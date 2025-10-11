ARTICLE
11 October 2025

Essential ESG: Episode 24 – In Conversation With Professor Robert McCorquodale

CC
Corrs Chambers Westgarth

Contributor

Corrs Chambers Westgarth logo
With over 175 years of experience and a team of over 1000 talented professionals, we offer exceptional legal services for major transactions, projects, and disputes. Our client-focused approach and commitment to excellence ensure success for our clients. We connect with top lawyers globally for the best results.
Explore Firm Details
Explore the evolving global landscape of business and human rights.
Australia Government, Public Sector
Phoebe Wynn-Pope
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Corrs Chambers Westgarth are most popular:
  • within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, International Law and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
  • with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management and Law Firm industries

In the latest episode of Corrs' Essential ESG podcast, Dr Phoebe Wynn-Pope is joined by esteemed international lawyer and academic Professor Robert McCorquodale to explore the evolving global landscape of business and human rights. This episode is a recording of a live event.

Together, Phoebe and Robert unpack the mandate of the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights and delve into its recent thematic reports, highlighting key findings on the finance sector and artificial intelligence (AI).

The conversation also explores the growing legal recognition of climate change as a human rights issue and examines recent European regulatory developments, including the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and its implications for global businesses.

Essential ESG is a podcast series presented by Corrs that breaks down topical issues affecting the rapidly evolving environmental, social and governance landscape in Australia and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Lawyers Weekly Law firm of the year 2021
 		Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (WGEA)
Authors
Photo of Phoebe Wynn-Pope
Phoebe Wynn-Pope
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More