The Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Amendment Act 2024 (Cth) introduces the most significant changes to Australia's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing framework since the original Act was introduced in 2006.

The AML/CTF Playbook, created by Corrs' team of regulatory lawyers, is designed as a practical guide to help current reporting entities understand the key changes required to navigate upcoming reforms effectively.

The playbook is organised into seven chapters, covering:

AML/CTF Programs – risk assessments and policies New governance requirements New customer due diligence requirements Transfers of value Offshore activities Tipping off AUSTRAC's new powers

Each chapter highlights the key changes, compares the current and future regimes, and offers actionable steps to guide your organisation towards compliance by 31 March 2026.

A special thank you to Julia Vorlaender, Molly Tredinnick, Thilini Joseph, Tiana De Silva, Oscar Loughnan, Caleb Dunn, Salma Yari, and Daniel Lee for their contributions.

