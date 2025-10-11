Essential ESG: Episode 24 – In Conversation With Professor Robert McCorquodale

In the latest episode of Corrs' Essential ESG podcast, Dr Phoebe Wynn-Pope is joined by esteemed international lawyer and academic Professor Robert McCorquodale to explore the evolving global landscape of business and human rights. This episode is a recording of a live event.

Together, Phoebe and Robert unpack the mandate of the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights and delve into its recent thematic reports, highlighting key findings on the finance sector and artificial intelligence (AI).

The conversation also explores the growing legal recognition of climate change as a human rights issue and examines recent European regulatory developments, including the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and its implications for global businesses.

Essential ESG is a podcast series presented by Corrs that breaks down topical issues affecting the rapidly evolving environmental, social and governance landscape in Australia and beyond.

