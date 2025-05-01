Immigration And Australian Federal Election Campaign Promises

We are now on the cusp of the Federal Election, which is fast approaching this weekend. The outcome is expected to shape the direction of the migration program, but we remain cautious about whether the initiatives will be fully implemented.

Here's a summary of the major parties' campaign promises to get an understanding of the potential impact on immigration policies:

The NOM (Net Overseas Migration) refers to the difference between the number of people leaving and arriving in Australia, including people on Temporary and Permanent Visas. A NOM reduction may impact various visas, including Skilled Visas.

As Australia faces a housing crisis part of the election focus has been on immigration levels, despite leading migration experts casting doubt on whether a reduced Permanent Migration Intake will free up more housing.

Other pertinent questions, such as whether we are getting the right skills into Australia, appear to be overlooked. For example, if boosting the housing supply indeed requires an additional 130,000 construction workers, both parties seem to be missing an opportunity to share how skilled migration policies can better support this industry.

