NSW Government Bulletin: Opportunity for climate resilience under proposed NSW planning reforms (In the media, In practice and courts, Publication and Legislation)

In the media

NSW gov to use AI to speed up major development assessments.

The NSW government is to start using artificial intelligence to speed up assessments of state significant developments, which include data centres and housing developments. The Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure went to tender on September 1 for a 'ready to use' solution that can assist with tasks such as reading planning documents and matching data against local planning rules and regulations. According to tender documents, the government expects the solution will be fully operational by January 30 next year (2 September 2025). Read more here.

New Office to drive safe adoption of AI in NSW Government

The Office for AI within Digital NSW in the Department of Customer Service will help drive and coordinate the safe, strategic adoption of AI across the NSW Government. It will set robust standards and provide expert advice to support best practice use of AI in helping to enhance public sector productivity and ensure the technology and its use are trustworthy for the community (4 September 2025). Read more here.

Reforms for faster consequences for councillor misconduct

The NSW Government has proposed changes to the councillor conduct framework which would see councillors accused of significant misconduct have proceedings commenced against them in the Land and Environment Court. Currently, councillor misconduct matters are heard by the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT). The proposed reforms will cut through red tape, enable quicker action and stronger penalties against misbehaving councillors which has been sorely missing under current processes (2 September 2025). Read more here.

NSW Govt declares 'new era' of transparency for council meetings

The NSW Government has announced new rules for council meetings which it says spearhead a statewide culture change to boost transparency and community confidence in local government. A new Model Code of Meeting Practice for local councils has been released today and will come into effect in councils from 1 January 2026. The changes to the Model Meeting Code are part of the broader set of reforms the Government is progressing to improve confidence, trust and transparency across NSW councils (29 September 2025). Read more here.

NSW launches roadmap to $91 billion visitor spend target

The NSW Government has today launched a roadmap to help turbocharge the state's visitor economy, with a target to generate $91 billion in annual visitor expenditure, 40,000 hotel rooms, 8.5 million new airline seats and an additional 150,000 jobs by 2035. Following a review and consultation with more than 500 NSW stakeholders, the new Strategy will guide cross-government and unlock industry collaboration and capital over the next decade, said Premier, Chris Minns (27 August 2025). Read more here.

Local exporters set to Go Global with NSW Government support

The Minns Labor Government is ramping up support for local businesses ready to take their products and services to the world, with the new 10-year NSW Trade and Investment Strategy 2035 driving action across the state and zeroing in on priority markets like Southeast Asia. Investment NSW is delivering more than 30 Going Global Export Programs and Going Global Trade Missions over the next 12 months, supporting up to 350 NSW businesses to thrive in the international marketplace (27 August 2025). Read more here.

Minns Labor Government secures future of the Educational Pathways Program

The Minns Labor Government has announced ongoing funding of $38.9 million for the Educational Pathways Program (EPP), guaranteeing thousands of students will continue to benefit from hands-on vocational learning while still at school. The EPP gives students a head start by letting them try out trades, connect with employers and take their first steps into apprenticeships and traineeships before graduating. The program builds confidence, career awareness, and real-world skills, while creating a stronger pipeline of skilled workers for NSW (28 August 2025). Read more here.

Prepare for New ICT Procurement Skills Targets

The Skills Guarantee Procurement Connected Policy (PCP) will apply set targets from 1 October 2025 to eligible procurements in the information and communications technology (ICT) sectors. The PCP Version 1.2 outlines: targets for apprentices, trainees, learning workers and women; expanded training pathways for ICT projects to include relevant VET and higher education qualifications and relevant microcredentials; and the responsibilities of Australian Government agencies and suppliers coordinating eligible procurement activities (18 August 2025). Read more here.

NSW increases green bus fleet

The NSW Government has increased Sydney's electric bus fleet, with the purchase of 151 more battery-powered vehicles. his brings the total to 921 electric buses the government has procured since March 2023. The new electric buses will be delivered by Australian bus manufacturers, including Custom Denning based in St Marys in Western Sydney, and go to the Leichhardt and Kingsgrove bus depots in the inner west and the south of the city (1 September 2025). Read more here.

NSW launches guarantee to accelerate housing delivery

The NSW government has opened expression of interest for it's Pre-sale Financial Guarantee (PFG) program, designed to accelerate housing delivery across the state by reducing risk in construction finance and unlocking homes currently stuck between approval and commencement. As of 22nd September 2025, eligible developers can apply to have the NSW government commit to purchasing off-the-plan dwellings in approved residential projects. The project aims to give lenders greater confidence, support jobs and boost housing supply. Read more here.

NSW to deliver 8.5% pay rise to health workers

More than 50,000 health workers in NSW will receive an 8.5% pay rise of two years under a new agreement between the NSW Government and the Health Services Union. This pay rise will benefit allied health workers, hospital cleaners, scientists, security officers and patient transport officers. These workers will also receive further benefits including, increased rest periods of 10 hours between rostered shifts, the requirement of four weeks' notice of roster changes, and payment of higher-grade duties beginning after three days or more instead of five days. Read more here.

NSW invests $28M to secure renewable energy jobs.

The New South Wales Government is investing $28 million in a new Renewables Manufacturing Hub in Blacktown under the Renewable Manufacturing Construction Ready Stream of the New South Wales Government's $480 million Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative. The hub is expected to employ 143 full time workers over the lifetime of the project and will produce 780 turbine anchors for the wind sector, thousands of torque tubes, mounts and brackets for solar farms and 200 monopoles per year for transmission infrastructure. Read more here.

NSW government to tip in $5m for workplace mental health research centre.

The NSW Government will contribute more than $5 million on a new national centre for workplace psychological health and safety. Mentally Healthy Workplaces Australia is being established by Monash University and will focus on research into better return-to-work outcomes and strengthening psychological standards. It will serve as a hub for "co-designing strategies" aimed at creating safer and more productive workplaces, incorporating research across government, industry and academia. Read more here.

In practice and courts

Law Council shares submissions on children's online privacy, fair work amendments

The Law Council of Australia shared its recent submissions regarding the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC)'s issues paper on developing a Children's Online Privacy Code and the tabled Fair Work Amendment (Protecting Penalty and Overtime Rates) Bill 2025 (Cth). According to the council's media release, its submission to the OAIC expressed support for developing and registering the Privacy Code under the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) to improve its privacy safeguards online, per proposal 16.5 of the Privacy Act review report (27 August 2025). Read more here.

Address to the Law Society of New South Wales Specialist Accreditation Conference "An update to the profession on the review and reform of Practical Legal Training"

Chief Justice Andrew Bell addressed the issue of PLT costs which had increased in 2024 to a level that his Honour considers wholly unacceptable and creates a real barrier to entry to the legal profession, to the particular disadvantage of those who wishes to work in the public sector where the possibility of subsidy by current or future employers is not available (28 August 2025). Access the Speech here.

Address to the Australian Bar Association "Change at the Bar and The Great Challenge of Gen AI"

Chief Justice Andrew Bell has delivered the keynote address to the Australian Bar Association conference in Sydney on Artificial Intelligence. As we have seen in other areas, such as the explosion of social media platforms, attempts at regulation frequently lag, often significantly, the development and impact of technology, and that is only exacerbated where one is dealing with technology that does not recognise and or which transcends geographical boundaries and individual jurisdictions (29 August 2025). Access the Speech here.

A call for transparent and sensible lawmaking

"The Law Council was concerned by the volume of important legislation that was being rushed through the last Parliament without adequate time for input and consideration," Law Council of Australia President, Juliana Warner said. "We were so concerned by this trend in fact, that when Parliament resumed in July, we circulated to Members and Senators a Best Practice Legislative Checklist to remind them of the minimum checks and balances needed to ensure good law making in this country (3 September 2025). Read more here.

Full Federal Court affirms highest penalty for cartel conduct or competition law breach

In civil cartel proceedings brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) against BlueScope Steel Ltd, the Full Federal Court confirmed a $57.5m penalty, the country's highest for cartel conduct or a competition law breach. In its media release, ACCC noted that the Full Federal Court also upheld a $500,000 penalty against the former general manager of BlueScope, a major manufacturer of flat steel products in the country (3 September 2025). Read more here.

Have your say – Local Government Procurement Guidelines

The Office of Local Government is seeking feedback on the draft content for the Procurement Guidelines for NSW local government. The Guidelines provide clarification on the interpretation and application of the Local Government Act 1993 and the Local Government (General) Regulation 2021 as they apply to procurement activities. They also give effect to recommendations made by the NSW Auditor General and address identified procurement risks, and corruption risks identified in recent NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption investigations. The consultation period will be open until 10 October 2025. Read more here.

Publication

Utilising Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) to assist complainants who speak English as a Second Language

A new report by researchers from the University of Newcastle, supported by the NSW Ombudsman, examines how Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) could help people who speak English as a Second Language (ESL) navigate the complaints process. The research created and tested a protype AI complaint portal as a tool to help improve accessibility, reduce barriers, and promote fairer outcomes for ESL consumers (2 September 2025). Access the Complaints Report here.

Public Accounts Committee - Accountability measures for decision-making: Critical Communications Enhancement Program – NSW Government response

The Public Accounts Committee is conducting an inquiry looking at accountability measures for decision-making for the delivery of major infrastructure, contracting of public services and/or the privatisation of public assets in NSW. The Critical Communications Enhancement Program (CCEP) was the first infrastructure project examined by the Public Accounts Committee as part of its ongoing inquiry into accountability measures for major infrastructure projects. In its report, the Committee made 14 findings and seven (7) recommendations. The NSW Government tabled its responses to the recommendations on 13 August 2025 (13 August 2025). Access the Committee's report here and the NSW Government's response here.

Code of Meeting Practice

The Office of Local Government (OLG) has released a new Model Code of Meeting Practice and are now working through the details to fully understand its application in the sector. It remains concerned about the decision to prohibit councillor briefing sessions. As we know, these sessions are not decision-making forums – they simply ensure elected representatives have the background technical information they need before a matter comes to the public chamber, where decisions are made openly in full view of the public (3 September 2025). Access the new Model Code of Meeting Practice here.

NSW Government 2025 Independent Rail Review – Sydney Trains Reliability Action Plan

The NSW Government released the 2025 final Independent Rail Review, following which Sydney Trains has recently released its Reliability Action Plan. The Review noted three key areas for improvement by Sydney Trains, the maintenance program approach, critical response procedures, and passenger communication. In response Sydney Trains and Transport for NSW are implementing an action plan to improve reliability across the network by focusing on, rolling out new technology overhauling incident and crisis management, introducing new system of public communication and increasing night maintenance work. Access the Independent Rail Review here and the Action Plan here.

Cases

Darley v City of Parramatta Council [2025] NSWSC 990

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – local government – judicial review – complaint about councillor – Local Government Act 1993 (NSW) – Council's Code of Conduct and applicable administrative procedures – construction of Act, Code and procedures – whether conduct reviewer and investigator adhered to the Code and procedures – whether complaints co-ordinator acted contrary to the Code and procedures – whether complaints co-ordinator exceeded authority – whether general manager adhered to requirements of Act – whether reasons given in reviewers reports inadequate – whether conduct reviewer failed to give required consideration to submissions – judicial review.

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – censure of councillor – construction of Local Government Act 1993 (NSW) – construction of Council's Code of Conduct – Council's decision – reasonable apprehension of bias – procedural fairness – not provided with all relevant information – judicial review of censure.

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – the Hardiman principle – whether Council breached Hardiman principle in acting as active contradictor in these proceedings.

Defamation Act 2005 (NSW); Local Government Act 1993 (NSW); Public Interest Disclosure Act 1984 (NSW); Public Interest Disclosure Act 2022 (NSW); Supreme Court Act 1970 (NSW).

FZK v Northern Sydney Local Health District [2025] NSWCATAD 218

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – government information – personal information – disclosure – public interest considerations for disclosure – public interest considerations against disclosure – balance.

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – reviewable decision – correct and preferable decision – Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Health Records and Information Privacy Act 2002 (NSW); Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 (NSW); Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998 (NSW).

Ross v Randwick City Council [2025] NSWLEC 89

JUDICIAL REVIEW – review of Council's decision – modification assessment pursuant to s 4.55 of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW) – whether failure to consider sections 2.5 and 3.3.3 of the Randwick Comprehensive Development Control Plan 2023 – whether failure to consider mandatory considerations – whether "substantially the same development" – declaration – decision invalid.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW) ss 1.4, 3.42, 4.15, 4.55; Randwick Local Environmental Plan 2012 cl 4.6; Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW) r 59.10.

Thompson v Aboriginal Housing Office [2025] NSWCATAP 212

APPEAL – LEASES AND TENANCIES – whether substantial miscarriage of justice – error of law – reduction or withdrawal of goods, services or facilities – rent reduction – landlord's obligation to repair and maintain – compensation.

Aboriginal Housing Act 1998 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Residential Tenancies Act 1987 (NSW); Residential Tenancies Act 2010 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW).

Tweed Shire Council v Coakers Building Service Pty Ltd [2025] NSWLEC 90

SENTENCING – plea of guilty to breach of s 4.2(1) of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW) – carrying out of development works without development consent – mitigating factors – objective seriousness of offence – foreseeability of risk of harm – remorse – publication order.

Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 (NSW), ss 3A, 21A, 22; Criminal Procedure Act 1986 (NSW), s 257B; Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW), ss 1.3, 4.2, 9.52, 9.53, 9.56, 9.57; Fines Act 1996 (NSW), s 6; Local Government Act 1993 (NSW), s 694; Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 (NSW), ss 248, 250; Tweed Local Environmental Plan 2014.

APKC Pty Ltd v Bayside Council [2025] NSWLEC 1632

JOINDER – application for joinder – statutory tests – issues proposed to be raised by applicant for joinder – interest of justice – application for joinder granted.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW), s 8.15; Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005, r 6.24.

Gregson v NSW Department of Education [2025] NSWCATAD 217

HUMAN RIGHTS – discrimination – disability discrimination – discrimination on the ground of carer's responsibilities – discrimination in employment – detriment – causation – reliance on Guidelines.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW); Teaching Service Act 1980 (NSW).

Environment Protection Authority v Maules Creek Coal Pty Ltd (No 4) [2025] NSWLEC 92

SENTENCE – environmental offences – three offences contrary to s 64 of the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 (NSW) (POEO Act) – one offence contrary to s 140 of the POEO Act – applicable sentencing principles under Crimes (Sentencing and Procedure) Act 1999 (NSW) – objective seriousness of offence – strict liability – causation – insufficient evidence of actual harm to human health or environment – potential risk of harm to human health and environment – subjective circumstances of offender – lack of remorse – prior convictions – need for specific deterrence – totality – fine imposed – publication order – moiety – order pursuant to s 250(1)(c) of the POEO Act.

Crimes (Sentencing Procedure Act) (NSW) ss 3A, 21, 21A; Criminal Procedure Act 1986 (NSW) s 257B, 257G; Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 (NSW) ss 64, 140, 241, Dictionary.

Seek Justice Pty Ltd v Blue Mountains Local Planning Panel/Blue Mountains City Council; Seek Justice Pty Ltd v Minister for Planning [2025]

CIVIL PROCEDURE – whether relevant misapprehension of facts or law affecting decision of single Judge of Appeal or some matter calling for review or interests of justice require that orders should be set aside under UCPR r 36.15 – where no such misapprehension or error calling for review and interests of justice do not so require.

CIVIL PROCEDURE – whether interests of justice require that orders of single Judge of Appeal be set aside or whether real likelihood that it would be unjust to applicant to allow judgment to stand such that orders should be set aside under UCPR r 36.16(2)(b) – where no real likelihood of injustice to applicant and considerations of utility weigh heavily against applicant being permitted to reinstate proceedings.

Court Suppression and Non-publication Orders Act 2010 (NSW); Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW), s 9.1; Supreme Court Act 1970 (NSW), s 46(4); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW), rr 7.2, 13.4, 13.6, 36.15, 36.16(2)(b), 51.2.

Isaako v Industrial Relations Secretary in respect of the Department of Communities and Justice (Corrective Services NSW) [2025] NSWIRComm 1076

EMPLOYMENT AND INDUSTRIAL LAW – unfair dismissal – procedure and powers – notice of motion – interlocutory ruling on admissibility of witness statements – witnesses not available for cross-examination – leave granted for deceased witness – leave refused for other witnesses.

EMPLOYMENT AND INDUSTRIAL LAW – Industrial Relations Commission – non-disclosure orders – s 164A of the Industrial Relations Act 1996 – whether satisfied that non-disclosure orders are in the interests of justice – non-disclosure orders made.

Court Suppression and Non-Publication Orders Act 2010 (NSW) ss 7, 15, 20; Evidence Act 1995 (NSW) s 144, 165; Industrial Relations Act 1996 (NSW) ss 84, 163, 164A; Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005, cl 31.4 and Pt 35.

La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council v Quarry Street Pty Ltd [2025] HCA 32

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples – land rights – claimable Crown lands – where land claimed under s 36(2) of Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983 (NSW) ("Act") subject to lease granted by Crown – where lessee had not undertaken purposeful activity on land – where "claimable Crown lands" in s 36(1) of Act means lands vested in Crown that are "not lawfully used" – whether land "lawfully used" for purpose of s 36(1)(b) of Act merely because land subject to existing lease from Crown.

Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983 (NSW), Pt 2, ss 4(1), 36, Sch 4, cl 8; Conveyancing Act 1919 (NSW), ss 7(1), 117, 118, 119; Crown Land Management Act 2016 (NSW), ss 1.5(1), 1.7(a), 1.10, 1.12, 3.3, 3.13(1);Crown Lands Act 1989 (NSW), ss 3(1), 80(1), 87(1), Sch 7;Crown Lands Consolidation Act 1913 (NSW), s 5(1);Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW), ss 3(3), 5, 6, 8(c), 13, 68(3), Sch 4;Native Title Act 1993 (Cth), ss 10, 184, 186(1)(e), 223(1), 225, 253;Real Property Act 1900 (NSW), ss 3(1)(a), 13(2), 13D, 13J, 40(3), 42(1), 46C.

Palmanova Pty Ltd v Commonwealth of Australia [2025] HCA 35

Statutes – construction – temporal operation of statute – where in June 2020 archaeological artefact imported into Australia – where artefact seized by inspector under Protection of Movable Cultural Heritage Act 1986 (Cth) ("Act") upon request for return of artefact from Government of Bolivia – where artefact unlawfully exported from Bolivia before commencement of Act – where appellant purchaser commenced action for recovery of artefact under s 37 of Act – where Act enacted to bring Australia into conformity with obligations of State Party to UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property (1970) prior to Australia acceding to Convention – where s 14(1) of Act provides that "protected object of a foreign country" may be liable to forfeiture – whether s 14(1) renders liable to forfeiture protected object of a foreign country unlawfully exported from that country before commencement of Act.

Protection of Movable Cultural Heritage Act 1986 (Cth), Pts II, V, ss 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 27, 28, 34, 37, 38, 41. Acts Interpretation Act 1901 (Cth), ss 15AA, 15AB. Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property (1970), Arts 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 15.

Legislation

Proclamations commencing Acts

Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Amendment Act 2024 No 62 (2025-443) – published LW 29 August 2025

Motor Dealers and Repairers Amendment Act 2023 No 28 (2025-444) – published LW 29 August 2025

Victims Legislation Amendment (Victims Registers) Act 2025 No 27 (2025-445) – published LW 29 August 2025

Regulations and other miscellaneous instruments

Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Amendment Regulation 2025 (2025-446) – published LW 29 August 2025

Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Regulation 2025 (2025-447) – published LW 29 August 2025

Contaminated Land Management (Adjusted Amounts) Notice 2025 (2025-448) – published LW 29 August 2025

Determination [Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016] (2025-449) – published LW 29 August 2025

Fines Regulation 2025 (2025-450) – published LW 29 August 2025

Government Sector Employment (General) Rules (Amendment No 14—Miscellaneous) 2025 (2025-451) – published LW 29 August 2025

Health Legislation Amendment (Fees) Regulation 2025 (2025-452) – published LW 29 August 2025

Legal Profession Uniform Law Application Regulation 2025 (2025-453) – published LW 29 August 2025

Local Government Legislation Amendment (Repeals) Regulation 2025 (2025-454) – published LW 29 August 2025

Meat Industry (Meat Industry Levy) Regulation 2025 (2025-455) – published LW 29 August 2025

Mining Amendment (Arbitration) Regulation 2025 (2025-456) – published LW 29 August 2025

Motor Accidents (Lifetime Care and Support) Regulation 2025 (2025-457) – published LW 29 August 2025

Motor Dealers and Repairers Regulation 2025 (2025-458) – published LW 29 August 2025

Motor Vehicle Sports (Public Safety) Regulation 2025 (2025-459) – published LW 29 August 2025

Police Superannuation Regulation 2025 (2025-460) – published LW 29 August 2025

Protection from Harmful Radiation Regulation 2025 (2025-461) – published LW 29 August 2025

State Authorities Non-contributory Superannuation Regulation 2025 (2025-462) – published LW 29 August 2025

State Authorities Superannuation Regulation 2025 (2025-463) – published LW 29 August 2025

Valuation of Land Regulation 2025 (2025-464) – published LW 29 August 2025

Zoological Parks Regulation 2025 (2025-465) – published LW 29 August 2025

Major Events Regulation 2025 (2025-489) – published LW 12 September 2025

Motor Accident Injuries (Indexation) Order (No 2) 2025 (2025-490) – published LW 12 September 2025

Motor Accidents (Determination of Non-Economic Loss) Order 2025 (2025-491) – published LW 12 September 2025

Motor Accidents Compensation (Determination of Loss) Order 2025 (2025-492) – published LW 12 September 2025

Surveillance Devices Amendment (ICAC) Regulation 2025 (2025-487) – published LW 10 September 2025

Water Management (General) Amendment (Water Return Flow Rules and Exemptions) Regulation 2025 (2025-488) – published LW 10 September 2025

Casino Control Amendment (Manager Appointment Extension) Regulation (No 2) 2025 (2025-498) – published LW 19 September 2025

Electricity Supply (General) Amendment (Scheduled Bidirectional Units Exclusion) Regulation 2025 (2025-499) – published LW 19 September 2025

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (McPhillamys Enabling Infrastructure Project) Order 2025 (2025-500) – published LW 19 September 2025

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Snowy Mountains) Regulation 2025 (2025-501) – published LW 19 September 2025

Forestry Amendment (Energy Transmission Projects) Regulation 2025 (2025-502) – published LW 19 September 2025

Government Sector Legislation Amendment (Reporting Requirements) Regulation 2025 (2025-503) – published LW 19 September 2025

Natural Resources Access Regulator Amendment (Relevant Agencies) Regulation 2025 (2025-504) – published LW 19 September 2025

Strata Schemes Legislation Amendment Regulation 2025 (2025-505) – published LW 19 September 2025

Treasurer's Direction TD25-05 - Annual reporting information requirements (2025-506) – published LW 19 September 2025

Treasurer's Direction TD25-06 - Financial and annual reporting by former reporting GSF agencies (2025-507) – published LW 19 September 2025

Environmental Planning Instruments

Ballina Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 57) (2025-466) – published LW 29 August 2025

Bayside Local Environmental Plan 2021 (Amendment No 12) (2025-467) – published LW 29 August 2025

Liverpool Local Environmental Plan Amendment (Exempt and Complying Development Codes—Landcom Site) 2025 (2025-468) – published LW 29 August 2025

Maitland Local Environmental Plan 2011 (Map Amendment No 7) (2025-469) – published LW 29 August 2025

Parramatta Local Environmental Plan 2023 (Amendment No 17) (2025-470) – published LW 29 August 2025

Shoalhaven Local Environmental Plan 2014 (Amendment No 58) (2025-471) – published LW 29 August 2025

Newcastle Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 58) (2025-493) – published LW 12 September 2025

Ryde Local Environmental Plan 2014 (Amendment No 33) (2025-494) – published LW 12 September 2025

Singleton Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Map Amendment No 5) (2025-495) – published LW 12 September 2025

Wagga Wagga Local Environmental Plan 2010 (Map Amendment No 14) (2025-496) – published LW 12 September 2025

Bayside Local Environmental Plan 2021 (Amendment No 7) (2025-508) – published LW 19 September 2025

Blacktown Local Environmental Plan (Precincts—Central River City) (Map Amendment No 8) (2025-509) – published LW 19 September 2025

Kempsey Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Map Amendment No 10) (2025-510) – published LW 19 September 2025

Standard Instrument (Local Environmental Plans) Amendment (Group Homes) Order 2025 (2025-511) – published LW 19 September 2025

State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing) Amendment (Group Homes) 2025 (2025-512) – published LW 19 September 2025

State Environmental Planning Policy (Precincts—Regional) Amendment (Snowy Mountains) 2025 (2025-513) – published LW 19 September 2025

