Jackson Taylor, CEO of Roam Group, will officially end his term as an independent board member of the Migration Institute of Australia (MIA) at the end of the month. He penned the following note to MIA members:

"This month concludes my term as an independent board member of the MIA. Serving the MIA and its members over the past two years has been a great honour. I wanted to share my experiences to highlight the Board's role in supporting the MIA's future.

Serving on the Board is challenging, requiring a broad skill set and knowledge of various legal and business areas. Board members must navigate complex issues to set a strategic path that enhances our reputation with the public, stakeholders, and government.

I acknowledge past concerns about proposed changes to the organisation, which some have interpreted as benefiting individuals rather than members. My experience has been that all Board members have consistently prioritised the interests of the membership and the organisation. We are dedicated volunteers working towards the greater good.

To advance and maintain our reputation as a thought leader in immigration, the MIA must evolve. I support the necessary structural changes and believe they are in the organisation's long-term interests. I am particularly proud of the new Research and Policy Manager role created to boost our engagement with migration policy.

The MIA Board and National Office are now better equipped to handle the changing legal and policy landscape. The dedication of all involved has been remarkable, always focusing on the best outcomes and advocating for immigration issues in Australia. The MIA is in the best possible position to support the place of immigration, immigrants, and professional advisors in an increasingly contested social and political environment."

