Investment Treaty Arbitration: Information And Communication Sector

Article discuss the evolution of treaties in the era of digitisation and the relevance of investment treaty protections in relation to digital assets, social media and cryptocurrencies.

With over 175 years of experience and a team of over 1000 talented professionals, we offer exceptional legal services for major transactions, projects, and disputes. Our client-focused approach and commitment to excellence ensure success for our clients. We connect with top lawyers globally for the best results.

This chapter was originally published by Lexology in In-Depth: Investment Treaty Arbitration.

The information and communication (IC) industry is at the forefront of global demand and innovation. By its nature, the IC sector underpins the functionality of our global economy and impacts our daily lives. The power and influence of multinational IC companies has skyrocketed over the past few decades, as individuals and businesses around the world depend on the internet to conduct business, communicate and gather data. The capacity of the IC industry to both enhance and threaten individual and national security rights is becoming increasingly apparent. While it offers new ways of connecting markets and accessing information, it also creates vulnerabilities for surveillance, data breaches and the spread of misinformation. In turn, this can attract new, stricter forms of government regulation.

As a result, IC companies have a vested interest in understanding possible avenues to challenge government measures affecting their business, which includes evaluating investment treaty protections.

In this chapter, we:

provide an overview of the history of IC sector investment arbitration cases,



consider how the traditional framework of investment treaty protections applies in an increasingly digital economy, and



discuss the limits of applicable protections offered by treaties in this sector.

We also discuss the evolution of treaties in the era of digitisation and the relevance of investment treaty protections in relation to digital assets, social media and cryptocurrencies.

You can access a copy of Investment Treaty Arbitration: Information and Communication.

This chapter has been reproduced with permission of Lexology.

This article was co-authored by Fiona Xia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.