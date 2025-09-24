Victorian Redress Scheme for historical abuse - A guide for survivors

If you have experienced physical, psychological, or emotional abuse or neglect as a child in an institution in Victoria before 1990, you may now be eligible for support and compensation through the new Victorian Redress Scheme.

This guide is designed to help survivors understand what redress means, what support is available, and how to apply.

The Victorian Redress Scheme is available to recognise the pain and trauma you experienced. It offers a way to be heard, supported, and acknowledged without having to go through the court system.

Applications opened on 10 December 2024 and the scheme is expected to close in June 2026.

Legal advice

While this scheme provides valuable support, survivors should understand they can pursue either:

National Redress Scheme claims; or Civil claims for common law damages.

If you think you may be eligible or want to talk to someone about your options, reach out to Carroll & O'Dea Lawyers for legal advice in relation to your potential entitlements under the National Redress Scheme or alternatively your rights to common law damages. You deserve to be heard and supported. You may be entitled to further compensation if you pursue a civil claim for common law damages.

Important : Accepting a redress payment means you won't be able to take civil legal action against the institution later for the same abuse. That's why it's a good idea to speak to a legal support service before you decide.

What Is the Redress Scheme?

The Redress Scheme is the Victorian Government's way of acknowledging the harm caused by physical, psychological, or emotional abuse or neglect in institutions such as:

State-run children's homes and orphanages;

Foster care or out-of-home care;

Religious institutions (churches, missions, etc.); and

Government schools, youth detention centres, or other care settings.

It offers a simpler, more supportive alternative to taking legal action through a civil claim for common law damages, so survivors don't have to go through a court process to be heard or receive compensation.

What You Can Receive?

If your application is successful, you may be offered:

1. Redress Payment

A financial payment to recognise the physical, psychological, or emotional abuse or neglect and its impact on your life.

2. Access to Counselling and Support Services

You can receive psychological counselling and mental health support. This might be provided directly or through a financial contribution to help pay for your preferred services.

3. A Personal Response from the Institution

If you choose, you can request a formal apology, a written letter, or a private meeting with someone from the institution where the abuse occurred. This is your choice and can happen in the way that feels right for you.

Who Can Apply?

The Victorian Redress Scheme is open to people who:

Lived as a child (before the age of 18) in a Victorian institution for at least 6 months (in total) before 1 January 1990

Experienced physical, psychological, or emotional abuse or neglect in the Victorian institution.

You haven't already received a court settlement or redress payment for the same abuse (some exceptions may apply).

If you are an applicant to the National Redress Scheme and receive a payment from the Victorian Redress Scheme, you should let the National Redress Scheme know.

A payment from the Victorian Redress Scheme can be considered a 'relevant prior payment' by the National Redress Scheme and may reduce your National Redress Scheme payment in some circumstances. You will still be able to apply to the National Redress Scheme if you have received Victorian Redress.

How do I apply?

The Victorian Government participates in the National Redress Scheme (NRS), so applications go through that process.

Steps to apply:

1. Get support

You don't have to do this alone. There are free services that can help you understand your options, prepare your application, and support you throughout the process.

2. Contact the National Redress Scheme

You can visit the National Redress Scheme website or call 1800 737 377 (free call within Australia) to start your application or ask questions.

3. Complete your application

You'll be asked to provide some information about:

What happened to you;

Where and when the abuse occurred; and

Which institution was responsible.

Support services can help you write this in a way that feels right for you.

4. Wait for assessment

Your application will be assessed by the National Redress Scheme. This may take several months. You will be notified of the decision in writing.

5. Accept or decline the offer

If you are offered redress, you can:

Accept the offer (you'll then receive the payment and other support);

Ask for a review; and

Decline the offer if you choose not to proceed.

What Support Is Available?

You don't have to go through this process alone. These services are free and confidential:

Care Leavers Australasia Network (CLAN) – CLAN supports former state wards or individuals who grew up in children's homes or foster care in Australia and New Zealand. Phone 1800 008 774 Website: CLAN.

Open Place – Open Place is a support and advocacy service that provides assistance to people who grew up in Victorian orphanages and homes during the last century. Phone: 1800 779 379 Website: Open Place.

Redress Support Services – Counselling and application support through local organisations. A full list is available at nationalredress.gov.au.

Lifeline – Lifeline is a 24 hour confidential telephone crisis support service. Phone: 13 11 14 | Website: Lifeline.

Further information

If you would like further information about the Victorian Redress Scheme, you can:

Visit their website Redress for Historical Institutional Abuse – DFFH Services;

Contact the Victorian Redress Scheme in between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday on 1800 716 870 (free call); and

Contact the Victorian Redress Scheme via email at victorianredress@dffh.vic.gov.au.

While the process can feel overwhelming, you are not alone—there are people and services who understand and are here to walk with you, at your pace.

