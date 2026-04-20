Economic Crisis And Insolvencies

Insolvency statistics function as a rear‑view mirror on economic shocks.

The Global Financial Crisis (GFC) remains the clearest example. While the crisis itself peaked in 2008/2009, corporate and personal insolvency numbers continued to rise for several years afterwards as deferred failures ultimately surfaced. The insolvency curve lagged the economic event, reflecting the time it takes for financial stress to result in formal appointments.

In contrast, the COVID‑19 period produced a historically unusual outcome. Despite a sharp economic contraction, insolvency numbers fell to record lows. Government stimulus, creditor forbearance and extraordinary legislative interventions temporarily suppressed insolvency activity across the economy. Once those measures were withdrawn, insolvency numbers rose sharply, with post‑COVID data showing a clear reversion.

The charts below illustrate these cycles: the post‑GFC rise in insolvencies, the COVID‑era trough, and the subsequent rebound. Against that historical backdrop, what will the current crisis mean for the Australian business landscape?

Liquidation appointments [1]

The following chart plots the total number of provisional liquidations, court liquidations, and creditors' voluntary liquidations against the 20-year average:

As readers will observe from the above, our 2 most recent crises have resulted in increases in insolvency numbers after the initial flash points. Post-GFC liquidations peaked in the 2012 & 2013 financial years and trended down until the 2025 financial year when they hit a historic high.

[1] Excluding members' voluntary liquidations

Restructuring appointments

The numbers for voluntary administrations reveal a different trend. The following chart examines the total number of voluntary administrations and small business restructures, against the 20-year average. I note that SBRs are a "new" type of appointment, so there are no figures prior to the 2021 financial year. It's generally accepted that SBRs have "eaten" into the voluntary administration market, as it provides a lower cost method for companies to compromise debt with creditors whilst the director/s remain in control day-to-day.

Readers will observe that voluntary administrator appointments consistently decreased from the start of the 20-year period examined above until the 2022 financial year, when that downward trend reversed. SBRs gained traction in 2023 with material increases in the number of appointments in the two subsequent financial years. The popularity of the SBR regime has been driven by:

A cheaper method of compromising debt with creditors than a voluntary administration and a Deed of Company Arrangement.

The debtor in possession model, which means that director/s do not relinquish day to day control of the Company.

The success rate: the ATO is the largest creditor in Australia. The ATO's attitude towards SBRs has been a key factor in their adoption and growth.

A method of resolving non-lockdown director penalty notices, which have increasingly been relied upon by the ATO as part of the debt collection toolkit.

Finance appointments

The following chart plots the total number of receiver, controller, managing control, and receiver manager appointments against the 20-year average. In general, these appointments are driven by secured creditors calling upon their security after a default.

Unlike the liquidation figures, lenders were quicker to act during the GFC as 2009 FY to 2014 FY saw high numbers of lender appointments. 2025 FY was the first year where appointments exceeded the 20-year average since 2015.

The delayed effect of crisis

As depicted above, the effect of the GFC and COVID-19 on insolvencies were felt in the wake of the events for liquidations. Voluntary Administrations appear to have fallen out of favour between 2006 and 2022, despite the GFC, there was a historic trend downwards.

The increase in liquidations post-event is consistent with the pattern of behaviour we observe in companies:

Companies defer paying tax in favour of other creditors that allow trading to continue to occur (landlord, staff, suppliers & services)

Companies get behind on those tax obligations and then attempt to "trade out" of the hole.

Many companies are unable to recover. By nature, taxes and financials are backwards-facing. Companies then seek to use a formal insolvency appointment to resolve the solvency issue.

Fuel as an economy‑wide cost multiplier

Fuel is an input cost that cascades through virtually every part of the economy. Rising fuel prices directly increase transport costs, but the broader impact is felt through second‑ and third‑order effects across entire supply chains.

The current situation is fluid (pun intended). At the time of writing, the price of diesel has increased from approximately $1.80/L in February 2026 to $3.09/L. The reduction in the fuel excise has limited impact on some businesses, depending on the level of fuel tax relief they were receiving.

Government response will shape the insolvency path

As history demonstrates, government intervention plays a decisive role in how insolvency numbers ultimately move. Policy settings around taxation, debt collection, assistance programs, and regulatory enforcement can either dampen or amplify insolvency outcomes.

However, there is a crucial distinction between the current environment and the COVID‑19 crisis. During COVID, governments-imposed restrictions on movement and trading that necessitated extreme countermeasures. Insolvent trading moratoria, statutory demand relief, temporary safe harbours, and widespread payment deferrals were politically and economically unavoidable responses to mandated shutdowns.

That dynamic does not exist in a fuel‑driven cost crisis. There are no restrictions on trade or movement. Businesses are not being prevented from operating; rather, they are being squeezed by higher input costs in an open economy. As a result, the extraordinary insolvency protections seen during COVID are unlikely to be repeated.

This distinction matters. Without legislative shields delaying creditor action or transferring risk to the public balance sheet, an economic downturn is more likely to result in creditors pursuing recovery through court winding-ups, ATO enforcement, secured creditor action, and director‑initiated appointments.

Reading the crystal ball

History suggests that insolvency numbers rarely react instantly to a crisis or shock. Rising fuel prices may not trigger an immediate insolvency spike but will increase input costs in multiple sectors simultaneously. If there is a general slowdown or contraction in economic growth (or a recession) it's unlikely that we will see an immediate increase in insolvencies but likely see rising numbers in the years to come.

For advisers, lenders, and directors alike, insolvency forecasts should not focus solely on headline fuel prices. The more telling indicators will be margin erosion, tax arrears, elongated creditor days, and increasing reliance on short‑term liquidity.

Companies should also exercise caution before extending too much credit to customers. While they may tighten credit controls during a crisis, a customer is potentially more likely to go "under" after the crisis has passed.

Insolvency numbers:

Liquidations

Financial Year Provisional wind-up Court wind-up Creditors

wind-up Total Appointments 2005-2006 63 2727 1790 4,580 2006-2007 51 2653 1975 4,679 2007-2008 32 2472 2732 5,236 2008-2009 40 2915 3682 6,637 2009-2010 17 2446 3939 6,402 2010-2011 15 2638 4337 6,990 2011-2012 25 3180 4741 7,946 2012-2013 16 2965 4995 7,976 2013-2014 17 2971 4428 7,416 2014-2015 9 2499 4545 7,053 2015-2016 34 3425 4240 7,699 2016-2017 50 2432 3803 6,285 2017-2018 25 2189 3921 6,135 2018-2019 26 2311 3996 6,333 2019-2020 9 1743 3730 5,482 2020-2021 34 450 2615 3,099 2021-2022 8 721 3016 3,745 2022-2023 9 1081 4400 5,490 2023-2024 49 2118 5001 7,168 2024-2025 106 2762 6164 9,032

Restructuring

Financial Year Voluntary Administration Restructuring Total 2005-2006 2,784 N/A 2,784 2006-2007 2,360 N/A 2,360 2007-2008 2,064 N/A 2,064 2008-2009 2,123 N/A 2,123 2009-2010 1,527 N/A 1,527 2010-2011 1,486 N/A 1,486 2011-2012 1,523 N/A 1,523 2012-2013 1,560 N/A 1,560 2013-2014 1,207 N/A 1,207 2014-2015 1,248 N/A 1,248 2015-2016 1,435 N/A 1,435 2016-2017 1,229 N/A 1,229 2017-2018 1,112 N/A 1,112 2018-2019 1,226 N/A 1,226 2019-2020 1,203 N/A 1,203 2020-2021 699 70 769 2021-2022 676 70 746 2022-2023 1,303 447 1,750 2023-2024 1,492 1,424 2,916 2024-2025 1,540 2,918 4,458

Lender Appointments

Financial Year Receiver appointed Controller (except receiver or managing controller) Managing controller (except receiver & manager) Receiver manager appointed Total 2005-2006 27 99 1 326 453 2006-2007 40 134 3 269 446 2007-2008 44 201 5 356 606 2008-2009 78 411 4 751 1,244 2009-2010 82 490 5 773 1,350 2010-2011 82 423 8 833 1,346 2011-2012 58 423 11 792 1,284 2012-2013 51 463 8 688 1,210 2013-2014 47 547 60 544 1,198 2014-2015 47 461 8 358 874 2015-2016 41 323 9 338 711 2016-2017 39 258 4 213 514 2017-2018 29 262 14 186 491 2018-2019 53 293 4 196 546 2019-2020 59 325 7 283 674 2020-2021 27 179 6 212 424 2021-2022 23 168 4 219 414 2022-2023 172 172 6 352 702 2023-2024 219 245 4 498 966 2024-2025 357 393 1 480 1,231

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.