointments

2005-2006

63

2727

1790

4,580

2006-2007

51

2653

1975

4,679

2007-2008

32

2472

2732

5,236

2008-2009

40

2915

3682

6,637

2009-2010

17

2446

3939

6,402

2010-2011

15

2638

4337

6,990

2011-2012

25

3180

4741

7,946

2012-2013

16

2965

4995

7,976

2013-2014

17

2971

4428

7,416

2014-2015

9

2499

4545

7,053

2015-2016

34

3425

4240

7,699

2016-2017

50

2432

3803

6,285

2017-2018

25

2189

3921

6,135

2018-2019

26

2311

3996

6,333

2019-2020

9

1743

3730

5,482

2020-2021

34

450

2615

3,099

2021-2022

8

721

3016

3,745

2022-2023

9

1081

4400

5,490

2023-2024

49

2118

5001

7,168

2024-2025

106

2762

6164

9,032

Restructuring

Financial Year

Voluntary Administration

Restructuring

Total

2005-2006

2,784

N/A

2,784

2006-2007

2,360

N/A

2,360

2007-2008

2,064

N/A

2,064

2008-2009

2,123

N/A

2,123

2009-2010

1,527

N/A

1,527

2010-2011

1,486

N/A

1,486

2011-2012

1,523

N/A

1,523

2012-2013

1,560

N/A

1,560

2013-2014

1,207

N/A

1,207

2014-2015

1,248

N/A

1,248

2015-2016

1,435

N/A

1,435

2016-2017

1,229

N/A

1,229

2017-2018

1,112

N/A

1,112

2018-2019

1,226

N/A

1,226

2019-2020

1,203

N/A

1,203

2020-2021

699

70

769

2021-2022

676

70

746

2022-2023

1,303

447

1,750

2023-2024

1,492

1,424

2,916

2024-2025

1,540

2,918

4,458

Lender Appointments

Financial Year

Receiver appointed

Controller (except receiver or managing controller)

Managing controller (except receiver & manager)

Receiver manager appointed

Total

2005-2006

27

99

1

326

453

2006-2007

40

134

3

269

446

2007-2008

44

201

5

356

606

2008-2009

78

411

4

751

1,244

2009-2010

82

490

5

773

1,350

2010-2011

82

423

8

833

1,346

2011-2012

58

423

11

792

1,284

2012-2013

51

463

8

688

1,210

2013-2014

47

547

60

544

1,198

2014-2015

47

461

8

358

874

2015-2016

41

323

9

338

711

2016-2017

39

258

4

213

514

2017-2018

29

262

14

186

491

2018-2019

53

293

4

196

546

2019-2020

59

325

7

283

674

2020-2021

27

179

6

212

424

2021-2022

23

168

4

219

414

2022-2023

172

172

6

352

702

2023-2024

219

245

4

498

966

2024-2025

357

393

1

480

1,231

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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